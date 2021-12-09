Backed by a powerful offensive line, speedy LCA quarterback Davis Lane hasn't been sacked all season

"They definitely are the reason we've been successful," Lane said. "They just don't make mistakes. If someone blitzes, they pick them up no matter what. They really haven't had an off game this whole year, and it shows looking at the scores and stats. They really minimize mistakes so well. And if you watch them, they execute almost perfectly every play."

Rice, the UNC commit who is the top recruit in Virginia for the Class of 2022, talked about the size of LCA's line Thursday. "We're really not that big across the line," he said. "I've seen other schools that had 6-foot-6 guys. We've [been successful] because we've worked hard and learned the system and executed the game plan."

Rice said he worked out with NFL linemen in camps over the summer and learned from the experience. He's tried to pass on that knowledge to other linemen.

Stowers, who also captured Seminole District and Region 3C player of the year honors at middle linebacker, considers himself "a glorified lineman" on offense because he's sometimes called on to haul in passes rather than block. But, he said, "our inner five, they're the best I've ever seen."