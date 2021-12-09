Backed by a powerful offensive line, speedy LCA quarterback Davis Lane hasn't been sacked all season

Early this season, Dillon Stowers and members of the Liberty Christian offensive line took note of a picture on Instagram. It showed linemen caked in mud and a quarterback, whose jersey was spotless. The caption, written from the linemen's point of view, went something like: We look like this so our quarterback can look like that.
"We saw that and we were like, 'Yeah, that's our goal for the year,'" Stowers said Thursday evening after LCA wrapped practice.
The O-line has protected quarterback Davis Lane in unprecedented ways this season. To understand how solid that line is, consider this stat: Through 13 games, Lane hasn't been sacked. At all. Not even once.
That's a credit to the discipline and hard-nosed play of the line and to Davis' speed. The senior UVa commit has turned on the jets on the gridiron and also celebrated a Class 3 state track title in the 55 dash as a junior.
LCA's offensive line is comprised of 6-foot-6, 315-pound senior Zach Rice at right tackle; 5-11, 280-pound senior Gavin Womack at right guard; 6-1, 250-pound sophomore Tyler Murray at center; 6-foot, 280-pound junior Preston Pfaff at left guard; 5-11, 230-pound junior Carson Meadows at left tackle; and Stowers, a 6-3, 235-pound Army commit, at tight end.
"They definitely are the reason we've been successful," Lane said. "They just don't make mistakes. If someone blitzes, they pick them up no matter what. They really haven't had an off game this whole year, and it shows looking at the scores and stats. They really minimize mistakes so well. And if you watch them, they execute almost perfectly every play."
Rice, the UNC commit who is the top recruit in Virginia for the Class of 2022, talked about the size of LCA's line Thursday. "We're really not that big across the line," he said. "I've seen other schools that had 6-foot-6 guys. We've [been successful] because we've worked hard and learned the system and executed the game plan."
Rice said he worked out with NFL linemen in camps over the summer and learned from the experience. He's tried to pass on that knowledge to other linemen.
Stowers, who also captured Seminole District and Region 3C player of the year honors at middle linebacker, considers himself "a glorified lineman" on offense because he's sometimes called on to haul in passes rather than block. But, he said, "our inner five, they're the best I've ever seen."
And he has a point. The VHSL record book is extensive, but it doesn't include unconventional stats such as quarterbacks who have sacked the fewest amount of times in a season. Still, to play through 13 games with a chance to complete the year without being sacked while playing almost every offensive snap, that's a remarkable feat.
LCA coach Frank Rocco said the stat is extraordinary. The line, he added, has made it their goal to keep Lane safe.
"I think they understand what we do in terms of pass protection," Rocco said. "Do your job. And they've done that all season. ... And hopefully he's not sacked on Saturday."
Lane has thrown for 1,479 yards and 16 touchdowns as a senior, completing 65% of passes (78 of 120 and four interceptions) for 19 yards per completion. Through four postseason games, his completion rate has jumped to 74.2% (23 of 31, one interception and four TDs).
He's also rushed for 603 yards on 52 carries and 12 additional scores. That's good for 11.5 yards per tote. He's only run the ball 10 times in the playoffs but managed 179 yards.
His mother, Kim, was a two-time All-American track star at Mary Washington, where she is a member of the school's Hall of Fame. So Lane always knew he fast. But it wasn't until he transferred to LCA from Jefferson Forest as a junior that the speed really hit its stride. When he showed up for the indoor state track 55 dash final in March, he ripped off a time of 6.41, the best finish in that event at a Class 3 championship in eight years.
"I ran [track] at JF. I didn't take it as serious, though," Lane said. "When I came here, Coach [Halle] Paauw, she really made me as fast as I could possibly be. I always struggled out of the blocks, and she really helped me with that, helped shave so much time off. She's the reason I won the state championship."
Lane wishes he could run during this indoor season, too, but that won't be possible. He's graduating from LCA in about a week and will be "at UVa, in my dorm on Jan. 15." He'll begin working out with the Cavaliers right away and be available for the team's 2022 spring game.
So life is moving quickly for the quarterback these days. "It's all gone by so fast," he said. "It's crazy."
There's one big goal left to achieve first: winning the state title. The game begins at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Williams Stadium.
Lane stood on the field Thursday night and tried to remember the last time he got sacked. "Uh... uh... man ..." he said with a grin. Too much has happened since. Too many impressive victories, too many breathtaking plays. Too much dominance from a team that can almost taste the title.
"Might have been the [Lord] Botetourt game," Lane continued, referencing LCA's loss in last season's state semifinal game. "That was probably the last time. It's been a while."
Stowers said the offensive line didn't realize until about three weeks ago, after the playoffs had already begun, that they'd accomplished their goal of protecting Lane.
"He hasn't been touched all year," Stowers said. "So we're just trying to keep up the momentum and not let him get touched at all."