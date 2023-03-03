The New Covenant boys basketball team had never advanced to the semifinal round of the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association tournament prior to this season.

The Gryphons nearly punched their ticket to the championship Friday morning.

Tristan Isenhour and Cole Murdock each attempted a shot in the final 4.6 seconds, but neither attempt found the bottom of the net as top-seeded Banner Christian eked out a 53-52 win over the fourth-seeded Gryphons in the VISAA Division IV semifinals at Virginia State University’s Daniel Gymnasium in Petersburg.

The final hectic sequence was set up with Murdock stealing a Banner inbound pass and NCS (18-10) calling a timeout with 4.6 seconds remaining.

Isenhour inbounded the subsequent pass and got the ball back as he drove into the lane. He was met by a host of defenders and had to hoist up a shot that hit off the backboard.

Murdock corralled the rebound, but his floater right before time expired softly hit the front of the rim and bounced to the court.

Banner (25-6) took a 50-45 lead on Ayden Barone’s layup with 5:12 remaining in the fourth quarter.

New Covenant answered with a 7-0 run to take a 52-50 lead with 1:18 remaining. Isenhour opened the run with a 3-pointer and closed it with a banked-in runner.

Douglas Powell added a layup with 3:11 remaining that tied the game at 50.

BCS’ Caleb McNeely tied the game on a layup with 55.2 seconds left.

Micah Weathers came up with a steal and then converted on the second free throw with 40.4 seconds left for the game-winning point.