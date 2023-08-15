Ben Blair

SCHOOL: Liberty Christian

YEAR: Senior

POSITION: Pitcher

ALL-STAR STUFF: Ben Blair wasn't just a solid ace during his senior season — he was virtually untouchable. With a fastball that registered in the 90s and a dependable slider and changeup in his arsenal, Blair mowed down hitters left and right. The 6-foot-4 right-hander amassed 100 strikeouts in 59 1/3 innings. He was the area's most dominant pitcher, going 10-0 in 11 starts, allowing just six earned runs for a miniscule 0.70 ERA, and giving up only 24 hits. He also recorded a .910 WHIP. He was electric virtually every time he stepped on the mound. On May 3, Blair threw a no-hitter at Brookville in an 11-0 run-ruled victory, registering 14 strikeouts on just 71 pitches across six innings. The Gretna native inked his national letter of intent in 2023 as well, making official his decision to pitch at Liberty University. He doubled as a reliable second baseman and contributed at the plate, too, hitting .392 with 29 hits, 15 doubles, two triples and a home run, and sported a 1.094 OPS. He led LCA to a 23-1 record and a trip to the Class 3 state semifinals, and earned plenty of accolades along the way. The Seminole District pitcher of the year took home Region 3C honors and was a first-team all-state honoree. He was also the latest in a long line of strong pitchers to play for the Bulldogs, and Blair left his mark on the high school scene.

To see the full all-area team, scroll to the bottom of the Q&A.

Q: Talk about the season. Did it live up to your expectations?

A: Well, as far as the regular season, going undefeated and all that, I don’t think anyone expected us this year to do that. I wasn’t thinking too much about it at the time. I was just having fun. Then you look up and we’re halfway done with the season and we’re 16-0. That was just so much fun. As far as the last game, the one we lost [in the Class 3 state semifinals], that just was almost hard to be upset about it, how we lost, because it was so unlike us. So it just kinda felt like it was meant to be. Having won it all last year, it was kind of easy this year just to have fun, but still take it serious. So I just had a blast all year.

Q: How many years did you spend at LCA?

A: I transferred in at the start of my ninth grade year (he’s a Gretna native).

Q: What has your varsity career been like?

A: It’s just been a blast growing as a player, learning from coach [Randy] Tomlin and we had coach [Mike] Cooper and coach [Josh] Hall and coach [Jim] Cleveland. It’s been just every year trying to be better than the year before.

Q: When did you start playing and why?

A: I think I was around 4 years old. My brother [Morgan] was playing T-ball. And I remember I was sitting and watching and I kept trying to get up and go on the field so I could play.

Q: Was there a moment when you started taking pitching more serious and started to develop skills that would benefit you more?

A: It was probably the summer before 10th grade. As far as getting to college, I had a much better chance as a pitcher than as a hitter, because I was a much better pitcher. My skinniness and lengthiness kind of made it more projectable. College coaches were kind of more into that. So I started to realize that pitching would be a much easier path if I wanted to play college baseball.

Q: But you hit well this year. Was that different?

A: I didn’t hit last year. … It was almost impossible for me to get out there and play [at second base and hitting] because we had so much talent last year.

Q: So what was it like to contribute in the lineup this year?

A: It was so much fun. ... I hadn’t hit in a year and I didn’t know if I was gonna be good enough to hit, so I was kinda focused on that a lot, trying to prove that in scrimmages, hoping they’d let me hit. So once I found out I was hitting, there’s so much confidence when you see the lineup for the first time and see your name in it, and knowing you’re gonna be able to contribute.

Q: Let’s talk about your stuff. What do you throw?

A: I throw a fastball, slider and a changeup.

Q: Do you have a bread and butter?

A: I like the slider more than the changeup. But in high school ball, I threw the fastball more than anything.

Q: What’s your velocity on that?

A: I topped 95 on my last outing. But most of the time it was 91, 92, 93.

Q: How did you develop to be able to throw that hard?

A: I was throwing decently, top 80, before I started lifting weights. And then I started lifting, and how tall I am [6-foot-4] it makes it easier to get more force behind it. And just doing explosive workouts.

Q: When did you decide you wanted to play at LU?

A: In the 10th grade we played at Liberty in the state semifinal. And Sully Holmes and Andrew Burns (former teammates), they were already going to Liberty. And John Simmons, he wanted to go to Liberty, too. And there was really no reason for me not to consider going to Liberty. So once I got to know the coaches, coach [Scott] Jackson, … it kind of was just a pretty easy decision.

Q: What does Coach Jackson like about you?

A: Just the projectability, the lengthiness, the chance to, when I put on weight, how good I could be, knowing that there’s a chance I could be very good if I work the way I should work.

Q: Is there a player that you most admire?

A: I don’t know if there’s a single one. I kind of just try to be myself and do, what I know I’m good at. But I like watching, obviously everyone likes watching Jacob deGrom because he throws so hard. And I like Max Scherzer’s intensity. I’m not that intense. But those are the main two for me.

Q: But you have your own intensity out there?

A: Yeah, I don’t talk trash to the other team or anything like that. I just stay to myself. I know that I have to stay focused. I can’t be out there just laughing and joking around. I actually have to focus on what I’m doing. There’s teams in high school that if you let your guard down, they’ve seen you pitch so they know what you throw, so it’s not like I can go out and dominate everybody. I have to stay focused.

Q: What was your favorite game of the season?

A: As far as the team, there were a lot of moments. When we played at Amherst, we had maybe three home runs that game. Boston Torres, [Braden Weaver], [Will] Palmer all hit one. And then Lane [Duff] pitched a great game. And then, when I pitched, I had a good game against Glass where I went 7 innings, and I had a good game [at home] against Amherst. Those were pretty fun.

Q: You had another really fantastic outing.

A: Oh yeah! It was six innings at Brookville. It was a no-hitter. I forgot about that one.

Q: Was that your first no-hitter?

A: That’s the only one I’ve had. After the first four or five innings, I didn’t even know it was happening. And then before I went out for the sixth, I kinda was thinking about it. But I tried not to think about it too much because that’s when you give up the hit is when you’re trying not to give up a hit. So after the last out, I wasn’t for sure and no one was really talking about it. So I asked, I think it was Coach Hall, I said, "Was that a no-hitter?" And he said yeah. We weren’t really thinking about it, just trying to get the out and get the win.

Q: You had 100 strikeouts in 50 innings this season. What was that like, to be that dominant?

A: Last year I was throwing pretty hard, but I wasn’t throwing as hard as I was this year. I think I topped 90 one time last year. And so I'd get a lot more ground balls and flyouts. And so I think I went seven innings more last year than this year, just purely because I threw less pitches. This year, the strikeouts, it was fun, but I also had to work a lot harder because I had to throw more pitches. I had a few games where I struck out the first five batters of the game, I think, and then I had to figure out how to get fly balls and ground balls. Strikeouts are definitely fun. That's why a lot of pitchers try to get them.

Q: What do you plan to study at LU?

A: I think I’ll be doing business administration, and I think I’ll do a minor in sports management, just because the chances of getting a good job in sports, that would be a dream. Obviously, the dream would be to play in the MLB. But if that doesn’t work out, I know those two are a good path to go down.

Q: Among your teammates, who is the most interesting?

A: Boston Torres. He moved in, so I was basically learning more about him throughout the whole year. He’s a great guy. Every conversation I found out more about him. We had a lot of laughs. Braden Weaver is also pretty interesting. You never know what he might say.

Q: Who is the goofiest?

A: Will Palmer. He’s always cracking jokes, even with the coaches. He’s always in a good mood, having fun.

Q: And who is the most inspirational?

A: Well, Lane Duff had an arm injury. He didn’t pitch at all in 10th grade and he pitched very little last year, because he had to come back from an arm injury. Since then, he’s done great. He had a great travel season, committed to JMU. He just had a great year for us. Every time he pitched, he did his job.

Q: Do you have a favorite restaurant?

A: Maybe Buffalo Wild Wings. The team, we actually went there a few times on Thursday nights, because it’s BOGO night, so we were there after games.

Q: How about your favorite TV show?

A: I like “The Office.” I’m a big “Office” guy.

Q: Every team has its own stylized celebration now when someone hits a home run. I think that’s been going on at the high school level long before MLB teams started doing it. LCA’s was the big Bulldog chain. Did you ever get to wear it?

A: I hit one home run. It was on Senior Night. We have a net in left field and you don’t have to hit it too far to hit a home run. I kind of dug it out of the dirt against Liberty-Bedford on Senior Night. That was the only one. I got to wear it one time. That’s the only home run I’ve ever hit. As soon as it went out, I remember Coach Hall saying, "Look at you!" as I rounded first base, and he was laughing. And when I got to third base, seeing Coach Tomlin smile and high-fiving him. And then just having fun in the dugout after it. I was pitching that game, too, so I didn’t have too much time to celebrate before I went back out there.

Q: Talk about the playoff run in general. What was it like?

A: We knew we had the talent. We’d figured out at this point that we should win it, and that we were the favorites to win it. Our pitching: we had Will Palmer, Lane Duff, we had Landon Owen who would come in as the closer, and no one had really touched them all year. We knew we were the favorites, so we tried to just focus on each game and not look ahead and take every team serious, no matter how early it was. We just kept winning. By the time we got to the semifinal game, we were focused on it. But everything just went wrong. We put on eight runs in that game. Danny DeMoss had a go-ahead three-run home run.

Q: It was such a back-and-forth game. Emotionally, what was it like to play in?

A: Every time we did something good, we went back out there and let them climb back in it. We beat ourselves more than they really beat us. We lost the game more than they really won the game. Everything just went wrong. We’d never done anything like that (seven errors) all year. It was almost kind of comical.

Q: Is there a person or people who have most influenced your life?

A: My parents [Stephen and Amy Blair]. And my grandma, I call her Granny Joyce. She’s such a positive person. I’ve never seen her not happy. And my parents, they’re the ones who did the hard work to send me to LCA, because we’re not a rich family by any means. So seeing my dad work pretty hard to get me there, because he knew that I wanted to play college baseball, and we kind of decided in the summer of eighth grade that if I wanted to, I should probably go to LCA because I knew Coach Tomlin and I knew he was a great coach. And I’ve always wanted to play for a state championship team, always wanted to win a state championship. They paid for me to go to LCA, which wasn’t easy for them.

ALL-AREA BASEBALL TEAMS

FIRST TEAM

Ben Blair

POSITION: Pitcher

Dalton Wentz

SCHOOL: Amherst

YEAR: Junior

POSITION: Pitcher/Shortstop

ALL-STAR STUFF: The South Carolina commit hit .472 with 26 hits, eight doubles, seven home runs, 30 RBIs and 40 runs scored. ... Had two multi-homer games (against Nelson and Rustburg). ... Saw limited time on the mound, but was extremely effective, with 50 strikeouts in 29⅔ innings. ... Went 4-1 with a save and posted a 0.47 ERA, holding opponents to a .100 batting average. ... Earned first-team all-Seminole honors at shortstop and second-team all-district honors at pitcher. ... Was a first-team all-Region 3D selection at shortstop and earned first-team all-state honors in Class 4 pitcher to go along with second-team all-state accolades at pitcher.

Breckin Nace

SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest

YEAR: Senior

POSITION: Pitcher

ALL-STAR STUFF: Hit a scalding .469, pounding out 30 hits (with 10 extra-base hits, including eight doubles and one home run), and driving in 18 runs. ... On the mound, the southpaw posted a 0.67 ERA, allowing just three runs in 31 innings pitched. ... Struck out 53 batters and walked just five. ... Was first-team all-Seminole as a pitcher and infielder, first-team all-Region 4D at first base and second-team all-region at pitcher.

Tyler Mason

SCHOOL: William Campbell

YEAR: Senior

POSITION: Pitcher

ALL-STAR STUFF: The Class 1 state player of the year did it all for the Generals, hitting a blistering .463 with 27 runs scored and a whopping 26 stolen bases, occupying the leadoff spot in the lineup. ... On the mound, accounted for all 10 of William Campbell's victories, going 10-4 with a 1.14 ERA and a headshaking 121 strikeouts. ... Posted 240 strikeouts in his varsity career. ... Also was named the Region 1B player of the year and received first-team all-Dogwood District honors. ... Paced the Generals to the state quarterfinals and pitched back-to-back complete games in the Region 1B tournament.

Charlie Felmlee

SCHOOL: Virginia Episcopal

YEAR: Senior

POSITION: Catcher

ALL-STAR STUFF: The William & Mary signee hit a white-hot .491 with 28 hits in 57 at-bats in the leadoff spot. ... Swiped 11 bases and committed just one error for a .993 fielding percentage, serving as a wall behind the plate for the Bishops, who enjoyed a historic season by going 17-7 and won the Blue Ridge Athletic Conference championship before advancing to the Virginia Independent Schools Division II state quarterfinals. ... Was rated the No. 7 catcher in Virginia by Perfectgame.org in the Class of 2023. ... Earned second-team all-VISAA Div. II honors.

Jed Howard

SCHOOL: Virginia Episcopal

YEAR: Senior

POSITION: First base

ALL-STAR STUFF: Was one of the main reasons for VES' success this season and paced the Bishops by hitting a team-best .622, with 45 hits in 74 at-bats, four home runs and 37 RBIs. ... Also boasted a 1.094 slugging percentage and a 1.783 OPS. ... Stole a team-best 17 bases. .. The southpaw Davidson signee, ranked the No. 17 pitcher in Virginia in his class, was used sparing on the mound after undergoing Tommy John surgery earlier in his career, and went 3-2 in eight appearances. ... Earned first-team all-VISAA Div. II honors.

Nick Dawson

SCHOOL: Amherst

YEAR: Senior

POSITION: Second base

ALL-STAR STUFF: Provided all-around strong play for the Lancers, splitting his time between pitching and the infield. ... Hit .387 with 24 total hits and eight extra-base hits (six of them doubles), scored 33 runs and stole 14 bases. ... Committed just one error at second base and had a .969 fielding percentage. ... Also logged 42⅓ innings on the mound for Amherst, going 3-3 with three saves and sporting a 2.15 ERA with 51 strikeouts. ... Held opponents to a .195 batting average.

Jesse Brown

SCHOOL: Staunton River

YEAR: Junior

POSITION: Third base

ALL-STAR STUFF: Hit a red-hot .540 for the Golden Eagles, with 33 hits, including 10 extra-base hits (eight doubles). ... Blasted four home runs, scored 26 runs and drove in 22 runs. ... In a 14-0 victory over William Fleming on April 23, went 3 for 3 with two homers, a double and five RBIs. ... Hit safely in 15 of his team's 21 games and also made four appearances on the mound, going 2-0 with one earned run in 7⅔ innings. . ... Was a first-team all-state honoree in Class 3 to go along with a first-team all-Region 3D nod. ... Can fill in at numerous infield positions, including catcher.

Will Palmer

SCHOOL: Liberty Christian

YEAR: Senior

POSITION: Outfielder

ALL-STAR STUFF: The Campbell University signee paced the Bulldogs to a perfect regular season and a thrilling playoff run and was ranked the No. 4 left-handed pitcher in Virginia for the Class of 2023. ... Hit .347 with 25 hits in 72 at-bats, including six doubles, a team-high seven home runs and 21 RBIs. ... Posted a 1.200 OPS. ... Also logged 33⅓ innings on the mound in nine appearances (eight starts), going 6-0 with a 1.89 ERA and 48 strikeouts, overwhelming hitters with his fastball that regularly sits in the lower 90s. ... Was a first-team all-Seminole selection at DH and second-team selection in the outfield.

Braden Weaver

SCHOOL: Liberty Christian

YEAR: Junior

POSITION: Outfielder

ALL-STAR STUFF: Enjoyed a stellar junior season in which he hit a team-high .485. ... Pounded out an LCA-best 33 hits in 68 at-bats (21 singles, six doubles, two triples and four home runs). ... Boasted an .809 slugging percentage an a 1.366 OPS. ... Was a first-team all-state outfielder in Class 3 and garnered first-team all-Region 3C and all-Seminole honors.

Cooper Campbell

SCHOOL: E.C. Glass

YEAR: Junior

POSITION: Outfielder

ALL-STAR STUFF: Had a breakout junior campaign for the Hilltoppers, pacing the team in multiple ways. ... On the mound, the side-armer went 3-3 with one save and posted a 1.64 ERA in 51⅓ innings pitched, with 84 strikeouts. ... Held opponents to a .145 batting-average against. ... Also was a reliable contact hitter with 17 hits (15 singles). ... Posted a .939 fielding percentage.

Christian Harris

SCHOOL: Amherst

YEAR: Senior

POSITION: Designated hitter

ALL-STAR STUFF: Was named the Seminole District and Region 4D player of the year and garnered first-team all-state honors at catcher. ... Helped the Lancers (20-4) win the region championship and paced the program to its first state tourney appearance since 2018. ... Hit .458 with 33 total hits, five home runs, 36 RBIs and 11 stolen bases. ... On the mound, went 7-0 with a 1.21 ERA, one save and 56 strikeouts in 36⅔ innings.

Trey Shrock

SCHOOL: Appomattox

YEAR: Senior

POSITION: At-Large

ALL-STAR STUFF: Has served as a leader at catcher throughout his career. ... After helping the Raiders win the Class 2 state championship last spring, batted .467 in 2023, with 29 hits and 10 extra-base hits, six of which were triples, and drove in 15 runs. ... Was a first-team all-state honoree to go along with first-team all-Region 2C and first-team all-Dogwood District selections.

SECOND TEAM

Alex Caruso (Appomattox, P): Posted a 0.87 ERA for the Raiders (14-5), allowed just five earned runs all season and struck out 50 batters in 40⅓ innings of work. ... Went 3-2 with two saves and also batted .293 with 10 RBIs. ... Threw a no-hitter with six strikeouts in a five-inning, 12-0 victory over Dan River on April 5.

Mike Harpster (E.C. Glass, P): The flame-thrower struck out an eye-popping 85 batters in 38⅔ innings, for 2.2. strikeouts per inning. ... Went 2-2 on the season with a 1.99 ERA while also hitting .349 with 22 hits and seven doubles. ... Was a second-team all-Seminole honoree.

Connor Layne (Jefferson Forest, P): Provided quality outings for the Cavaliers, going 4-0 with a 0.91 ERA in 23 innings pitched. ... Allowed just three earned runs, held opponents to a .173 batting-average against and struck out 39.

Nate Dillon (Appomattox, INF): The second baseman, who recorded the final out of Appomattox's state championship victory as a junior, hit a blistering .526 as a senior, with 30 hits, six extra-base hits and 22 RBIs. ... He also was a first-team all-Region 2C and all-Dogwood District honoree.

Nate Pyle (Jefferson Forest, INF): A solid contact hitter who sported a .424 batting average with 28 hits (all singles) in 66 at-bats. ... Also had 12 RBIs, nine stolen bases and made just two errors in the field, for a .923 fielding percentage. ... Also utilized in the outfield and received first-team all-Region 4D honors at that position, while also bringing home first-team all-Seminole honors.

Matt Vine (LCA, INF): Provided reliable offense for the Buldogs, hitting .384 with 28 hits in 73 at-bats. ... Finished the season with 23 singles, three doubles, a triple and one home run, driving in 19 runs and scoring 18. ...Had a .925 OPS and was honored as a second-team all-Seminole selection.

Michael Shamus (VES, INF): Was part of a strong trio of leaders for the Bishops, hitting a scalding .509, with with 29 hits and 26 RBIs in 57 at-bats. ... Also scored 24 runs, stole six bases and posted a .900 fielding percentage.

Boston Torres (LCA, OF): Received second-team all-state honors in Class 3 as an outfielder and paced LCA with a .369 batting average, blasting four home runs and finishing with 24 total hits (also had six doubles and a triple). ... Scored 19 runs and drove in 22. ... Was also a first-team all-Region 3C and all-Seminole selection.

David Travis (Amherst, OF): Hit .406 with 26 hits in 64 at-bats and received a second-team all-state honor in Class 4 for his efforts. ... Had 19 singles, four doubles and three triples and finished with 23 RBIs. ... Also stole 10 bases. ... Posted a .972 fielding percentage, making just one error on the season. ... Also was a first-team Region 4D and second-team all-Seminole selection.

Blake Mays (Amherst, OF): One of the Lancers leaders at the plate, with a .438 batting average, 21 hits in 48 at-bats (20 of them singles), seven RBIs and 22 runs scored. ... Swiped 13 stolen bases and had a 1.000 fielding percentage. ... Earned first-team all-Seminole and second-team all-Region 4D honors.

Ty Mauer (Nelson County, Utility): Led the Governors with a .397 average, pounding out 29 hits in 73 at-bats (with 13 doubles, three triples and three home runs). ... Finished with 18 RBIs, 10 runs scored, a .780 slugging percentage and a 1.269 OPS. ... Swiped an eye-popping 22 bases during his sophomore season. ... Can fill in just about every position, and was a reliable fielder, with just two errors and a .985 fielding percentage.

Wyatt Sisk (Appomattox, DH): The Raiders cleanup hitter batted .316 with 18 hits, 16 RBIs and five extra-base hits (four doubles, one triple). ... The southpaw also went 6-2 with one save on the season, striking out 61 batters in 43⅔ innings pitched.

Lane Duff (At-Large): Was a reliable starter for the Bulldogs, going 4-0 in 21⅓ innings and posting a 2.29 ERA. ... Allowed seven earned runs and struck out 36. ... Had a 1.219 WHIP. ... Also hit .286 with 18 hits (all singles) and nine RBIs. ... Made just one error in the field and finished with a .952 fielding percentage.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Randy Tomlin

SCHOOL: Liberty Christian

ALL-STAR STUFF: Randy Tomlin once again led his team on a thrilling postseason run, one year after celebrating the school's second VHSL state championship. His Bulldogs went 23-1, were perfect throughout the regular season, celebrated the Region 3C title and advanced to the Class 3 state semifinals in Fredericksburg, where they fell to eventual state champion New Kent. Tomlin continued his signature flair for developing pitchers, getting the most out of right-hander Ben Blair, lefty Will Palmer, reliable third starter Lane Duff and several other arms. In the last two seasons alone, Tomlin's teams have gone a combined 46-3.