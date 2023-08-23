Anitra Thomas thought back to 2020. She recalled the game inside McCue Gymnasium, when the Hilltoppers whipped the crowd into a frenzy as they chipped away at Pulaski County’s lead in the Region 4D championship. She remembered the intensity that came with the blink-and-you’ll-miss-it pace of play. And she thought about where she stood as all that took place — the sideline, from which she briefly looked up at the stands, soaking in the support she felt personally and for her team, the E.C. Glass girls basketball squad.

On that Friday night in late February, Thomas heard her players’ families and friends screaming words of encouragement, and saw some of the people she grew up with — the ones who remembered Thomas providing the inspirational play in the Lynchburg area years ago.

Three years later, the mental snapshot she took of that moment remains as vivid as ever. “That feeling is surreal,” Thomas said. “Gives me cold chills.”

That feeling, she said this week, is one she’s hoped she might recreate for a while. “Having that feeling again,” she added, “that’s enough motivation for me.”

Three years removed from that postseason run and two years since stepping away from the high school coaching ranks, Thomas felt motivated to find a way back to the place she’s come to love. To get back to McCue Gymnasium, the home of the program and the basketball venue for the school that tugged at her heart.

This summer, the opportunity to do just that arose, and Thomas pounced. Lynchburg City Schools on Wednesday announced Thomas is returning to E.C. Glass to once again take over the varsity girls basketball team ahead of the 2022-23 season. She returns to coach at the high school level after serving as an assistant coach with the Division III University of Lynchburg women’s basketball team the past two seasons.

“Glass and Memorial Avenue,” Thomas said, “have a special place in my heart.”

Thomas, a Brookville grad who once held that program’s career scoring record, previously was head coach at Glass in the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons. She was an assistant for one year before taking the top job.

Following Thomas’ departure two years ago, Glass gave the reins to Cedric Jones. He was the head coach during Thomas’ absence, and Thomas said the current plan for the upcoming campaign is to keep Jones on staff as an assistant, a role he also held during Thomas’ first stint with the Hilltoppers.

“Excited to work with him again,” Thomas said, also praising Jones for his “love of the game” and willingness to adapt to the new situation.

Thomas also returns to Lynchburg City Schools as a teacher. This time around, she’ll be in the building that houses the program she’ll coach, as an environmental science teacher at Glass. During her first stint as a high school coach, Thomas taught at Dunbar Middle School.

Getting back into the classroom and transitioning into the role of head coach again gives Thomas a chance to own her “why,” she explained this week.

Thomas said her time away from high school helped solidify her desire to work with younger kids, and especially those who hail from the midtown area of Lynchburg.

“I just think that for me, I felt like that’s where I could make the biggest impact,” said Thomas, who brings both a basketball and science background with her. Following her years at Brookville, Thomas played for four years at Christopher Newport, helping that team to deep NCAA tournament runs, and earned a degree in cellular and molecular biology.

At Glass, she hopes she can impart knowledge on students during her hands-on classes, and hopes to help athletes understand the game and execute on the court. But she said she also aims to show the kids she interacts with how much she wants them to succeed in high school and beyond — like her high school coach, Warner Dyke, and some of her teachers at BHS did for her.

“If you can get a kid to understand you love them,” Thomas said, “they’ll do anything for you.”

With preseason workouts not far off, Thomas is working on her plans for the campaign, with the goal of re-establishing a winning culture at the center. Only then will impressive records or deep postseason runs come, she explained.

The returning coach said her idea of such a culture includes structure and accountability. She and her staff will hold players accountable before, during and after games (and ahead of the season, during workouts, for example), and she expects players to do the same for each other.

She also hopes to get players more involved in the community through service projects, in return for the support Thomas believes the Glass fanbase provides athletes.

And when it comes to X’s and O’s, Thomas said she doesn’t plan to change much from how she approached the game during her first stint with the ’Toppers.

“As far as the team goes, I’m not changing who I am. We’re gonna be in your grill, press, cause some chaos defensively, create some turnovers,” said Thomas, whose emphasis on that side of the ball paid off often during her first two seasons as head coach.

Glass went 22-5 in 2019-20 under Thomas — who earned Seminole District and Region 4D coach of the year honors that season. It posted just two regular-season losses and marked just the second time the Hilltoppers had made it to the state tournament in program history.

The ’Toppers were 8-0 the following season, in a campaign shortened by the pandemic and eventually cut off because of COVID-19 protocols. They were slated to enter the region tournament as the No. 2 seed that year.

Those two seasons were the second and third of three consecutive winning seasons with Thomas on staff (the first came during her year as an assistant), which followed a string of seven straight losing campaigns.

Jones led Glass back to states in 2021-22 and to a 22-5 record, but the Hilltoppers went 12-11 in the most recent campaign.

Jeriyah Osborne led the charge then, averaging 11.5 points per game, but she has since graduated. Thomas and the ’Toppers are tasked with rebuilding this year, with players like Osborne, Jamiyah Henry and Mya Hamlet (all big contributors for Thomas previously) gone. But Thomas is ready to develop a new crop of talent as she aims to boost Glass back to the top of the girls basketball ranks in the area, region and state.