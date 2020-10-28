"Be prepared for anything": Coaches weigh in on Virginia's return to high school football

Since the coronavirus pandemic began in the spring, Liberty High football coach Chris Watts has stressed one message to his players: Be prepared for anything.

That means being ready for a spring football season that will be unlike any in Virginia High School League history, the one that will be limited to six regular-season games and a four-game postseason. It also means being prepared for heartache if the season can't be staged, for playing on opening night without so much as a preseason scrimmage or for the fallout of potential COVID-19 outbreaks in the future.

"The first chance to see what we have is the first game night," Watts said, referencing the fact his team can't line up across from one another or go through offensive and defensive schemes right now. "We're going in blind. On Game 1, it's 'let's go play.' That's a little scary."

Many states are currently allowing high school football this fall. Virginia, of course, is not among them, which has caused plenty of frustration for high school programs across the state. It's also led to a fair amount of disinformation, especially on social media platforms where people routinely speak of Virginia has being almost exclusively alone in its decision to move football to the spring.