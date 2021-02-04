Bedford County School Board votes to allow fall, spring athletes to compete

The Bedford County School Board on Thursday night voted to allow athletes and teams to compete during the fall and spring seasons.

After about two hours of discussion during a special called meeting, the board voted unanimously to support a return to play with a number of mitigation measures in place.

The county will follow a return plan based on a 26-page document that includes an exhaustive list of safety measures. Virginia High School League measures, included in the document, also will be followed.

As part of the vote Thursday, the board also approved three updates to the plan division staff originally had presented.

Junior varsity teams will be allowed to practice and play inter-county games (the division’s originally proposed plan only allowed for varsity teams to play). Volleyball teams and opponents that travel to Bedford for games will be required to wear masks during play. And while no spectators are allowed during games, the board approved one exception for a designated Senior Night, when each senior athlete is given two spectator tickets.