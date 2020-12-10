Bedford County School Board votes to bring back winter sports

“I would submit to you that if sports are not allowed to happen in this division, you’re going to need a non-socially distant bus load of counselors to address those needs,” he said.

Chassity Alphin, a senior volleyball player at Liberty High School, addressed the board in favor of a return to sports.

“I want to pour [knowledge] into these younger athletes the way I was poured into,” Alphin said. She said she knew the board faced a tough decision about whether to allow sports this winter, adding, “but please note that I, along with many other students, need this. ... We need the opportunity to play,” for mental, social and physical health.

While the meeting was taking place, the Virginia High School League released a statement saying athletes must wear masks while practicing and competing. “If wearing a mask makes participation in sports difficult,” the release stated, “it is advisable not to participate in sports at this time.”

In the release, VHSL Executive Director Billy Haun said “there are some sports in which masks should not be worn, such as cheerleading, gymnastics, wrestling and swim and dive.”