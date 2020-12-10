Bedford County School Board votes to bring back winter sports

The Bedford County School Board on Thursday evening provided full funding for winter sports for the 2020-21 season and then paved the way for those sports to return at the varsity, JV and middle school levels with a unanimous vote.
The decision came after surrounding localities in Lynchburg, Amherst, Appomattox and Campbell either voted to approve high school sports to take place this winter or heard updates from committees overseeing the return.
No spectators will be allowed at games in Bedford, a decision all eight schools in the Seminole District recently agreed to.
The Bedford board’s 7-0 vote came with a caveat: decisions about contests will take place on a game by game basis, and if core indicators from the Virginia Department of Health show the county is colored red, or in the highest risk category, which it is currently, games will not be played.
The return-to-play discussion dominated the board’s 4½-hour meeting. Eight people showed up to speak in support of sports during a public comment section, and a group of athletes stood outside the building holding signs and chanting “Let us play!”
Board chairman Martin Leamy said a lack of sports during the coronavirus pandemic has and could further affect the social and emotional health of students and recommended the board vote to OK winter sports.
“I would submit to you that if sports are not allowed to happen in this division, you’re going to need a non-socially distant bus load of counselors to address those needs,” he said.
Chassity Alphin, a senior volleyball player at Liberty High School, addressed the board in favor of a return to sports.
“I want to pour [knowledge] into these younger athletes the way I was poured into,” Alphin said. She said she knew the board faced a tough decision about whether to allow sports this winter, adding, “but please note that I, along with many other students, need this. ... We need the opportunity to play,” for mental, social and physical health.
While the meeting was taking place, the Virginia High School League released a statement saying athletes must wear masks while practicing and competing. “If wearing a mask makes participation in sports difficult,” the release stated, “it is advisable not to participate in sports at this time.”
In the release, VHSL Executive Director Billy Haun said “there are some sports in which masks should not be worn, such as cheerleading, gymnastics, wrestling and swim and dive.”
Bedford County is currently home to approximately 1,950 athletes in grades 6 through 12. Should any athlete test positive for COVID-19, the board noted, that team would not be allowed to play until the athlete has been cleared for return or is no longer with the team.
Several people at the meeting urged the board to delay the start of high school sports.
“These are stressful days for our teachers who are concerned about their students and their family’s health and their potential for quarantine,” Gwen Natyzak, a nurse with the division, said, “for our teachers and staff with health conditions that put them at risk of becoming ill or bringing the illness home to their families ... it is hard to imagine opening our doors for more activity during this current state of emergency.”
The board said it will meet, possibly next week, with athletic directors at Jefferson Forest, Liberty and Staunton River to determine if additional measures beyond recommendations from the VHSL, the VDH and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention should be implemented at county sporting events.
The vote to fund all levels of sports comes at a total cost of $85,000 — $48,000 for game officials ($16,000 per school) and $25,000 for a nurse.
