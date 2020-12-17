Bedford County School Board votes to keep sports restrictions in place

In a specially called meeting to address the restrictions it imposed on high school sports last week, the Bedford County School Board on Thursday evening voted 4-3 to keep those restrictions in place, meaning the county’s three high schools will not compete in winter sports for the foreseeable future.
The decision the board upheld says teams at the varsity, JV and middle school levels cannot play until the county is no longer in what the Virginia Department of Health determines as its highest risk category, or red zone. That designation relies on two metrics: the 14-day number of coronavirus cases and percentage positivity rate. Bedford County has been solidly in the red in at least one of those two categories since October.
As of Thursday, Bedford County had 815 positive COVID-19 cases reported over the last 14 days. To move out of the red zone in that category, localities must have fewer than 200 cases over a 14-day period. Only two Virginia localities (Sussex County and Cumberland County) were not in the red as of Thursday. That was a shift from one week ago, when eight Virginia localities had fewer than 200 cases over a 14-day period.
Bedford’s decision came hours after principals in the Seminole District (of which Jefferson Forest and Liberty are a part) released a statement saying they had decided to move the start of sports to Jan. 4, per a recommendation from the district’s eight athletic directors. Seminole teams currently are allowed to practice as normal, except in Lynchburg City, where Heritage and E.C. Glass have moved back to Phase 2 guidelines that considerably limit how teams can approach workouts.
The Seminole’s decision had been expected since last Friday. In the release, Amherst County High Principal Derrick Brown said several district teams are unavailable to compete because of COVID-19 cases and quarantines, but did not specify which teams have been affected.
He also said district schools could not safely conduct contact tracing or monitor positive and potential COVID-19 cases at games scheduled to take place over winter break because multiple people tasked with those duties will not be available.
“While we are eager for our students to return to competition, we are committed to doing so safely and responsibly,” the release said. “Safety remains our top priority and the decisions and actions of our administrators are made with our students’ best interests and safety in mind.”
At the Bedford meeting, one board member, Jason Johnson, said he is willing to revisit the issue regularly in the future to see if cases have dropped to a point where the board feels comfortable allowing athletes to compete. But the board made no formal announcement Thursday signifying if or when it would do so.
Johnson noted the board discussed sports at length last week before voting unanimously to place restrictions on when teams could return to action.
“We did what some people apparently, in the parent survey, thought was impossible: the board who can’t agree on anything came to a unanimous agreement on a science-based metric that’s data driven, that gives our principals and ADs clear guidance as to when it is or is not safe to proceed,” Johnson said.
“It prioritized the safety of our student-athletes ... our coaches, our bus drivers, our custodians, the support staff that are expected to enact these mitigation strategies. ... It provided equal rules for all three high schools. ... So I think it’s important that we trust ourselves. Trust the decision we made last week. Let’s give the metric more than a week to see where those numbers go. ‘Not right now’ does not mean ‘not ever.’”
Board member Marcus Hill said more than 1,000 community members and athletes had signed a petition asking for competition to resume and added the “community is saying they don’t like the decision we made last week. ... Our students want to play and they want to compete.”
Board Chairman Martin Leamy said he understands safety concerns but added athletes, who have been kept out of competition since March and under strict guidelines when practicing since then, were to the point of despair about not being able to compete.
“I’m not getting my brain around why there’s so much resistance to this,” he said, “because the state of Virginia has not shut down sports [for the winter]. ... And if the state of Virginia did not think that sports were safe to be played with mitigation, they would have shut it down.”
Earlier this week, the Lynchburg City School Board voted teams at Heritage and Glass cannot play until Jan. 11, meaning a full four weeks’ worth of winter games involving those programs must be rescheduled.
It was unclear Thursday how teams in the Seminole could move forward Jan. 4, since half of the district’s schools are currently prohibited from playing.
It is also unclear if JF, Liberty and Staunton River will be able to stage winter sports at all. Athletes from those three schools who want to play face two major hurdles: a board that signaled its willingness Thursday to stand by its decision until COVID cases drop significantly, and a virus that threatens to explode even further after the holidays, when cases are expected to rise nationally because of increased travel.
