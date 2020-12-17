Bedford County School Board votes to keep sports restrictions in place

The Seminole’s decision had been expected since last Friday. In the release, Amherst County High Principal Derrick Brown said several district teams are unavailable to compete because of COVID-19 cases and quarantines, but did not specify which teams have been affected.

He also said district schools could not safely conduct contact tracing or monitor positive and potential COVID-19 cases at games scheduled to take place over winter break because multiple people tasked with those duties will not be available.

“While we are eager for our students to return to competition, we are committed to doing so safely and responsibly,” the release said. “Safety remains our top priority and the decisions and actions of our administrators are made with our students’ best interests and safety in mind.”

At the Bedford meeting, one board member, Jason Johnson, said he is willing to revisit the issue regularly in the future to see if cases have dropped to a point where the board feels comfortable allowing athletes to compete. But the board made no formal announcement Thursday signifying if or when it would do so.

Johnson noted the board discussed sports at length last week before voting unanimously to place restrictions on when teams could return to action.