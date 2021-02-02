Behind Harris and Treacy, E.C. Glass gets revenge on Heritage

The most surprising takeaway from the second and final meeting of the season between E.C. Glass and Heritage occurred early. The Hilltoppers sprinted out to a 14-point lead in the first quarter in the Pioneers' gym.
By halftime, the sophomore-laden group from midtown had stretched the lead against their experienced westside rivals to 20 points.
But even the squad fresh to the varsity ranks knew one truth about this long-standing series: no lead is ever safe. They'd watched enough back-and-forth, nail-biting varsity bouts growing up to realize that fact.
So to pull off a shocking win on the road, the youthful Hilltoppers would have to make a veteran-type stand.
That's exactly what they did.
After breaking away early, Glass weathered a second-half Heritage storm that turned the game back into a single-digit affair, then held on for a 75-64 victory Tuesday night to earn the regular-season split with the Pioneers.
"You just really have to fight in these types of games," Glass sophomore guard Aidan Treacy said after scoring 22 points. He stood beside point guard and classmate O'Maundre Harris after the game, answering questions.
"And always stay together as a team," Harris, who led all scorers with 25 points, chimed in. "Don't fall out, stay together and keep working."
The Hilltoppers (4-3) worked that plan to perfection on a night when the shots weren't falling early for the Pioneers (7-2). Glass led 26-10 after the first quarter, an eight-minute frame in which it unloaded six 3-pointers, three of which were scored by sophomore guard Camp Conner (11 points).
The lead grew to 20 in the second quarter, with Glass answering every Heritage threat.
But Heritage is accustomed this season to slow starts and then rallying in the second half. So that the Pioneers would narrow the deficit was inevitable.
Led by Jacobi Lambert (19 points) and Kyle Ferguson — who torched the 'Toppers for 27 points in the first meeting at Glass on Jan. 14 and who had 15 Tuesday — the Pioneers got within four points on a 3-pointer by Shawn Payton (six points) with 3:49 remaining in the game.
But Harris drained a floater on the other end to push the lead back to six, then Walker Wood found Treacy open on the left baseline with 1:57 remaining, and Treacy confidently knocked down a 3 for a nine-point Glass lead.
That shot likely made the difference in the game, giving Glass plenty of breathing room. It also wasn't the first time Treacy put the Hilltoppers on his shoulders Tuesday. He scored all 12 of his team's points in the third quarter, a frame in which Heritage outscored Glass 23-12.
Treacy hit two 3s and went 6 for 6 from the free-throw line in that third frame, a span in which Glass shots simply weren't falling and HHS took advantage of turnovers.
"This one feels good," Glass coach DJ Best said. "I can sleep really good tonight."
Lambert said he believed Heritage was bothered by Glass' zone defense.
"That's just me, I'm not sure what the others thought." Lambert said. "But personally, I thought that zone was throwing us off, because they were kind of forcing us over there and not letting us get a ball reversal.
"And offensively, we just couldn't get nothin' going. They came out shooting lights out. So we just put ourselves in a deep hole that we couldn't get out of."
Darius Brown added eight points for HHS, which now turns its attention to an important game scheduled for Thursday. That's when the Pioneers host Liberty Christian (8-1). Win and the two teams will share the Seminole District regular-season title; lose and the title goes to the Bulldogs for the second straight year.
"We've just got to come together and not get divided as a team," Lambert added.
Glass, which has won three straight, will notch a postseason berth, too, and travels to Brookville on Thursday for its regular-season finale.
Glass was successful Tuesday because it executed its plan: get inside the paint for easy buckets and catch the Heritage defense off guard with passes to the weak side that result in open jumpers or 3s. That resulted in 10 made 3s for the 'Toppers (four by Treacy). Glass also went 14 of 15 from the free-throw line.
The win, Treacy and Harris said, gives Glass plenty of confidence.
"It just really shows we can compete with anyone. They wanted to reschedule this game super fast," Treacy said of the matchup, originally scheduled for Monday but delayed by inclement weather. "So we just had to come out here and get the win."