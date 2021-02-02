Behind Harris and Treacy, E.C. Glass gets revenge on Heritage

Treacy hit two 3s and went 6 for 6 from the free-throw line in that third frame, a span in which Glass shots simply weren't falling and HHS took advantage of turnovers.

"This one feels good," Glass coach DJ Best said. "I can sleep really good tonight."

Lambert said he believed Heritage was bothered by Glass' zone defense.

"That's just me, I'm not sure what the others thought." Lambert said. "But personally, I thought that zone was throwing us off, because they were kind of forcing us over there and not letting us get a ball reversal.

"And offensively, we just couldn't get nothin' going. They came out shooting lights out. So we just put ourselves in a deep hole that we couldn't get out of."

Darius Brown added eight points for HHS, which now turns its attention to an important game scheduled for Thursday. That's when the Pioneers host Liberty Christian (8-1). Win and the two teams will share the Seminole District regular-season title; lose and the title goes to the Bulldogs for the second straight year.

"We've just got to come together and not get divided as a team," Lambert added.