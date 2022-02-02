Belford chooses LU, Butler headed to West Virginia State as athletes take part in National Signing Day

Jaylin Belford sent waves of surprise and applause through the crowd that showed up to watch him take part in a National Signing Day ceremony Wednesday morning.

Liberty Christian's prolific wide receiver and kick returner had previously received a preferred walk-on offer from North Carolina. But Belford had other plans. The Liberty Christian senior instead accepted a preferred walk-on offer from Liberty University, in what amounted to the biggest signing day surprise in the Lynchburg area.

UNC offered Belford in September. Liberty swooped in at the last minute.

"There was a lot going on," Belford said after the ceremony. "I really didn't know where I was going until a few days ago. But I'm happy with my decision. LU has always been on the rise."

Belford, who held other offers from William & Mary and Robert Morris and had garnered interest from Old Dominion, left his mark on LCA and area high school football.

He was an all-state receiver, defensive back and punt returner his senior year. He helped LCA reach the Class 3 state championship game and posted 701 receiving yards off 32 catches. He also rushed for 777 yards and scored 17 total touchdowns on offense.

"This young man is gonna be sorely missed," LCA football coach and athletic director Frank Rocco said.

Belford was one of a handful of area athletes who took part in National Signing Day. At Brookville, all-state running back Tayshaun Butler made official his decision to play at West Virginia State.

Butler chose West Virginia State over fellow Division II program Emory & Henry, and the senior described the process as "one of the hardest decisions I've ever made in my life."

"I thought about it all the way up until about 11 o'clock last night," Butler said. "I love everything about both schools, to be honest, but I just felt like West Virginia's gonna be a better fit for me."

Butler rushed for nearly 2,000 yards and 17 touchdowns as a senior, while also becoming Brookville's premier receiving option because of injuries. He caught 19 passes for 300 yards and two additional scores.

In addition to his first-team all-state honor at running back, he was named a second team all-state performer at linebacker, finishing the season with 72 tackles, three interceptions and a pick-six. He was also named the Region 3C player of the year.

Brookville athletic director Jeff Crews described Butler as "one of the best kids I've been around."

"[Tuesday] night is a perfect example," Crews said. "He's on the basketball team, they didn't have a game. He came and watched our girls play. He stuck around after the game and helped me put up chairs and pick up trash and didn't want anything for it, didn't expect any recognition for it. But it doesn't go unnoticed. I think that's a tribute to his parents and how he was raised. Those are the kinds of kids and people we're trying to produce here at Brookville."

Butler expects to play special teams as a kick returner his freshman year, with potential to earn playing time at running back.

"It's gonna be a different environment," he added. "I know it's a big step up."

At LCA, Belford said he started to lose hope when college offers weren't coming in as he prepared to start his senior season. He didn't receive an offer until Week 4. The preferred walk-on from UNC was a big breakthrough, letting Belford know he was Division I material. UNC had previously offered LCA's five-star offensive tackle Zach Rice, and Rice signed there when the early signing period began in December.

On Wednesday, Belford stood in front of the crowd of students, parents and teachers and honored his mother, Dorisia Belford. Jaylin Belford was 8 years old when his father died. Dorisia has provided for her four children the last 10 years.

"You sacrificed so much and you've been there for me," Belford told Dorisia from the stage. "I wanted to let you know in front of all these people that I love you dearly and I'm gonna be something just for you. And I'm gonna be somebody for our family. We're gonna get there, I promise you."

