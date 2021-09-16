"Big, big bummer": Players react to Lynchburg City Schools' decision to move Jug Bowl to Saturday

The entire statement was emailed to this newspaper in response to a request for an interview about the change. The statement did not identify a specific threat and said the division is "anticipating a large crowd and welcome students, family and friends of all ages to come out."

The longtime rivalry, now in its 45th year, will continue at 2 p.m. Saturday at City Stadium.

"It's not what we want. But at the end of the day, it's Glass versus Heritage, and we're fired up to play," Glass senior receiver Eli Wood said.

Heritage players talked about the change after Thursday's practice.

"It'll be the same as a Friday for us," Pioneers running back Zach Steele said. "Go out there and play how we play on Friday."

Running back and receiver Darius Brown: "It doesn't matter. We're just here to play a game. Doesn't matter if it's Friday [or] Monday morning. We're just here to play."

While Lynchburg's two city programs sit Friday night out, nine other area teams will be in action. And of course, a heavy slate of games around the state — in urban and rural settings alike — will go on as normally planned, although the pandemic has forced high school teams across Virginia to enter quarantine and either postpone or cancel games.