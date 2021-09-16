"Big, big bummer": Players react to Lynchburg City Schools' decision to move Jug Bowl to Saturday

E.C. Glass sophomore Mike Thomas has only played in one Jug Bowl game. It occurred during the abbreviated spring campaign in early April, when most adults in Virginia still weren't eligible for vaccinations against COVID-19.
The virus and threat of its spread mostly kept fans out of the stands for that one. But this season something else could keep fans away: the annual game between E.C. Glass and Heritage will be played on Saturday rather than the traditional Friday night. Lynchburg City Schools announced the change last week, saying it wanted to make sure it could adequately staff the event but offered no specific reasons for the change.
Thomas needed only a whiff of the rivalry action in April to know he wanted more, even though Lynchburg City Stadium wasn't overflowing with fans and instead sat eerily silent while the two teams faced off. Cheers were replaced by coaches' barking orders, and hard hits and whistles reverberated off the concrete walls and aluminum bleachers. Still, it was Friday night, the traditional evening for high school football. Not so this season.
"Big, big bummer," Thomas, a running back and linebacker, said this week. "... I would love to play under the lights. The energy that comes is different. Friday, under the lights, packed stands. It's a bummer."
Lynchburg City Schools' statement last week, in part, read: "We want to ensure that we have adequate LCS Staff, law enforcement, and public safety available to safely supervise athletes, fans, and students."
The entire statement was emailed to this newspaper in response to a request for an interview about the change. The statement did not identify a specific threat and said the division is "anticipating a large crowd and welcome students, family and friends of all ages to come out."
The longtime rivalry, now in its 45th year, will continue at 2 p.m. Saturday at City Stadium.
"It's not what we want. But at the end of the day, it's Glass versus Heritage, and we're fired up to play," Glass senior receiver Eli Wood said.
Heritage players talked about the change after Thursday's practice.
"It'll be the same as a Friday for us," Pioneers running back Zach Steele said. "Go out there and play how we play on Friday."
Running back and receiver Darius Brown: "It doesn't matter. We're just here to play a game. Doesn't matter if it's Friday [or] Monday morning. We're just here to play."
While Lynchburg's two city programs sit Friday night out, nine other area teams will be in action. And of course, a heavy slate of games around the state — in urban and rural settings alike — will go on as normally planned, although the pandemic has forced high school teams across Virginia to enter quarantine and either postpone or cancel games.
The virus, fueled by the surging delta variant, has altered so many games in the first three weeks of the season that the Virginia High School League on Sept. 1 announced the creation of a weekly game status file on its site where schools, fans and media members can easily see which games have been changed for a specific week. Lynchburg City Schools' decision to move the Jug Bowl game was not based on COVID-19 cases or concerns.
Both schools adjusted their practice schedules this week to accommodate for the change. Thursdays are usually walk-through days, time to sew up loose ends and review in detail. Instead, it was full-on practice at Heritage on Thursday. Coach Brad Bradley said his team treated the situation as if it were deep in the playoffs, when teams earn the right to play on a Saturday.
"If you look at both teams, E.C. Glass and Heritage, them more than us, there are a lot of young kids," Bradley said. "So the young kids haven't played a day game. We haven't played a day game since 2019 against Lord Botetourt in the state semifinals. But at the same time, we're gonna make it special. It's a Saturday afternoon game, we're gonna treat it just like a college game. And I know our kids will be excited for it."
No matter where and when the game is played, E.C. Glass coach Jeff Woody noted, the rivalry atmosphere won't change.
"We can play on this practice field," he said while standing on Glass' midtown, artificial, multi-use field, "we can go over [to Heritage] and play on their practice field and the intensity between the lines isn't gonna change. But wouldn't these kids love to have the 8,000 people there to watch."
Emily Brown contributed