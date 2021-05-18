Bigham impresses again, powers Rustburg softball to sixth straight win

“I was a little upset. I think we all thought it was a strike,” Bigham said. “But I just knew that one base runner isn’t gonna win the game, and I had confidence in my defense that we were gonna get the next out to end the inning.”

Bigham, with help from her defense, got three quick outs on 14 pitches in the sixth and struck out two of three batters in the nine-pitch final frame.

Bigham, who struck out 11 Tuesday, has allowed just four hits in 36 innings pitched. In four of her outings, she hasn’t given up a run. Opponents are batting .036 against the righty, who owns a 0.00 ERA.

Both of Rustburg’s runs came in the second inning. Tinsley Abbott drew a walk, Bigham reached on an error two batters later, and Destiny Jones loaded the bases when she was hit by a pitch.

Ochs was responsible for the only scoring of the evening thanks to her two-run single to right field.

Rustburg had six total hits on the day, including two each in the third and fifth and one more in the sixth, but the Red Devils stranded all five of those additional runners (plus one more who was hit by a pitch). So Ochs’ ability to come through with a runner in scoring position, Rustburg coach Katie Bigham said, “that was crucial.”