Bigham impresses again, powers Rustburg softball to sixth straight win

RUSTBURG — Home runs and outstanding defensive plays most often elicit the loudest cheers from dugouts during softball games. In Tuesday’s low-scoring contest, though, the screams from players clad in gray and maroon came for a different reason.
The visitors from Brookville yelled in approval when their teammate at the plate took a ball. Then again when she fouled off a pitch. That was the sequence that played on repeat against Rustburg. Because making contact at all against pitcher Eden Bigham was worth celebrating.
Three days after the teams last met, the Bees entered with an understanding of how to attack the junior right-hander. BHS became one of only two teams this season to register a hit against Bigham, but it wasn’t enough for revenge.
Bigham threw a one-hitter, and Destiny Ochs provided the run support to give Rustburg a 2-0 win Tuesday. The victory followed a 3-0 triumph over the Bees at Brookville on Saturday.
“They can’t get down on losing to a kid like Eden,” BHS coach Gary Ferguson said of his team after Tuesday’s contest. Rustburg (6-0) and Bigham haven’t allowed a run yet this year.
Chalk that up to Bigham’s fastball, mixed expertly with a devastating changeup Tuesday night.
“We knew coming into today that we were gonna have to try something a little different because they’d already seen us,” Bigham said. “… We threw different pitches to make things work for strikes.”
BHS tried to play small ball early, and put the ball in play on the first pitch of each of the first two at-bats.
That the plays went down as quick outs didn’t matter much to the Brookville bench, who hollered at the fact they were able to make contact. The Bees (2-3), after all, “barely even fouled the ball off” Bigham on Saturday, Ferguson said.
The noise from that side didn’t bother Bigham, though.
“When I was younger, it used to bother me so much that people would yell at me,” she said. “But I guess I could take it as a compliment that people get loud when it comes to that stuff.”
Even when a couple runners reached against her, she remained the calm and collected ace.
Brookville’s lone hit came in the top of the fourth. Jada Fyffe’s grounder found a hole in the left side and trickled into the outfield. Then, in what turned into the only time Brookville put multiple runners on the base paths, Kayleigh Dobyns reached on a fielder’s choice. Kaylie Hudson put both Bees in scoring position on her sacrifice bunt next.
But Bigham worked out of the jam by squeezing a popup from Liz Pennington at the circle, and then getting Ashley Ferguson to swing at a payoff pitch to end the inning.
Only one other BHS runner, Emma Coleman, reached for the rest of the evening. Coleman worked the count full against Bigham with two outs, then took the seventh pitch for a questionable ball four. Karsyn Hudnall flied out to center field for the final out of the frame.
“I was a little upset. I think we all thought it was a strike,” Bigham said. “But I just knew that one base runner isn’t gonna win the game, and I had confidence in my defense that we were gonna get the next out to end the inning.”
Bigham, with help from her defense, got three quick outs on 14 pitches in the sixth and struck out two of three batters in the nine-pitch final frame.
Bigham, who struck out 11 Tuesday, has allowed just four hits in 36 innings pitched. In four of her outings, she hasn’t given up a run. Opponents are batting .036 against the righty, who owns a 0.00 ERA.
Both of Rustburg’s runs came in the second inning. Tinsley Abbott drew a walk, Bigham reached on an error two batters later, and Destiny Jones loaded the bases when she was hit by a pitch.
Ochs was responsible for the only scoring of the evening thanks to her two-run single to right field.
Rustburg had six total hits on the day, including two each in the third and fifth and one more in the sixth, but the Red Devils stranded all five of those additional runners (plus one more who was hit by a pitch). So Ochs’ ability to come through with a runner in scoring position, Rustburg coach Katie Bigham said, “that was crucial.”
Carly Hudnall led Rustburg at the plate, going 2 for 3. Amanda Lawhorne, Bigham, Ochs and Abbott each finished with one hit. Ochs’ difference-making single was the result of a couple days of preparing for the rematch with Brookville pitcher Destiny Calloway.
“We practiced for that specifically. We knew she was probably gonna throw us out[side], so we worked on that outside corner,” Ochs said. “Just staying in and driving.”
Calloway pitched all six innings and recorded one walk and six strikeouts. Both runs allowed were unearned.
Eden Bigham had the lone extra-base hit of the day when she smashed a triple to the fence in left-center field. It followed her 2-for-3 performance Saturday, when she had a home run and a double. She also had a home run in a win Friday over Liberty Christian.
“It’s exciting not only being able to pitch but being able to … go out on offense, too, and help my team out,” she said.
JF's Lemley perfect again
Jefferson Forest pitcher Emma Lemley threw her second perfect game of 2021 on Tuesday. The Cavaliers senior struck out all 15 batters she faced across five innings and threw 63 pitches, 48 of which went for strikes, in JF's 24-0 romp over visiting Heritage.
Lemley also blasted two home runs and went 3 for 3 at the plate with six RBIs and four runs scored.
Lemley (4-1) also threw a perfect game in JF's second game of the season, against E.C. Glass. She also has three one-hitters and has only allowed two earned runs this season.