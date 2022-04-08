Bighams, Scharnus lead Rustburg past Amherst in battle of reigning state softball champs

AMHERST — After Rustburg coach Katie Bigham huddled with her team on the softball field at Amherst County High School, she and her husband Seth finally let their daughters in on the plans they’d been keeping secret. Had the contest that just wrapped up gone the opposite way, Katie admitted, she might’ve waited to break the news that they’d soon get to spend spring break in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina — a trip they’ve never been able to take during the school year in the past.

“I might’ve been like, ‘We’re not going!’” Katie said, joking about what a loss Friday against the Lancers might’ve meant for their getaway.

But with the way senior Eden and freshman Nahla Bigham played, and with the work of the rest of their teammates at the plate (and their intensity in the dugout), there was no need to delay the surprise.

Eden threw a one-hitter, Nahla recorded the go-ahead RBI in the seventh inning, and Delaney Scharnus smacked a bases-clearing triple to the right-center gap later in the frame to send RHS past Amherst, 4-0, in a battle of reigning state champs.

“Everybody was looking forward to this one,” said Eden, who needed just eight pitches in the bottom half of the seventh, after the Red Devils’ four-run outburst in the top half, to wrap up the win. “We came into today with excitement.”

The sentiment was on display from the first pitch Amherst junior ace Dylan McNerney threw. It only grew after the 2021 Class 3 state champion Red Devils started figuring out McNerney — who, after recovering from a stomach bug earlier this week, threw six stellar innings before letting the game get away in the final frame.

Rustburg recorded the game’s first hit on Destiny Jones’ double in the third, and singled twice more through the first six innings. Batters reached on an error and walk, but all of those were stranded.

In the seventh, though, Jones and the Red Devils got the rally started early. After Carly Marakian recorded a leadoff single, Jones reached on a bunt single, and Nahla Bigham had her RBI hit two batters later.

On the second pitch she faced, Nahla unleashed a single to the gap in right-center — close to the spot Scharnus later found for a triple — then ran to the bag and got the first taste of celebration with the coach there, her mom.

“It was like right down the middle, so it was perfect for me to hit it,” Nahla said of what goes down as the biggest hit of her young career. “I just knew that I needed to keep my head down and see the ball.”

Nahla entered in the fourth inning, a result of her coaches slowly getting her back into the lineup in the wake of back issues. The first baseman struck out in her first at-bat, then made up for it three frames later.

“She came out after she struck out and said, ‘I’m sorry.’ I’m like, ‘You don’t have to apologize as long as you know what you did wrong. Fix it,’” the coach said of the message to her younger daughter. “And she did.”

The Red Devils weren’t content, however, with the one-run lead against the reigning Class 4 state champion Lancers. So Scharnus delivered a dagger with two outs and the bases loaded, the result of a fielder’s choice and another single by Emma Blankinship.

After seeing the count reach 2-2, Scharnus fouled off three straight pitches before sending her hit deep into the outfield.

“It’s my job as a 3 hitter to hit the ball, and I finally got my bat going the last couple games, so it felt good. It felt good to do it against Amherst,” Scharnus said. “It was a long at-bat. I was getting tired, but I had to do what I needed to do for my team.”

Scharnus faced 20 of the 88 pitches McNerney threw on the night. Although McNerney retired six batters in order through the first two frames, when she recorded three of her six total strikeouts, the Red Devils started going after McNerney earlier in the count. And in the seventh, with no runs yet on the board, they realized “now was the perfect time,” Eden Bigham said, to string hits together.

“I would say they had a sense of urgency, and they had seen her a few times and started to make adjustments,” Amherst coach Samantha Thacker said of RHS, which tallied five of its eight hits in the final frame for the four earned runs McNerney gave up. “… I think any time you see a pitcher through three times, you’re gonna make adjustments and put the ball in play more than the first couple at-bats. I would say that’s what Rustburg is good at.”

Amherst made contact, too, against Eden Bigham, and made her work through a few long at-bats, but the experienced ace mixed pitches expertly to induce swings and ultimately record strikeouts.

“I knew they were gonna battle. They’re a great hitting team, and I knew it wasn’t gonna be a strikeout [in] three pitches,” said Eden, who threw 89 pitches (63 for strikes). “I knew I couldn’t give them anything good to hit.”

Bigham had 13 strikeouts on the night, six of which came in the first three frames before Madison Goughnour recorded a one-out double. Goughnour’s hit, though, was the only one of the night for Amherst.

“The confidence was there, but also, we need confidence 1 through 9 [in the lineup], not just here and there,” Thacker said. “We’re working on being more consistent. We have a hit here or there, but it takes a little bit to string them all together.”

Amherst fell to 7-3 (3-1 in Seminole District play) with the loss, but all of those defeats have come at the hands of state title winners, with its first two coming against Class 2’s Appomattox. The Raiders also are responsible for RHS’ loss, but the Red Devils (7-1, 4-0 Seminole) have won three straight since then and sit alone atop the district with Friday’s victory.

