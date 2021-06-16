Blacksburg defeats E.C. Glass in overtime thriller

Apt because both Bruins and Hilltoppers appeared intent on winning every small battle. Soccer's appeal, after all, is that stripped to its bare bones, it is a game in which success is predicated on claiming tiny, seemingly insignificant victories to accomplish a greater goal.

So Napior could stand on the artificial turf where he had put on a show as the sun began its descent and talk about resolve.

"You've got to give it everything you have and dig deep," he said.

And so Blacksburg coach Shelly Blumenthal, the winningest coach in Virginia High School League history, could lean on his team's bench after the game and talked about his team's own determination.

"After that 2-0 lead, I still felt like the game was going to be contested because I knew Glass had a really good spurt at the start of the game and a really good spurt after we scored that second goal. ... They were opportunistic and hit two beautiful shots. But I'm so proud of my kids for battling back. After that, they could have packed it in and said, 'Gosh, we blew this lead' or 'Gosh, they're on a roll.' But we battled back."