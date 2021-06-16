Blacksburg defeats E.C. Glass in overtime thriller

E.C. Glass senior defender Tyler Garrett stood just off the pitch at Randolph College and described the last game of his high school career, one full of nerve-racking momentum shifts and take-your-breath-away shots.
"I think everybody out here gave it their all," Garrett said.
That was obvious from the way E.C. Glass and Blacksburg battled in Thursday's Region 4D semifinal. They played for 90 minutes, with two overtime periods necessary to determine a winner, and the Bruins earned a 3-2 win off a goal scored at 81:00 by Simon Leonessa.
Blacksburg (9-1-2) took a 1-0 lead in the 15th minute, made that lead stand until halftime, and then stretched it further eight minutes into the second half.
But E.C. Glass (9-3) struck quickly, with two goals from junior Keaton Napior that occurred within a three-minute span to score the game at 2.
So back and forth they went in a game moved to Randolph because of a scheduling conflict at Lynchburg City Stadium, Glass' home field.
Up and down they coasted and sometimes labored.
Some broke away for scoring chances and ended up celebrating. Goalies made diving stops. Defenders miraculously cleared shots that looked destined to break hearts.
"A great game, a freakin' great game," is how Glass coach Randy Turille described it, which was apt.
Apt because both Bruins and Hilltoppers appeared intent on winning every small battle. Soccer's appeal, after all, is that stripped to its bare bones, it is a game in which success is predicated on claiming tiny, seemingly insignificant victories to accomplish a greater goal.
So Napior could stand on the artificial turf where he had put on a show as the sun began its descent and talk about resolve.
"You've got to give it everything you have and dig deep," he said.
And so Blacksburg coach Shelly Blumenthal, the winningest coach in Virginia High School League history, could lean on his team's bench after the game and talked about his team's own determination.
"After that 2-0 lead, I still felt like the game was going to be contested because I knew Glass had a really good spurt at the start of the game and a really good spurt after we scored that second goal. ... They were opportunistic and hit two beautiful shots. But I'm so proud of my kids for battling back. After that, they could have packed it in and said, 'Gosh, we blew this lead' or 'Gosh, they're on a roll.' But we battled back."
And so Turille could tell his players before the game: "When you walk off the field tonight, make sure you know in your mind that you gave it everything you had," and Garrett could reply after his career came to a close: "I don't think anybody out here has any regrets."
Bruins senior Isaac McPherson started the scoring just 15 minutes in when he took on two Glass defenders, won the battle and unleashed a shot that sailed past a diving Jackson Miller (nine saves). It was a sign of what was to come: speedy Blacksburg, blessed with more depth, breaking away, and Glass' defense somehow keeping the game within striking distance.
Nine minutes later, Leonessa hit the crossbar, ringing it like a bell across WildCat Stadium. He was just getting warmed up. Leonessa's 48th minute goal off an assist from Wyatt Boyle made it 2-0, a deficit that can seem insurmountable against a program that has claimed a league-best 13 state titles.
Glass was undeterred. It suddenly gained momentum behind Napior, who hit a blistering shot past Bruins keeper Brady Schott (four saves) in the 54th minute. It was a play set up by Randy Trost's corner kick.
Napior was at it again in the 57th minute, this time off a ball batted around momentarily after a Glass throw in. Napior eyed it and drilled the shot into the same spot, the left side of the goal.
"Luckily I got a nice finish of off them," Napior said of his goals. "But it all comes down to heart and who has it more. Unfortunately we didn't have it the last 10 minutes [of overtime]."
Blacksburg struck over and over again in the last 10 minutes of regulation, but the E.C. Glass defense batted away each shot, either getting saves by Miller, who dove, punched away and corralled shots, or by clearing the ball.
"We were just giving it our all, I guess," Garrett said of the defense's play down the stretch.
Leonessa's second goal occurred in the first minute of overtime off a rebound by a save by Miller. Ultimately it set up a battle between the third-seeded Bruins and top-seeded Jefferson Forest (12-0), to be played Friday at 7 p.m.
"When we got in [the huddle before overtime] I told them, 'Look guys, I know you're tired. It's about guts right now,'" Turille said. "'You've got to dig down and find another level.' And they tried. They, I think, were just too tired."