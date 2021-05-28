Blacksburg ekes out win, beating E.C. Glass in Region 4D championship for third straight year

The setup for this year’s matchup bore an uncanny resemblance to that of the last meeting.
Heading into what would be their third straight encounter in the Region 4D championship, Blacksburg and E.C. Glass again entered the courts at the midtown Lynchburg school Friday with undefeated records, cruising through the tourney into the title bout.
The Bruins easily dispatched opponents throughout the regular season, as well, to set up another deep postseason run. The Hilltoppers did the same, with no player having lost a match in doubles or singles play before Friday’s region championship.
So it’s easy to understand why each of the two groups identified, well before it saw the other penciled into the bracket’s final match, who it would have to go through for the trophy.
“We always knew, since the beginning of the season, ‘E.C. Glass is the team we’ve gotta beat,’” Blacksburg junior Sammy Xiang said.
Lucky for Xiang and his teammates, the Bruins did just that, emerging from a battle with a 5-3 victory over the Hilltoppers and a spot in the Class 4 state tourney. In years past, both teams that reached the region title match have made the state tourney, but this season, only the region champ advances.
Glass and Blacksburg (13-0) punch and counterpunched in singles play — the final match on the No. 6 court taking about 2½ hours to finish — in what turned into a 3-3 stalemate.
The Bruins pulled ahead in the team standings for the first time Friday morning with a win on the No. 3 doubles court, courtesy of seniors Ben Anderson and Neal Klemba. The pair defeated a duo of Glass freshmen, Devon Davis and Aaron Dendy, 6-3, 6-1.
Then it came down to the No. 1 doubles court, where Xiang and Jace Deck battled Glass’ No. 1 and 2 players Spencer Knight and Wolfgang Ploch, respectively.
Xiang and Deck took the early lead, winning the first set 6-2, before Knight and Ploch gave them everything they could handle in the second.
The Blacksburg pair took a 5-4 lead before the Glass duo tied the set and pulled ahead 6-5. But Xiang and Deck remained calm, eventually winning with the help of an ace from Xiang to force a tiebreaker — where they came back to secure both their match victory and the team’s trip to states.
Ploch and Knight went up 2-0 in the tiebreaker and kept the Blacksburg duo at bay through the first 13 points the teams recorded. But, down 7-6, Blacksburg fought off set point, and finished off the comeback in the tiebreaker 9-7.
“The thing about tennis is you have to lie to yourself sometimes. You kind of forget the score, tell yourself, ‘Oh, this is a normal point, there’s nothing really riding on this,’ and you just play your game,” Xiang said of the final moments.
“If you have that mindset, especially in the moments that matter, that’s what separates the good players from the better players, how well you can stay composed in those really, really crucial points.”
On the other side of the net, Ploch and Knight got their serves going late, and they were able to return tough volleys at the net from both of their opponents to keep Glass’ hopes alive a little longer.
“Just bad luck. We played a couple balls that were going out. … It kind of sucks,” said Knight, who added this was the year the senior-laded Hilltoppers may have had the best shot at taking down their 4D foe.
Instead, Glass ends its season at 8-1. Knight’s postseason is still alive individually, as he’s set to play as the No. 1 seed in the Region 4D singles tournament next week. He and Ploch will team up once again in the Region 4D doubles tourney next week, as well. They own the No. 2 seed and could once again run into Xiang and Deck (the No. 1 seed) in the title bout.
Xiang knew both of his matches on the day would be tight, as would the matches. He helped provide two important points for Blacksburg by winning in doubles and singles, beating Knight — a junior who earned Glass’ top spot over Ploch this year — in the latter category 7-5, 6-2.
“I was really, really focused on just playing my best tennis, because I knew he’s gonna give me a challenge and it’s gonna be a tough match. I knew I would have to bring my best onto the court,” Xiang said. “I’ve been thinking about this match for literally the past three days nonstop. He has a magnificent forehand, way better than mine, and he serves really well, so I knew I was gonna have to pressure his backhand.”
The victory evened the team score 2-2.
The Hilltoppers, powered by seniors Ploch at No. 2 and Carter Rennyson at No. 4, raced out to a 2-0 lead. Ploch defeated Deck 6-2, 6-0, and Rennyson defeated Robert Gowan 6-1, 6-1.
“It was nice to get the first win in,” Ploch said. He employed a spin serve, rather than a flat first serve, to put Deck at a disadvantage, he said. Then he went after Deck’s one-handed backhand.
Rennyson limited mistakes to put his team in a good position. “We were ready for them,” he said.
Points from Blacksburg’s Anderson and Beck evened the team standings next, and Henry Scruggs pushed Glass ahead, 3-2, with a 7-6, 6-3 win over Alex Rodriguez at No. 3.
All eyes moved then to the No. 6 court, where Cody Miller eked out a 4-6, 6-0, 7-5 victory over Dendy in a 2½-hour bout.
“I was utterly convinced that this was gonna be our toughest match,” Xiang said, understanding just how right his prediction turned out to be.
The day was decided by a series of razor-thin margins.
“They’re a fantastic team,” the Blacksburg junior said of Glass. “It could’ve gone either way. It could’ve easily been them in states.”
LCA boys advance in Region 3C tournament
The fourth-seeded Liberty Christian boys tennis team swept fifth-seeded Waynesboro 6-0 Friday in the Region 3C quarterfinals, while Heritage fell in its opening match of the tourney.
The Bulldogs won all six singles points in the match at LCA to secure a semifinal matchup with top-seeded Wilson Memorial.
Eighth-seeded Heritage fell in the quarterfinals to Wilson Memorial, 5-0.
LCA will travel to WMHS for a semifinal bout at noon Tuesday.