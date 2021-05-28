Blacksburg ekes out win, beating E.C. Glass in Region 4D championship for third straight year

“If you have that mindset, especially in the moments that matter, that’s what separates the good players from the better players, how well you can stay composed in those really, really crucial points.”

On the other side of the net, Ploch and Knight got their serves going late, and they were able to return tough volleys at the net from both of their opponents to keep Glass’ hopes alive a little longer.

“Just bad luck. We played a couple balls that were going out. … It kind of sucks,” said Knight, who added this was the year the senior-laded Hilltoppers may have had the best shot at taking down their 4D foe.

Instead, Glass ends its season at 8-1. Knight’s postseason is still alive individually, as he’s set to play as the No. 1 seed in the Region 4D singles tournament next week. He and Ploch will team up once again in the Region 4D doubles tourney next week, as well. They own the No. 2 seed and could once again run into Xiang and Deck (the No. 1 seed) in the title bout.

Xiang knew both of his matches on the day would be tight, as would the matches. He helped provide two important points for Blacksburg by winning in doubles and singles, beating Knight — a junior who earned Glass’ top spot over Ploch this year — in the latter category 7-5, 6-2.