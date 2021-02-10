Blacksburg's second-half surge ends Amherst's season in Region 4D semifinals

AMHERST — As he walked out of the locker room at Amherst County High School, Blacksburg forward Owen Walters didn’t take long to explain the differences between his team and its opponent, the Lancers, on Wednesday night.
“We just brought the energy, brought the juice,” Walters said of the Bruins, the underdogs in the Region 4D semifinal matchup.
The next phrase followed quickly: “And they looked dead out there.”
Walters’ assessment was pointed, but when compared side by side, he wasn’t too far off.
There were moments when the host and top-seeded Lancers found some life. Times when Jerry Cashwell muscled his way to the rim for two points or pulled down an offensive rebound. Stretches late in the game when Amherst’s ball pressure up top frustrated Blacksburg.
But those moments were fleeting for the Lancers, who couldn’t string together stops and couldn’t knock down the easy shots in the paint or the jumpers outside. The result, to end their pandemic-altered season, was a 50-30 loss.
“It’s really tough, and it stings,” Amherst coach Segar Jordan said of not being able to advance further in the postseason or secure the state title every team pines for, “but it is what it is.”
Early on in the contest, Jordan’s Lancers were engaged, and looked to be pretty evenly matched with No. 4 seed Blacksburg (4-3). After one quarter, the teams were knotted up at 7-all.
The second quarter, too, produced similar scoring on the two sides, with Blacksburg leading by just four at the break. The Lancers (7-4), despite committing seven turnovers in the second frame and getting half as many shots as Blacksburg, still had plenty of time to complete a comeback.
But the Bruins, after shooting 28% in the first half, came out of the locker room with an extra burst of energy, and outscored Amherst 20-11 in the third quarter for a 38-25 lead.
“Once we put our foot on the gas, they couldn’t stop us,” said Walters, the 6-foot-4 post player who both created his own shot on the block and passed out to open shooters on the perimeter.
Walters’ play mirrored that of his teammates in the second half, which featured 60% shooting by the Bruins. Blacksburg ran Amherst’s defense all over in the half court, and the extra screens and cutting led to both easy shots at the basket and open looks beyond the arc.
“We have multiple guys that can score and that can put the ball on the floor, and it makes it tough to defend,” Blacksburg coach Doug Day said. “We did a good job of sharing the ball and taking some shots and make some extra passes to guys that were open, but then making the extra pass to the guys that were extra open.”
Walters was one of two Bruins players in double figures; he was joined by Matt Joyce with a game-high 19 points. Four other players scored for Blacksburg, which led by as many as 21 points and held the advantage for the final 20 minutes.
The Lancers, meanwhile, couldn’t find the bottom of the bucket, with floaters in the lane clanging off the front of the rim and long shots often missing badly. When the Lancers were able to get into the lane past Blacksburg’s zone, the Bruins’ height and active hands resulted in unforced errors for Amherst, which committed 16 turnovers to Blacksburg’s seven, and often in points on the other side of the court.
“We lost a lot of confidence on the offensive end when we hit the front iron or the back iron. They’d come down and score, and it’s defeating,” Jordan said. “We’ve got to be mentally tougher and rise above that, and unfortunately, tonight I feel like Blacksburg was a little bit more mentally tough than we were.”
Cashwell led Amherst with seven points. Isaiah Idore pulled down eight rebounds and recorded two blocks. Eight players scored for the Lancers.
Blacksburg was the second underdog to topple a higher-seeded team in Wednesday’s Region 4D semifinal round. In Dublin, sixth-seeded Halifax County battled second-seeded Pulaski in a five-overtime thriller and came out on top, 75-69. The win — which will be immortalized in the VHSL record book among the longest games ever in the state, with the last contest stretching as many overtimes or more recorded in 1987 — sets up a Region 4D championship matchup at home for Blacksburg on Friday.
Amherst and Jordan, while disappointed with the end to their season, are at least satisfied with being able to stage a season amid the pandemic.
At the start of the campaign in early January, the coach and players were surprised they’d even gotten to the point of playing one game, with all the threats COVID-19 posed. So being able to play 11 games certainly was a positive takeaway, Jordan said, as was the opportunity for growth for a team that will return the majority of its players next season.