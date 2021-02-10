Blacksburg's second-half surge ends Amherst's season in Region 4D semifinals

The second quarter, too, produced similar scoring on the two sides, with Blacksburg leading by just four at the break. The Lancers (7-4), despite committing seven turnovers in the second frame and getting half as many shots as Blacksburg, still had plenty of time to complete a comeback.

But the Bruins, after shooting 28% in the first half, came out of the locker room with an extra burst of energy, and outscored Amherst 20-11 in the third quarter for a 38-25 lead.

“Once we put our foot on the gas, they couldn’t stop us,” said Walters, the 6-foot-4 post player who both created his own shot on the block and passed out to open shooters on the perimeter.

Walters’ play mirrored that of his teammates in the second half, which featured 60% shooting by the Bruins. Blacksburg ran Amherst’s defense all over in the half court, and the extra screens and cutting led to both easy shots at the basket and open looks beyond the arc.

“We have multiple guys that can score and that can put the ball on the floor, and it makes it tough to defend,” Blacksburg coach Doug Day said. “We did a good job of sharing the ball and taking some shots and make some extra passes to guys that were open, but then making the extra pass to the guys that were extra open.”