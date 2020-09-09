Bob Christmas, entering his 46th season as a coach, excited to rebuild Amherst during unprecedented times

Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit, erasing many of those gains. Like every other program, the Lancers had to shut things down.

Christmas, who will begin is 46th season as a coach when football returns for an abbreviated campaign in March, has never gone through anything like this. No one has. That, at least partly, is what makes playing sports during a pandemic so difficult; each school division in Virginia must navigate unknowns and numerous variables as they try to return to sports under VHSL and state-wide guidelines.

“I was talking to my [coaching] buddies in Georgia, and they open up tomorrow,” Christmas said last Thursday, referring to that state’s opening night. “I would never have dreamed this.”

Amherst now averages around 50 to 60 players for voluntary workouts, Christmas said. The coach expects some players who were present for pre-coronavirus sessions may eventually return. Others, he said, likely will sit out the season because of concerns about the virus.