Boys high school basketball roundup: LCA cruises past Turner Ashby, and more

From staff reports
Liberty Christian was on a mission in the first round of the playoffs Monday night.
Seth Hildebrand broke loose for 23 points — a stat line that included five 3-pointers — and sharpshooter Haddon Smith added 17 points as top- seeded Liberty Christian trounced No. 8 Turner Ashby 80-54 in the Region 3C quarterfinals at LCA.
Hildebrand and Smith took advantage of the Knights’ 2-3 zone by getting good looks from the outside, a facet of the game on which LCA thrives. Hildebrand was 5 of 10 from 3-point land, while Smith drained 4 of 6 shots from downtown. Together, the duo accounted for nine of LCA’s 10 3-pointers.
“Fortunately, when they came out in that zone we were able to spread the court out and get our shooters in various spots,” LCA coach Paul Redgate said.
His team now hosts Fluvanna on Wednesday. The No. 5 Flucos defeated No. 4 Fort Defiance 63-41 in another quarterfinal game Monday.
LCA (10-1) treated Monday’s game as its Senior Night, even though the regular season is over. In doing so, Redgate was making a point to his squad: stay in the moment; in a pandemic-altered year and with region play also signaling possibly the last chance at greatness, you never know when a game will be your last. So play like it.
LCA certainly did. Guard Jalen Leftwich also thrived against Fluvanna’s zone, adding 14 points and six assists, and point guard Tanner Thomas finished five points, nine rebounds and four assists to help the Bulldogs win their 10th straight game since an opening-night loss to Amherst, which opens the postseason Wednesday night in Region 4D after receiving a first-round bye.
“Obviously, it’s been a tumultuous and chaotic season at times,” Redgate said, “so one of my goals was to form as many memories with these guys as possible.”
They have the potential to create many more. LCA needs to win the Region 3C championship to advance to the Class 3 state tournament this year, but it’s more than capable, with four to five players that can score in double figures.
Turner Ashby’s Trent Kiser led his squad with 15 points, and his teammate Garret Spruhan added 13 rebounds.
Charlottesville 66, Brookville 32
In Charlottesville, Zymir Faulkner scored 22 points to lead the Black Knights over the Bees (1-8) in the Region 3C quarterfinals.
Fort Chiswell 41, Nelson 40
In Max Meadows, Siler Watson drove the length of the court and converted on the game-winning layup as time expired to lift Fort Chiswell over Nelson in the Region 2C quarterfinals.
Watson scored a game-high 15 points for the Pioneers (7-3).
Blayz McGarry and Jaren Purvis each scored eight points for the Governors (2-4).
Nelson led 33-31 entering the fourth quarter and was ahead 40-39 with five seconds remaining.
That is when Watson received the inbounds pass at the free-throw line in the back court and dribbled through the defense for the game-winner.
Floyd County 80, Appomattox 36
In Floyd, the Buffaloes used a 36-4 first-half run to take control and end the Raiders’ season in the Region 2C quarterfinals.
Appomattox (1-5) opened the game with a 9-2 lead, but was outscored 20-4 to end the first quarter and was held scoreless in the second quarter.
Kaiden Swortzel scored 25 points to lead four players in doubles figures for Fort Chiswell (8-4).
Jordan Scott scored 13 points for Appomattox.