Boys high school basketball roundup: LCA cruises past Turner Ashby, and more

From staff reports

Liberty Christian was on a mission in the first round of the playoffs Monday night.

Seth Hildebrand broke loose for 23 points — a stat line that included five 3-pointers — and sharpshooter Haddon Smith added 17 points as top- seeded Liberty Christian trounced No. 8 Turner Ashby 80-54 in the Region 3C quarterfinals at LCA.

Hildebrand and Smith took advantage of the Knights’ 2-3 zone by getting good looks from the outside, a facet of the game on which LCA thrives. Hildebrand was 5 of 10 from 3-point land, while Smith drained 4 of 6 shots from downtown. Together, the duo accounted for nine of LCA’s 10 3-pointers.

“Fortunately, when they came out in that zone we were able to spread the court out and get our shooters in various spots,” LCA coach Paul Redgate said.

His team now hosts Fluvanna on Wednesday. The No. 5 Flucos defeated No. 4 Fort Defiance 63-41 in another quarterfinal game Monday.