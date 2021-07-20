Boys Indoor Track & Field Athlete of the Year: Trey Lloyd, Brookville

Trey Lloyd
EVENTS: High Jump, Long Jump
YEAR: Junior
ALL-STAR STUFF: In March 2020, days before the pandemic shut down high school sports for the remainder of the year, Brookville's Trey Lloyd, then a sophomore, placed seventh in the high jump. It was a middle-of-the-pack posting, one that doesn't garner an athlete much attention. But one year made all the difference for the Brookville standout. In his junior year, Lloyd became a state champion with a leap of 6 feet, 2 inches, a mark 2 inches off his personal best and 4 inches better than he posted at states as a sophomore. On that March 2021 day he also finished in second place in the long jump (22 feet, 3 inches) for a breakout performance. The junior made his presence known in the postseason two weeks prior to the state championship when he won the long jump with a 23-00 and the high jump (6-02) at the Region 3C Championships. The winter season was a difficult one for high school athletes because of the coronavirus, as some meets were held partially outdoors, others were canceled and some went on as planned under strenuous guidelines. Lloyd found a way to get through it all, then shined on the final day of indoor competition.
ALL-AREA BOYS INDOOR TRACK & FIELD TEAM
Davis Lane
SCHOOL: Liberty Christian
YEAR: Junior
EVENT: 55 Dash
ALL-STAR STUFF: Tied the Class 3 state record when he ran a 6.41 to win the state title in March (Heritage's Jamik Alexander and Blacksburg's Cole Beck also share the title). ... Also serves as LCA's quarterback, is a three-star recruit and has given a verbal commitment to UVa.
Caleb Christian
SCHOOL: Brookville
YEAR: Senior
EVENT: 300 Dash
ALL-STAR STUFF: Placed third at the Region 3C championships with a 37.47 and then finished seventh at the Class 3 state meet with a 37.46. ... Also stood out on the football field as wide receiver and defensive back.
Will Gregory
SCHOOL: Amherst
YEAR: Junior
EVENT: 500 Dash
ALL-STAR STUFF: Placed third at the Region 4D meet by running a 1:09.43 and then finished fifth at the Class 4 state championships with a 1:09.41.
Benjamin Barnett
SCHOOL: E.C. Glass
YEAR: Senior
EVENT: 1,000 Run
ALL-STAR STUFF: Raced to fifth place at the Class 4 state event with a 2:40.11. ... Was third at the Region 4D meet with a 2:50.77.
Chasen Hunt
SCHOOL: Brookville
YEAR: Junior
EVENT: 1,600 Run
ALL-STAR STUFF: Placed fourth at the Region 3C championships by running a 4:42.14.
Kristopher Schultz
SCHOOL: Altavista
YEAR: Junior
EVENT: 3,200 Run
ALL-STAR STUFF: Took home the Region 1B/2C title in this event with an 11:20.34 before finishing ninth at the Class 1 state championships with an 11:24.29.
Jaquin Myers, Zach Steele, McKinley Pennix, Deuce Crawford
SCHOOL: Heritage
YEAR: Senior, sophomore, junior, junior
EVENT: 4x200 Relay
ALL-STAR STUFF: Celebrated the Class 3 state title by running a 1:32.02 and holding off Monticello. ... Also won the Region 3C title with a blistering 1:30.08, a season best, set with senior Jaleel Carthorne running the lead.
Christian Seeney, Brent Wesolowski, Chasen Hunt, Caleb Christian
SCHOOL: Brookville
YEAR: Junior, junior, junior, senior
EVENT: 4x400 Relay
ALL-STAR STUFF: Claimed the Class 3 state title with a 3:35.81 and held off Western Albemarle in the process. ... That victory came after a third-place finish in the region championships.
Benjamin Barnett, Ryan Gallagher, Dylan Myaing, Wolfgang Ploch
SCHOOL: E.C. Glass
YEAR: Senior, senior, senior, senior
EVENT: 4x800 Relay
ALL-STAR STUFF: Placed third at the Region 4D championships with a 9:04.94 before clocking an 8:49.34 at the state meet, where they placed ninth.
Jahee Blake
SCHOOL: Brookville
YEAR: Senior
EVENT: 55 Hurdles
ALL-STAR STUFF: Posted a runner-up finish at the Region 3C meet with a 7.96, then ran a season-best 7.79 to also finish in second place at the Class 3 state championships. ... Also is a Division I football recruit.
Jaleal Hamlett
SCHOOL: Heritage
YEAR: Senior
EVENT: Triple Jump
ALL-STAR STUFF: Celebrated the Class 3 state title by nearly a foot with a 44-01, the first of two individual titles he claimed during the school year. ... Announced last week his decision to compete at Division II University of Mount Olive in North Carolina. ... Also won the Region 3C title with a 44-00.50 and had a season-best indoor mark of 45-01.50.
Nick Moore
SCHOOL: Amherst
YEAR: Senior
EVENT: Pole Vault
ALL-STAR STUFF: Claimed the Class 4 state title after starting to compete in the vault as a junior with a 14-foot mark. ... Set the same mark at the Region 4D championships, where he also won a title.
Nasir Williams
SCHOOL: E.C. Glass
YEAR: Senior
EVENT: Shot Put
ALL-STAR STUFF: Posted a 45-00.50 throw to finish as runner-up at the Region 4D championships. ... Finished ninth at the Class 4 state meet with a 43-00.50.
Jayllen Jones
SCHOOL: Altavista
YEAR: Senior
EVENT: All-Around
ALL-STAR STUFF: Claimed the 55 dash title with a 6.53 at the combined Class 1/2 state meet and ran the anchor leg in Altavista's state championship 4x100 performance (a 1:35.22 that including Ryan Hart, Nick Brooks and Tanner Cox). ... Also ran the leadoff leg of the Colonels' state runner-up performance in the 4x400 (which included Adam Schubert, Cox and Brooks), all of which helped the Altavista boys to second place in the team standings.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Don Alexander
SCHOOL: Heritage
ALL-STAR STUFF: Alexander led the Heritage boys to a second-place finish at March's Class 3 state championship, the best finish of any boys team in the area. The Heritage girls also took second during the indoor season. In the outdoor season, he also coached the Heritage boys to another runner-up performance and the girls to their third state title since 2019 (two outdoor, one indoor).