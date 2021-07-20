Boys Indoor Track & Field Athlete of the Year: Trey Lloyd, Brookville

ALL-STAR STUFF: In March 2020, days before the pandemic shut down high school sports for the remainder of the year, Brookville's Trey Lloyd, then a sophomore, placed seventh in the high jump. It was a middle-of-the-pack posting, one that doesn't garner an athlete much attention. But one year made all the difference for the Brookville standout. In his junior year, Lloyd became a state champion with a leap of 6 feet, 2 inches, a mark 2 inches off his personal best and 4 inches better than he posted at states as a sophomore. On that March 2021 day he also finished in second place in the long jump (22 feet, 3 inches) for a breakout performance. The junior made his presence known in the postseason two weeks prior to the state championship when he won the long jump with a 23-00 and the high jump (6-02) at the Region 3C Championships. The winter season was a difficult one for high school athletes because of the coronavirus, as some meets were held partially outdoors, others were canceled and some went on as planned under strenuous guidelines. Lloyd found a way to get through it all, then shined on the final day of indoor competition.