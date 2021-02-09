Bronco Busters: Altavista cruises past Franklin in Region 1B semifinals

ALTAVISTA — 1. Play aggressive. 2. Play smart. 3. Play with confidence.
That's the message coach Casey Johnson preaches to his Altavista squad every night.
On Tuesday, the Colonels excelled in all three categories.
Forward Stuart Hunt finished with 19 points and 16 rebounds, guard Braeden Reynolds added 11 points, and the Colonels racked up 15 assists and 15 steals in a 64-30 rout of Franklin High in the Region 1B semifinals.
"When we do those three things, then we can be hard to handle," Johnson said.
They certainly were Tuesday, a night that signaled the beginning of the playoffs in Altavista's region. And as far as beginnings go, Johnson couldn't asked for a better one for his squad.
The Colonels (7-4) led by five after the first frame, then stretched the lead to 19 at halftime by outscoring the Broncos 21-5 in the second quarter. The lead swelled to 30, and then finally to 34, putting an end to Franklin's season in shocking fashion.
They weren't just Colonels on Tuesday night. They were also Bronco Busters.
"My teammates, they just worked hard to crash the glass and pass the ball out and move the ball around really well," Reynolds, a 5-foot-10 junior, said. "We were always looking for the open man. There's no selfishness on this team."
Reynolds knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers at the beginning of the second quarter. Hunt scored 15 of his 19 points in the first half. And Altavista's defense forced 17 turnovers on the night, as the Broncos (6-6) struggled against the zone and put up shots that clanged off the back iron.
Hunt commanded the post, but also showed off his range. He launched a 3 in the second quarter that put Altavista up 27-14 and was part of a 16-2 run to close the half.
"Playing all around the court, it's hard for people to guard it," Hunt said of his play. "So if they play too much on me, I can get my teammates open. And yeah, it's just hard to guard somebody who can do everything."
Franklin, a Hampton Roads-based squad that plays in the Tri-Rivers District, is comprised primarily of sophomores and juniors, and features just one senior. Five-foot-10 junior Kenaz Jones led the way with 14 points, but was one of only four Broncos who scored.
Six of Altavista's 15 assists came from junior Marquel Dawkins, who also added six rebounds and two steals. Senior guard Jayllen Jones and junior guard Ben Tweedy each scored nine points.
Johnson, noting his team's willingness to share the ball, mentioned about a phrase he's heard applied to the Baylor men's basketball team: "Their go-to guy is the open guy."
"I think that we are playing to give the ball up to the open guy with the best shot," Johnson said. "And that's serving us well."
Next up is Rappahannock County, which makes the 2 hour, 30 minute drive to play at Altavista at 6 p.m. Thursday in the region championship game. The winner advances to the Class 1 state semifinals. In this pandemic-altered postseason there are no state quarterfinals, just state semifinals and championship games. That means only one team advances to the state tournament from each region, as opposed to two.
Win Thursday and Altavista will notch its first state tournament appearance since the 2016-17 season.
"If everyone plays together, unselfish, I think we've got what it takes to go all the way," Hunt said.
The trick is to not settle, to keep up the edge.
"We need to keep pushing hard," Reynolds added. "... We're ready for this. We've been looking for this. We've been working for it."
Those three things Johnson drills in to his players, they're the same things Altavista will need to continue doing well to succeed.
"Anybody who gets to this point can play a little bit," the coach said of Rappahannock County. "And you've got to be able to respect them. But respect doesn't mean bow down. Respect means know what they want to do and don't let them do it."