Bronco Busters: Altavista cruises past Franklin in Region 1B semifinals

"I think that we are playing to give the ball up to the open guy with the best shot," Johnson said. "And that's serving us well."

Next up is Rappahannock County, which makes the 2 hour, 30 minute drive to play at Altavista at 6 p.m. Thursday in the region championship game. The winner advances to the Class 1 state semifinals. In this pandemic-altered postseason there are no state quarterfinals, just state semifinals and championship games. That means only one team advances to the state tournament from each region, as opposed to two.

Win Thursday and Altavista will notch its first state tournament appearance since the 2016-17 season.

"If everyone plays together, unselfish, I think we've got what it takes to go all the way," Hunt said.

The trick is to not settle, to keep up the edge.

"We need to keep pushing hard," Reynolds added. "... We're ready for this. We've been looking for this. We've been working for it."

Those three things Johnson drills in to his players, they're the same things Altavista will need to continue doing well to succeed.

"Anybody who gets to this point can play a little bit," the coach said of Rappahannock County. "And you've got to be able to respect them. But respect doesn't mean bow down. Respect means know what they want to do and don't let them do it."

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.