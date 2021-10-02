Brooks throws for a career high as Gretna rolls over William Campbell

"I knew Roman had [his defender] beat when he took that inside step and then went back out," Brooks said. "So I just threw it up and let him make a play on the ball."

Gretna put up 438 yards of total offense to William Campbell's 242. The Generals (1-3) committed three turnovers off fumbles, and Gretna turned two of those errors into touchdowns in the first half. The Hawks then poured on 20 points in the third quarter to blow the game open.

"We didn't deserve to win," Generals coach Danny Broggin said. "We got beat by a team that was more prepared, a team that was hungry and a team that deserved to win. My kids were real selfish and they showed it in the school building all week long. We did not deserve to win, and it showed up."

Broggin used the loss as a lesson in the post-game huddle.

"I'm trying to teach these kids about life," he added. "We had kids that wanted to make selfish decisions Monday through Thursday and they came out here this was the result, and I'm glad it happened. Hopefully we can grow up from it."