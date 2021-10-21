Brookville and Amherst ready to clash Friday

"I just think they've gotten better, more crisp," Meeks said of the ACHS offense. "They're hitting the holes faster and they're getting more explosive plays this year."

Jor'dyn Whitelaw (413 rushing yards), Vincent Sweeney (400 rushing yards) and Isaiah Idore (393 yards) all are big offensive threats for Amherst.

"I know they're an explosive team, so if you do something wrong, they'll strike it up," Butler said of Amherst. "So we've just got to be disciplined."

Two goals for Christmas on Friday night: take care of the football and find success on the offensive and defensive lines.

"I think that our line is starting to come on," Christmas said. "I think we're gonna have to have some success up front."

One reason BHS playmakers exploded last week was because of its O-line. There are no seniors in those spots, but BHS did return three of five guys on the line, including 6-foot, 265-pound junior Andrew Cole, the corps leader.

"As an O-line we just always do what we do," Cole said of last week's game against Liberty. "We big-boyed them up front. … We just have to keep pounding the rock, blocking for [Butler] and [quarterback] Drake [McDaniel] ad Silas [Rucker] and all of them. Keep scoring touchdowns, that's pretty much it."