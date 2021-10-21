Brookville and Amherst ready to clash Friday

Tayshaun Butler was explosive last week, putting up more rushing yards in a single game than any other area running back this season. The 5-foot-8 senior ran for a whopping 343 yards and two touchdowns, as Brookville blanked Liberty 38-0.
"The line opened up some pretty big holes and I was able to make some people miss," Butler said Thursday after the Bees wrapped their final practice before hosting Amherst on Friday night at Stinger Stadium, where Brookville will celebrate its Homecoming.
Last week's performance amounted to a career high in rushing yards for Butler, but he was more impressed with the overall team performance. Brookville finished with an eye-popping 600 rushing yards and nearly 700 of total offense.
"We always have super high expectations, but that blew me away," Butler said.
While Brookville was busy dispatching the Minutemen, Amherst was tangling with Rustburg, and Lancers receiver Lawrence Brown was putting on a show of his own. The senior who doubles as a track & field star caught four passes for 153 yards, good for 38.3 yards per catch, and Amherst got back in the win column with a 36-13 victory.
Those are just a couple examples of the talent that will be on display in Friday's 7 p.m. contest. Amherst (4-2, 3-1 Seminole) is trying to win back-to back games for the first time since opening with two straight wins in September. Brookville (4-2, 2-2) hopes to once again put together a complete performance by relying on its stout offensive line and lights-out defense.
One reason this matchup is so intriguing: the Lancers have so many offensive weapons and Brookville normally displays shutdown defense, with two shutouts to its credit in 2021.
"They've got home run hitters, man," Brookville coach Jon Meeks said of Amherst. "They've got some speed and they use that misdirection well [in the Wing-T]. A lot of weapons on offense and they've been putting up a lot of points this year. But playing the schedule we do in the Seminole, we're kind of used to it."
Amherst coach Bob Christmas was pleased with the energy his Lancers showed last week. Amherst hasn't had much rest this season. Last week's game marked the second straight week they've played on seven-days rest. Prior to that, they went through the gauntlet of three games in a week's time. They went through that stretch to try to make up games they missed when school was shut down for roughly two weeks because of COVID-19 cases.
"It was like starting all over again," Christmas said of the pause. "We had to go through all the pulls and strains and bruises, and believe it or not, we've finally worked through that."
In addition to Lawrence Brown (473 receiving yards), Brookville will have to lock down Amherst quarterback Tyleik Brown (491 passing yards) while also being ready for two other QBs the Lancers might throw into the mix: Tyreek Belcher and Jaizeon Hurt.
"I just think they've gotten better, more crisp," Meeks said of the ACHS offense. "They're hitting the holes faster and they're getting more explosive plays this year."
Jor'dyn Whitelaw (413 rushing yards), Vincent Sweeney (400 rushing yards) and Isaiah Idore (393 yards) all are big offensive threats for Amherst.
"I know they're an explosive team, so if you do something wrong, they'll strike it up," Butler said of Amherst. "So we've just got to be disciplined."
Two goals for Christmas on Friday night: take care of the football and find success on the offensive and defensive lines.
"I think that our line is starting to come on," Christmas said. "I think we're gonna have to have some success up front."
One reason BHS playmakers exploded last week was because of its O-line. There are no seniors in those spots, but BHS did return three of five guys on the line, including 6-foot, 265-pound junior Andrew Cole, the corps leader.
"As an O-line we just always do what we do," Cole said of last week's game against Liberty. "We big-boyed them up front. … We just have to keep pounding the rock, blocking for [Butler] and [quarterback] Drake [McDaniel] ad Silas [Rucker] and all of them. Keep scoring touchdowns, that's pretty much it."
The Lancers will have to stop Butler, no easy task, as well as fellow back Silas Rucker (425 rushing yards), while also guarding against the pass and pressuring McDaniel at QB. The junior has thrown for 974 yards and 12 touchdowns while also rushing for 200 yards.