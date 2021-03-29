Brookville and Appomattox clinch, numerous teams on the bubble heading into final regular-season bouts

A slew of factors could come into play Friday night.

For the Pioneers, here's the bottom line: they have to defeat rival E.C. Glass (1-3) in order to give themselves a shot at the playoffs. Eyes also will be on Turner Ashby (5-0), which hosts Rockbridge (5-0) on Thursday night. A Rockbridge victory would likely put Heritage in the playoffs, providing it beats Glass. A Turner Ashby win could vault LCA into one of the region's top spots, if the Bulldogs defeat Amherst. Should LCA lose to Amherst, it would likely be out of the playoff picture.

LCA has a distinct advantage: unlike other teams in the 3C hunt who divide their points earned by six (the number of games each has played), LCA will divide by five since it will have played only five contests.

If TA defeats Rockbridge and both Brookville and LCA win, Heritage could get knocked out even if it defeats Glass. The Pioneers stayed in the hunt Friday when they scored 42 points in the second quarter and went on to wallop Jefferson Forest.

"We've got a huge game against E.C. Glass in the Jug Bowl," Heritage coach Brad Bradley said after the win. "We know how big that is."