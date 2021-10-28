Brookville and E.C. Glass set for late-season Seminole clash

On Friday night, E.C. Glass begins a tough two-game stretch to close out the regular season. The Hilltoppers are treating both games like heavyweight playoff bouts.
The Hilltoppers (7-1, 4-1 Seminole) host Brookville (5-2, 3-2) on Friday night at City Stadium before closing out the regular season at Liberty Christian, the current leader in the Seminole District and in the Region 3C playoff rankings, on Nov. 5.
“It’s the playoffs early,” Glass coach Jeff Woody said as his team wound down its walk-through session Thursday. “Brookville and LCA are gonna prepare us for that playoff-type mentality.”
The Hilltoppers are tasked with shutting down a Brookville offense that’s on fire right now. After putting up more than 700 yards of total offense (including 400 on the ground) two weeks ago against Liberty, the Bees defeated Amherst with 408 total yards last week, 317 of which came on the ground. Running back Tayshaun Butler has rushed for 565 yards in the last two weeks alone, a stretch in which he’s put up nearly half of his 1,179 rushing yards for the season. In seven games, BHS has totaled roughly 3,500 yards of offense. Video game-like numbers, every one.
“The run game is going really well for us,” Bees coach Jon Meeks said. “I think you’ve got to give credit to the O-line. Three are sophomores, and they aren’t playing like it, and two are juniors. We’re moving the football. We’ve just got to finish drives.”
Butler hasn’t just hit his stride, he’s otherworldly right now.
“We’ve got to pursue the football,” Woody said. “All 11 have to show up to the party. If not, [Butler] is gonna Barry Sanders you. He’s gonna make you miss.”
Brookville’s offensive line — comprised of leader Andrew Cole, Jaylan Pannell, Pierce Blankenship, Micah Pennix and Kolby Ferguson — has been opening gigantic holes. The run game has worked so well, in fact, McDaniel, typically a pocket passer, hasn’t had to throw much the last two games.
Amherst built a fourth-quarter comeback last week in part because of some BHS mishaps in the secondary. Watch for Glass to try to gain an advantage in the open field with quarterback George White (1,879 yards) and receivers like Eli Wood (821 receiving yards), Lyvarius Gilbert (374) and Markevus Graves (304).
“I want to establish dominance up front early,” Graves said. “Everybody knows we can pass the ball. That’s nothing new. I want to actually establish the run game like we have done against other good defensive fronts, and this is the best one we’ve seen. So I wanna go straight down Main Street, as Coach Woody says.”
Meeks is also concerned about Glass’ run game, led by Taeon Mosby (320 rushing yards) and Mike Thomas (315). Glass can rely on five players who have rushed for more than 100 yards.
“You’re gonna have to bring your ‘A’ game,” Meeks said, “and if you don’t, they’re gonna put up a ton of points fast.”
Both teams will look to clean up penalties. Brookville had 12 for 105 yards last week, half of which were holding calls. Glass committed 10 penalties for 100 yards.
“Granted, we deserved every single one of them,” Woody said. “Not blaming anybody but ourselves. And if we want to continue to progress, we’ve got to eliminate those little mistakes. … I tell my guys, there’s a microscope on you and everybody’s watching every play. You better act like you’ve got some sense, watch your mouth and play the game the right way. And we do that, for the most part. I mean, you can call holding on every play for every team, it just seems like we’re the ones that always gets called for it. We just want to avoid the one that can change the outcome of the game, and let the kids play.”
Brookville looks to cut down on drives that stall, particularly promising ones. Meeks wants his squad to score on drives anytime his offense is 30 yard or less from the end zone. And the Bees defense, he said, needs to cut down on Glass’ big plays.
“Make them go on 10-, 15-play drives, and be perfect for that long,” Meeks said. “They’re too scary on 40-, 50-, 60-yard plays.”
It’ll be Senior Night for Glass, and there’s rain in the forecast. Glass is back inside its City Stadium home for the first time since Oct. 8.