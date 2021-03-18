Brookville and Heritage put perfect records on the line

Brookville's starting defense, for instance, has allowed just 21 points in three games and also is responsible for scoring 21 points. Heritage's offensive line has carved the path for a rushing/passing attack that is averaging 389 total yards per game.

Each coach can point to the months spent practicing under restrictions as the reason for their success.

"A lot of credit goes to the offseason. When we got the green light, they went right to it and they didn't miss a beat," Meeks said of his Bees. "We've always worked hard, but this group has taken it to another level."

Heritage spent months in uncertainty, not sure if a spring season would materialize, unable to even hand the ball off because of COVID restrictions. So that its rushing attack has been so prolific is a testament to iron will.

Sophomore running back Rajan Booker already has amassed 432 yards and eight TDs. At the beginning of the season, he was penciled in as the Pioneers' No. 2 back behind fellow sophomore Zach Steele; but Steele suffered a dislocated elbow on opening night. Booker took over and has impressed just about everyone in the district.

Meeks describes him as someone who "runs it really hard." And Bradley says about his receiver-turned-running back: "He's done an outstanding job."