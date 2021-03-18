Brookville and Heritage put perfect records on the line

Jon Meeks watched Thursday as his Brookville football team polished up a list of last-minute details ahead of its annual Timberlake Road rivalry matchup with Heritage.
His team practiced on the BHS tennis courts in an effort to not muddy up the field at Stinger Stadium. Meeks liked what he saw and heard.
"The guys were flying around having fun, and I didn't see any nerves or anything," Meeks said. "I think they're excited. I really like this group."
We've passed the midway point of this pandemic-shortened football season, and coaches know by now the strengths and weaknesses of their clubs. Count Brookville and Heritage among the Seminole District and Region 3C heavyweights. Each squad is 3-0, they occupy the top two spots in the district and region power rankings and are searching for a No. 1 seed once the playoffs begin in April.
Roughly 2 miles down Timberlake, Heritage had its final walkthrough before today's 7 o'clock contest at Lynchburg City Stadium.
"We know it's gonna be a Seminole District war," Pioneers coach Brad Bradley said. "It's the kind of game that we want."
This one features all the trimmings: two dynamic quarterbacks, speedy running backs, quality receivers and lines that have the stats to back up their solid play.
Brookville's starting defense, for instance, has allowed just 21 points in three games and also is responsible for scoring 21 points. Heritage's offensive line has carved the path for a rushing/passing attack that is averaging 389 total yards per game.
Each coach can point to the months spent practicing under restrictions as the reason for their success.
"A lot of credit goes to the offseason. When we got the green light, they went right to it and they didn't miss a beat," Meeks said of his Bees. "We've always worked hard, but this group has taken it to another level."
Heritage spent months in uncertainty, not sure if a spring season would materialize, unable to even hand the ball off because of COVID restrictions. So that its rushing attack has been so prolific is a testament to iron will.
Sophomore running back Rajan Booker already has amassed 432 yards and eight TDs. At the beginning of the season, he was penciled in as the Pioneers' No. 2 back behind fellow sophomore Zach Steele; but Steele suffered a dislocated elbow on opening night. Booker took over and has impressed just about everyone in the district.
Meeks describes him as someone who "runs it really hard." And Bradley says about his receiver-turned-running back: "He's done an outstanding job."
Brookville's rushing attack is led by Heritage transfer Silas Rucker (averaging about 130 rushing yards the last two weeks), Tayshaun Butler and fullback Lance Blankenship.
This matchup might come down to which team can establish the run game and thereby open the passing game for BHS' Drake McDaniel and Heritage's Kameron Burns.
McDaniel threw for 156 yards last week against Amherst and for 146 yards in the season opener against LCA. Burns has completed 55% of his passes (17 of 31) and thrown for 310 yards and four scores.
Each squad features notable receivers: Brookville with Nik Dunford, HHS transfer Jahee Blake, Ethan Robey and Steven Pauley, and Heritage with Keshaun Hubbard, Deuce Crawford and Darius Brown.
"The offense is starting to get in a groove," Meeks said. "What's really cool is we've had a different guys step up each night. There's no one guy carrying the team."
Meeks wants to limit the big plays. He knows well how Heritage can turn the slightest mistake into a score.
"They're so fast and have so many athletes that you can feel like you're really in the game or beating them and all of the sudden you've only slipped up three times and they've got 21 points on the board," Meeks said when asked about his team's keys to victory. "So turning the ball over and limiting the big plays. We can't have 40-, 60-yard touchdown-type plays."
This one could have playoff implications, because the path toward a district title and a playoff berth could be forged at City Stadium. Bradley said his team is staying focused on its mission.
"It's about us, no disrespect to Brookville," he said. "They're a really good team, and they got a good quality win at the beginning of the year. But in any game, it's about us as a program not making mistakes on offense, defense and special teams and playing with the right kind of technique."