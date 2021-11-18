Brookville and Heritage ready to slug it out in playoffs after regular-season thriller

"Both teams have to eliminate those mistakes," Bradley said. "We have to have a fast start. [Last season] we lost to Brookville and we turned the ball over four times. ... We have to make Brookville beat us and not beat ourselves. It doesn't matter if we're playing Brookville or the Dallas Cowboys, we've got to take care of ourselves."

Pioneers senior defensive back Donovan Jones has been impressed with his team's fortitude this season.

"It just shows people that no matter who you have — you don't have to have all the stars or all the big D-I athletes," he said. "If you go out there and play physical and you go out there and play football, you can have the same success that some of these other teams have."

The Pioneers will try to control field advantage with running backs Zach Steele (908 rushing yards and 15 TDs) and Rajan Booker (660 rushing yards and 14 scores). Their success opens things up for quarterback Kam Burns (1,437 passing yards).

Brookville coach Jon Meeks said his team has to guard against the explosive plays Heritage is capable of.