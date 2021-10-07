Brookville and Heritage ready to square off in Timberlake Road rivalry

Heritage coach Brad Bradley reeled off a list of Brookville players to watch out for in Friday's clash of the Timberlake Road rivals.

"We know how good they are," Bradley concluded. "And if we need any reminder, all we have to do is look back to March 19."

That's when the Bees trounced Heritage 28-7 at Lynchburg City Stadium, notching just their third victory over the Pioneers in the 11 games that have taken place between the foes since Bradley took over at Lynchburg's westside school in 2012.

There's plenty on the line in this year's matchup. There are bragging rights, of course, but also power points that determine playoff seedings. In Region 3C, Heritage currently sits in second place behind Liberty Christian, while Brookville is less than a point behind HHS in third place. Friday's outcome could shake up all that.

Both teams are coming off a bye week, so they enter fresh. Heritage running back Zach Steele (595 rushing yards, eight TDs) sat out most of his team's recent win over Rustburg with an ankle injury, but he's back now. And at Brookville, wide receiver Ethan Robey (16 catches for 259 yards and five scores) will attempt to get back on the field after an ankle injury against LCA. He practiced this week, and BHS coach Jon Meeks said he was impressed with the junior's progression.