Brookville and Heritage ready to square off in Timberlake Road rivalry

Heritage coach Brad Bradley reeled off a list of Brookville players to watch out for in Friday's clash of the Timberlake Road rivals.
"We know how good they are," Bradley concluded. "And if we need any reminder, all we have to do is look back to March 19."
That's when the Bees trounced Heritage 28-7 at Lynchburg City Stadium, notching just their third victory over the Pioneers in the 11 games that have taken place between the foes since Bradley took over at Lynchburg's westside school in 2012.
There's plenty on the line in this year's matchup. There are bragging rights, of course, but also power points that determine playoff seedings. In Region 3C, Heritage currently sits in second place behind Liberty Christian, while Brookville is less than a point behind HHS in third place. Friday's outcome could shake up all that.
Both teams are coming off a bye week, so they enter fresh. Heritage running back Zach Steele (595 rushing yards, eight TDs) sat out most of his team's recent win over Rustburg with an ankle injury, but he's back now. And at Brookville, wide receiver Ethan Robey (16 catches for 259 yards and five scores) will attempt to get back on the field after an ankle injury against LCA. He practiced this week, and BHS coach Jon Meeks said he was impressed with the junior's progression.
Meeks, like Bradley, knows this rivalry all too well. This will be the 11th Brookville vs. Heritage game he's coached in, and he played in some big ones during his own high school career while attending Heritage.
"They're a very well coached team, like always," Meeks said. "Got some scary athletes. All these kids kind of grew up playing ball together and we're only what, three miles away? I've always been impressed since I came here. It's always been a really tough, physical game, but I always thought the kids handle themselves really well. As soon as that final whistle blows, whichever way it goes, it's always been nothin' but love."
The Bees (3-1) want to avoid some of the mistakes that plagued them against LCA two weeks ago.
"Limit the big plays," Meeks said. "[Heritage] has that big-play potential. Not gonna stop them completely, but we've got to limit them. And then we've got to finish drives and protect the football. We can't get in that field position battle with Heritage. You tend to pay if you give them a short field. It usually doesn't work out in your favor."
In Steele's absence against Rustburg on Sept. 27, fellow back Rajan Booker rushed for 134 yards, his largest outpouring of the season, and Heritage's offensive line stepped up in the second half. Booker and Steele combine for a 1-2 punch Brookville wants to bottle up.
"It's definitely a big one," Steele said after Heritage wrapped up practice this week. "Coming off the L we took [in the spring], there's no excuses. This time we've got to go in there, do what we do and get the W."
Heritage (4-1) needs to match Brookville's intensity and physicality in this one to erase the memory of a game in the spring in which Brookville's defense shined. The Pioneers were lively in practice Wednesday as they ran through drills, and they hope that excitement carries over to Friday night.
Defensively, Heritage is tasked with stopping the likes of running backs Tayshaun Butler (472 rushing yards, 173 receiving yards) and Silas Ricker (300 rushing yards), in addition to Robey and Stevie Pauley (97 receiving yards). Quarterback Drake McDaniel went unchecked throughout much of the spring's game, and he's a point of emphasis for Heritage right now. The BHS junior has thrown for 748 yards on 42-of-65 passing and nine touchdowns in 2021.
"It all starts with their quarterback," Bradley said of McDaniel. "He's a kid, I call him a dog because he gets after it. He'll throw it. He's a tough kid."
A few miles up Timberlake Road on Thursday, Pauley said his team can't afford to take any plays off. Execute in that facet, he said, and Friday's game should live up to its billing. Pauley, a senior, plays receiver, safety and long snapper, so he's constantly on the field.
"We've got a couple plays where sometimes one player takes a play off, and that right there can really open up possibilities for the other team," he said. "But we're working on that, working on getting everybody in the best shape possible so we're 100% all the time."
His teammate, junior linebacker Michael Viar, said the Bees have to wrap up tackles during a game in which both teams typically bring a ton of energy.
"I think the maturity level has changed a lot," he said of this season's Brookville squad, "but I also think the desire to work has changed, to work harder. Because we lost a lot of kids and we're low on numbers I think we work harder to become the team that has 25 players that can win a ring. That's the goal, and I think we can do that if we keep working hard."