Brookville and Heritage set to clash in Timberlake Road rivalry

Heritage and Brookville put on a show last season. The regular-season meeting last October ended up being a double-overtime thriller — the first in the hard-fought, longstanding rivalry — and Heritage celebrated a 30-23 victory at Stinger Stadium. But Brookville shocked the Pioneers with a 50-21 blowout win in the playoffs six weeks later.

Both of those games were memorable. Just how much they come into play for this year's regular-season installation of the Timberlake Road rivalry depends on who you ask.

"It definitely [plays into it]," Heritage running back Rajan Booker said about the last meeting between the two schools. "The playoff game last year kind of left a bad taste in our mouth, knowing that they were more physical than us, they wanted it more. And knowing who we are, not only as a team but as a program, seeing how we played last year was embarrassing. So we're trying to do what we need to do to get that bad taste out of our mouth."

Brookville and Heritage clash at City Stadium at 7 p.m. Friday. Brookville will try to win its second straight in the series for the first time since claiming back-to-back wins in 2011 and 2012. Heritage is eyeing revenge after reclaiming the Cothran Cup last October, only to suffer a terrible defeat to get bounced from the playoffs in November.

"Obviously it's in the back of our minds, because we probably played one of the worst games that I've coached since I've been here," said Heritage coach Brad Bradley, who owns a 9-4 record against the Bees since taking over the Pioneers in 2012. "Don't take anything away from [Brookville], they played really well. But one of the worst losses since I've been here. And I hope our kids, I know our coaches do, we have it in the back of our mind. We've waited a while to be able to play them, and at the end of the day, it's just gonna be another hard-fought, slobberknocker Seminole District football game."

At Brookville on Thursday, coach Jon Meeks spoke after wrapping up a final walk-through. He's coached in 12 of these matchups since taking over the Bees in 2014, and he played in a few as a student at Heritage, too. Last year's playoff victory, he said, might give his returning players confidence.

"But in my opinion, it shouldn't," he quickly added. "I'm a week-to-week guy, much less year to year. I don't think anything we did last year has any bearing on what we're doing this year. That'd be like me saying, 'Well, we beat them 10 years ago.' I'm not coaching those kids anymore. It's a different year, a different group. I don't think it has any bearing on this game at all. From a confidence standpoint, just knowing you're capable of putting a game like that together, sure."

It's matchup of high-octane offenses looking to slow one another down. Brookville (4-1) has bulldozed all opponents except LCA this season, while Heritage (4-1) put together its best performance to date against E.C. Glass in the Jug Bowl last month.

There are interesting matchups all over the field. One takes place in the trenches, where Brookville senior left tackle Andrew Cole will face off against Heritage lineman Terrell Washington.

"We both go at it," Cole said. "He wins sometimes and I win sometimes. It's good competition."

Cole has experienced his fair share of Brookville-Heritage games.

"I would say it's not like any of the other ones," he said. "It's more of a mutual respect for both teams. Everybody talks smack, but when we play Heritage, it's like we both respect each other and we both know we're good."

Heritage has to deal with quarterback Drake McDaniel and running backs Michael Viar and Jor'Dyn Whitelaw. The three runners are difficult to stop because each has a different style. McDaniel is silky smooth, Viar barrels downhill, and Whitelaw brings the jukes, or, as Bradley called him, is a "jitterbug."

"I think they've got a tight-knit group over there," Bradley said. "They're a very good football team. They play hard, they're physical, and we've got to come play."

Meeks is counting on his team remaining disciplined. That's difficult against a Heritage offense that includes a pass-run threat in quarterback Hov Bateman, one of the area's best backs in Rajan Booker, and receivers like Tavion Clark and Markus White. The Bees also have to keep close tabs on Zach Steele, a running back who has expanded his game to now serve as a receiver.

"If you're gonna beat a Heritage team, you're gonna have to play fundamentally sound," Meeks said. "We've been preaching all week long that the elite teams, they're good enough to beat you on their own. They don't need help. ... We've got to make them earn it. If they hit us and cause a fumble because of the hit, that's earned. If we throw a pick and the kid makes an unbelievable catch, that's earned.

"We can't give them stuff. We have to make them earn everything. When you start giving Heritage ... things that are unforced, they're very good at capitalizing on if you make a mistake."

Viar probably won't ever forget the last time Heritage and Brookville played.

"That was one of the most fun games of my life," the running back said. "That was an awesome moment. Every angle of the game was just there. Couldn't stop us. We were just running down their face, making it look like a whole different team than the first time we played them that year."