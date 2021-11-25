Brookville and LCA to clash for Region 3C title

During the pandemic-shortened spring season, Brookville shocked Liberty Christian at Stinger Stadium. The Bulldogs exacted their revenge in the playoffs. LCA also defeated Brookville at Williams Stadium during the current regular season. Now Brookville, fresh off its upset of Heritage last week, looks for some revenge of its own.
"They knocked us out first round [last season]," Bees quarterback Drake McDaniel said this week. "Then they beat us this year, so I think it's time we give back what they gave to us."
Easier said than done, and McDaniel realizes that. LCA (11-0) has plowed through opponents like a wrecking ball, destroying everything in its path and powering its way to the Seminole District regular-season title (which Brookville earned last season) and into a fight for the Region 3C crown. The matchup will take place Friday at Williams Stadium, where LCA has home-field advantage throughout the playoffs, provided it keeps winning. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m.
A Brookville win would be monumental. It would prove the Bees can go toe-to-toe with what might be the toughest team in the state, at any of the Virginia High School League's six levels.
For LCA, the victory would validate not only its quest for dominance over local high schools, but its desire to become a behemoth as the only private school in the VHSL, which is comprised of 315 schools.
"We'll have to play solid football in all three phases of the game," Brookville coach Jon Meeks said.
When the two teams met Sept. 24, LCA's defense shined in a 35-7 victory. The Bees picked up plenty of yards that night, but the Bulldogs stalled numerous drives, most importantly stopping BHS on fourth down with 3 or fewer yards to go on three occasions. Credit LCA's defensive line, led by nose guard Zach Rice.
"I definitely saw a lot of courage," Rice said this week when asked about going against Brookville in Round 1. "They did not give up, ever. So it's gonna be a tough game."
Rice said LCA coach Frank Rocco addressed the team this week with a message about Friday's game being the fourth matchup between the two squads since February.
"It's an advantage and a disadvantage, like Coach said," Rice added. "We've seen them, and so they know a lot of our tendencies and stuff like that. But what we can do is [exploit] some weaknesses in their spots to play to."
The challenge for Brookville will be to get running back Tayshaun Butler out into space to chew up yards.
Butler has been sensational in his senior season, rushing for approximately 2,000 yards and 19 touchdowns. He averages better than 10 yards per tote and also has become Brookville's receiving leader since Ethan Robey went out with a season-ending injury.
Butler rushed for 98 hard-earned yards in the first meeting but had to carry the ball 23 times, as LCA put pressure on the run game. He also scored Brookville's lone touchdown in the second quarter, which cut the BHS deficit to 14-7.
Butler has put up gaudy playoff numbers. In two games, he's rushed for 447 yards on just 26 carries for an average of 17.2 yards per tote.
"People are seeing what this guy can do," Meeks said of Butler. "Getting him some creases and seams would be nice. [The Bulldogs] make it a challenge to do that."
LCA's offense is led by running backs Caleb and Gideon Davidson. Caleb Davidson has rushed for 868 yards and 18 scores, while Gideon leads the team with 1,021 rushing yards and has scored 17 touchdowns. The brothers combined for all seven of LCA's touchdowns last week, and Chase Dupin rattled home 6 of 7 PAT attempts.
Quarterback Davis Lane has completed 55 of 89 passes for 1,079 yards and 13 touchdowns. Like McDaniel, he has thrown only three interceptions all season. And the Bulldogs also feature speedy Jaylin Belford at receiver (608 yards and four scores) and at returner.
Brookville can help its cause by limiting the output of the Davidsons.
"I want them to pass on us," McDaniel said. "If we stop their run game, I think we'll be A-OK."
Rice, who last month made his decision to attend UNC public, said the reality of the season winding to a close is hitting home. Should LCA win Friday, the senior will have two games, max, left in his high school career.
"I'm starting to realize one play could be my last," he said. "... Ultimately, [Friday's game] is gonna be about who can play precisely for four quarters."