Brookville and LCA to highlight Week 5 of the high school football season

Brookville quarterback Drake McDaniel may have started off his career four years ago as a gunslinger, but the senior is loving his role this season as a part of the Bees' impressive rushing attack.

McDaniel, Michael Viar and Jor'Dyn Whitelaw are all on pace to exceed 1,000 rushing yards and enter Friday night's Seminole District showdown against visiting Liberty Christian looking for more yards in chunks.

"Us three in the backfield, it's a different type of trio," McDaniel said after his team wrapped up a final walk-through session Thursday. "I haven't seen anybody in the district like that, the way we've been doing it."

Last week, the Timberlake Trio combined for 396 of Brookville's 399 rushing yards. Two weeks prior to that, the Bees offense erupted for 440 total yards, with 356 of them coming on the ground. Viar, McDaniel and Whitelaw have combined to average 300 rushing yards per game.

"Just trying to take what teams give us," Brookville coach Jon Meeks said. "Trying to see where we have an advantage. Lately that's been more so on the ground than in the air. That's not to say we won't come out and throw it 20 times a game. Just really trying to find out where we have the edge. I've been overly impressed with my O-line getting the job done up front. We're averaging almost 9 yards per carry. So until somebody takes that away from us, it's hard to justify not running it."

LCA represents the Bees' toughest test so far this season. Both teams are 4-0 and will meet at Stinger Stadium at 7 p.m.

The Bulldogs are holding teams to just 8.5 points per game, averaging 41.3 points per game and piling up 348 yards of total offense on average. They are limiting the opposition to just 211 yards of total offense and giving up — this may be the most telling statistic about their defense — just 72 rushing yards per game.

"The kids show up to play on Friday, that's what's so encouraging and inspiring," LCA coach Frank Rocco said. "Throughout the week it doesn't always look really pretty, but it comes together really well. ... I think defensively we're playing well. We're playing against good teams that have scored points against other teams, and we've kept them to respectable numbers. So I like our scoring defense right now."

Brookville's defense was sharp last week, holding Jefferson Forest's premier back, Alex Marsteller, to 26 yards on the ground and to just 2 yards per carry. But LCA throws a variety of offensive weapons at teams, from four-star sophomore running back Gideon Davidson to his speedy senior brother Caleb, and two quarterbacks in the pro-style, Joe Borchers and his speedy backup Jeb Moon.

"He's special," Meeks said of Gideon Davidson, who is second in the area right now with 486 rushing yards. He's averaging nearly 10 yards per tote and scored 11 total touchdowns. "He's a household name and he's only in 10th grade. The kid is good. Problem with keying in on him too much is he's not the only one they have. ... They're not hurting at any position.

"Obviously you have to tackle Gideon. It starts with him. If they can hand off the ball and he can run for days, then they don't have to do anything else. So we've got to stop him first and foremost. But they have plenty of counterpunches they can throw, so we've got to be ready for anything."

One person Meeks is counting on from an offensive line perspective is senior right tackle Cody Keesee. The Amherst transfer didn't start appearing in games last season until midway through and was suffering from an ankle and foot injury. Coaches told him then that he needed to lose weight, condition more and become quicker. Keesee took that to heart. In the offseason he lost 35 pounds of fat and got into shape as he rehabbed from his injury.

The result, Meeks said, has been "total, utter domination. He's in the best shape of his life." All that from a guy who stands at 6-foot-6 and weights 295 pounds. Meeks now thinks Keesee could have the chance to play Division I football.

Keesee was a Bee last year when Brookville lost to LCA 35-7 in the regular season and then were ousted from the playoffs in the Region 3C championship game by the Bulldogs, 42-6.

"It's definitely a big game, but we're just going into it like any other game, preparing day by day and seeing where we go," he said. "And hopefully we end up 5-0."

At LCA on Thursday afternoon, Borchers said he is enjoying life as a Bulldog. The 6-foot-3 quarterback, an Adidas All-American, played at IMG Academy in Florida and transferred to LCA this season.

"Certainly a Pro-style offense," Borchers said about his tendencies as a QB. "In Florida, that's what we ran. We depended on a big offensive line, and LCA certainly has that, and we have a lot of talent up front. So we're happy to get out there tomorrow and put it in the air."

He hasn't been around long enough to learn much about Brookville, but Borchers is expecting one thing.

"I do know it's gonna be a pretty hostile environment, as I've heard," he said. "I'm sure there's gonna be a lot of people, so it's gonna be a fun time. That's what you live for on a Friday night."

Caleb Davidson, who has combined with Gideon for 18 touchdowns this season, has been running harder in his senior season. He's pleased with the way the offense is going currently.

"It's gonna be a hard game," he said. "We're gonna have to just keep striving to push forward and do our best."

Rocco talked Thursday about Brookville's size and toughness.

"They always have a nice blend of good kids and big athletes. I don't know how they get it, it's just a good blend all the time," he said. "And this year might be the biggest I've ever seen. Their tight ends are 270 and 300 [pounds]. They have a ... fullback that's 260. So they just come at you with size and relentless numbers. They do some power wing football and just come at you. So you've got to be willing to stick your face in the fan, as we say, just go up in there."

McDaniel has seen his fair share of Brookville-LCA matchups, too, ever since he was a freshman.

"Stick to our scheme," he said. "As long as we line up right, I think the game will go pretty good, in our favor."