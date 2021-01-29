Brookville boys, LCA girls win in Seminole region qualifier

The meet did not include Amherst and E.C. Glass, which reside in Class 4. Two other schools, Liberty (Class 3) and Jefferson Forest (Class 4), already were sidelined because of division-wide COVID-19 precautions.

Swimmers from LCA, Rustburg, Heritage and Brookville, though, used the meet as an opportunity to qualify for the postseason.

A handful of BHS swimmers recorded some of their best numbers in the championship meet.

Aiden Tuck won both the 100 backstroke and 100 butterfly, putting up a lifetime best in the latter with a 1:02.73, which was good for nearly a five-second victory. BHS’ Kyle Sennett won a pair of events in the 500 freestyle and 200 individual medley.

The BHS boys also took two of three relay wins, with LCA picking up the other. The Bulldogs and Bees combined to win all 11 boys events.

For LCA, JC Gordon was the standout, capturing three event victories. Gordon, a freshman and younger brother of former LCA standout John Michael Gordon, touched the wall first in the 200 free and 100 free and was part of the winning 200 freestyle relay quartet.

“It feels really good,” Gordon said after his performances Friday. “I’m just trying to do the best for the team.”