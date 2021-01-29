Brookville boys, LCA girls win Seminole swimming championships at slimmed-down meet

The pool deck at the Jamerson YMCA cleared out quickly Friday night. There were no trophy presentations, no awards handed out to the season’s best swimmers at the end of the Seminole District swimming championships.
Instead, like the humidity suspended over the venue’s eight lanes, changes forced by the coronavirus hung in the air Friday. The room that is packed to the brim in any normal year, without many places to stand, much less sit, was much emptier. The lack of fans, of course, was a factor, but there were other missing pieces, too: only four of the district’s eight teams competed in the Seminole championships on this night.
Yet the evening, which also featured a shortage of close races, still served as a showcase for some of the best swimmers.
Multiple swimmers from Brookville and Liberty Christian took home individual titles, with the teams ultimately splitting the biggest prizes. It was Brookville who came on out top on the boys side, its margin over LCA 53 points (181-128). On the girls side, the Bulldogs beat the Bees 151-115.
“I’ve been really pleased with how everybody’s performed under crazy conditions,” Brookville coach Lee Lewis said after the meet, in a nearly empty room.
For BHS, those oddities included a change in practice times throughout the regular season, and limits on the number of swimmers allowed in one area because of the pandemic.
Other teams have adapted, too. On Friday, a pair of schools — Amherst and E.C. Glass — opted out of competing for the district championships. Two other schools, Liberty and Jefferson Forest, already were sidelined because of division-wide COVID-19 precautions.
LCA, Rustburg, Heritage and Brookville, though, didn’t pass up on the chance for a tuneup heading into region championships, the meet that solely will determine state qualifiers under Virginia High School League’s policies for this year.
Hitting certain times didn’t matter quite so much, then, Friday night. But a handful of BHS swimmers still recorded some of their best numbers in the championship meet.
Aiden Tuck won both the 100 backstroke and 100 butterfly, putting up a lifetime best in the latter with a 1:02.73, which was good for nearly a five-second victory. BHS’ Kyle Sennett won a pair of events in the 500 freestyle and 200 individual medley.
The BHS boys also took two of three relay wins, with LCA picking up the other. The Bulldogs and Bees combined to win all 11 boys events.
For LCA, JC Gordon was the standout, capturing three event victories in his first Seminole championships. Gordon, a freshman and younger brother of former LCA standout John Michael Gordon, touched the wall first in the 200 free and 100 free and was part of the winning 200 freestyle relay quartet.
“It feels really good,” Gordon said after his performances Friday. “I’m just trying to do the best for the team.”
Not getting to compete against all seven other district teams Friday was “interesting,” he said, but just to be able to get to this point in a season, amid the pandemic, was reason to celebrate.
BHS’ Arleigh Wagoner expressed similar sentiments after winning a pair of individual events and adding a victory as part of the Bees’ 400 freestyle relay.
“I still like the competition for what it is,” said Wagoner, who ran away with a victory in the 100 breaststroke, winning by more than 11 seconds. She also took home the win in the 100 free with a season-best 1:02.68.
Wagoner, after winning the breaststroke event, anchored the final race of the night, the 400 free relay, holding off Heritage.
“That was mentally challenging, because I didn’t want to let my team down,” Wagoner said.
BHS’ Ella Tinsley finished with two wins, claiming the 100 backstroke and teaming up with Wagoner, Sydney Glass and Jordan Chamberlin in the 400 free relay.
That race, and the girls 200 medley relay, served as the tightest races of the day. LCA and BHS split the two.
LCA won the 200 medley relay in come-from-behind fashion, thanks in large part to Caroline Holley, who overtook BHS on the third leg before Erica Payne finished off the win.
Holley was the night’s top performer, adding three more individual wins in the 50 free and 100 fly and a relay win (with Payne, Karsen Maddox and Hazel Bohrnstedt). Bohrnstedt was part of LCA’s other relay win, as was Madison Bivens, who also notched victories in the 200 individual medley and 500 freestyle.
Kendra Aukland, with her 2:22.90 in the 200 freestyle, was Heritage’s lone individual winner on the night. She outpaced the rest of the field by more than six seconds.
Next up for Rustburg, Heritage, LCA and Brookville are the Region 3C Championships, scheduled for Thursday at the Brooks Family YMCA in Charlottesville. E.C. Glass and Amherst will compete in the Region 4D championships Wednesday in Christiansburg.