Brookville boys, LCA girls win Seminole swimming championships at slimmed-down meet

The pool deck at the Jamerson YMCA cleared out quickly Friday night. There were no trophy presentations, no awards handed out to the season’s best swimmers at the end of the Seminole District swimming championships.

Instead, like the humidity suspended over the venue’s eight lanes, changes forced by the coronavirus hung in the air Friday. The room that is packed to the brim in any normal year, without many places to stand, much less sit, was much emptier. The lack of fans, of course, was a factor, but there were other missing pieces, too: only four of the district’s eight teams competed in the Seminole championships on this night.

Yet the evening, which also featured a shortage of close races, still served as a showcase for some of the best swimmers.

Multiple swimmers from Brookville and Liberty Christian took home individual titles, with the teams ultimately splitting the biggest prizes. It was Brookville who came on out top on the boys side, its margin over LCA 53 points (181-128). On the girls side, the Bulldogs beat the Bees 151-115.

“I’ve been really pleased with how everybody’s performed under crazy conditions,” Brookville coach Lee Lewis said after the meet, in a nearly empty room.