Brookville breaks away from Rustburg in third quarter as basketball returns inside Lynchburg area

RUSTBURG — High school basketball returned to the Lynchburg area Thursday night with clangs off the rim, missed defensive assignments and a low-scoring affair.
Still, there was cause for celebration, because sports were back after a long, seemingly endless hiatus that lasted 10 painful and uncertain months. J.T. Brown knows all about that. The 6-foot-2 senior forward has watched as the coronavirus pandemic affected two of the sports he loves.
Brown doubles as an outside linebacker on the Bees football team. His basketball season started late and the football season has been pushed to the spring.
“Thankful to be back,” he said after scoring seven points and hauling down 13 rebounds in Brookville’s 46-35 victory over Rustburg on Thursday. “The fact that we’re out here competing as a team, … it’s just great to be back. I know the guys are going through a hard time but everybody’s grateful that we’re all back together.”
It seemed like both teams felt that way, regardless of the outcome.
Brookville and Rustburg traded empty possessions for a roughly five-minute stretch to end the first quarter, with BHS managing a 6-5 lead. The two squads eventually settled in, though, and were tied at 17 at halftime.
But Brookville broke away in the third quarter, using a 12-2 run to take a 29-19 lead. The Bees (1-0) led by as many as 15 points in the fourth quarter and Rustburg (0-1) could never get the deficit back under 10 points.
Six-foot-4 forward Jett Miles led BHS with 11 points and Tayshaun Butler, Aaron Martin and Colin Ramsey chipped in six points each.
Rustburg, a youthful squad that features just three returners, five guys up from the JV squad and one from the B team, was led by Peyton Taylor with nine points. Tayvon Crider and Landon Sweeney (six rebounds) each added seven points.
“The speed [of the game] is just something to get used to,” Rustburg coach Troy Harris said. “So they were probably kind of shell-shocked at first but I think they acclimated well because we were tied at halftime. Neither one of us could throw it in the bucket.”
Butler (four assists) was instrumental in Brookville’s third-quarter attack, scoring all six of his points in that frame after sitting much of the first half with two fouls. Brown added five points to pad the lead in the final quarter.
“I think first half just had to be nerves,” Butler said of his BHS squad. “A lot of these guys aren’t used to being on the team, so we’re just learning to get our chemistry together.”
Landon Sweeney, one of Rustburg’s leaders, said the chemistry will come eventually. He pointed out the Red Devils should focus on getting back in a more timely fashion on defense. That will come, too, he said, as RHS gets more practices under its belt.
“It’s all up from here,” he said.
“I’m just trying to do what I can because I’m one of the older kids. We’ve just got to play hard and things will come.”
Brown and Butler are the only returning starters for Brookville. Right now, neither team has too many opponents within the Seminole District to play, since four teams (Liberty, Jefferson Forest, E.C. Glass and Heritage) are all on pause because of COVID-19 concerns within their localities.
“I think we did really good on defense; that was the major key,” Brown said. “We held them to two points the whole third quarter. I think that’s what drove us in the second half.”
First-game jitters aside, this one was all about grinding it out.
“I told them before the game, we’re not gonna run up and down the floor like an LCA or Glass,” Brookville coach Scott Jester said.
“We’ve got to just grind out half court, be fundamental, rebound and win ugly. … We rebounded really well all night and that kept us in the game even when our shots weren’t falling.”