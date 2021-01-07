Brookville breaks away from Rustburg in third quarter as basketball returns inside Lynchburg area

Six-foot-4 forward Jett Miles led BHS with 11 points and Tayshaun Butler, Aaron Martin and Colin Ramsey chipped in six points each.

Rustburg, a youthful squad that features just three returners, five guys up from the JV squad and one from the B team, was led by Peyton Taylor with nine points. Tayvon Crider and Landon Sweeney (six rebounds) each added seven points.

“The speed [of the game] is just something to get used to,” Rustburg coach Troy Harris said. “So they were probably kind of shell-shocked at first but I think they acclimated well because we were tied at halftime. Neither one of us could throw it in the bucket.”

Butler (four assists) was instrumental in Brookville’s third-quarter attack, scoring all six of his points in that frame after sitting much of the first half with two fouls. Brown added five points to pad the lead in the final quarter.

“I think first half just had to be nerves,” Butler said of his BHS squad. “A lot of these guys aren’t used to being on the team, so we’re just learning to get our chemistry together.”