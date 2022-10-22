Brookville controls the clock in victory over Amherst

AMHERST — From the game's opening possession, Brookville started chewing its way upfield, 3 and 4 yards at a time.

By the time the Bees found the end zone, 9 minutes, 23 seconds had eclipsed off the clock. Amherst hadn't even had the ball yet and the Lancers defense was in serious need of a breather.

Running down the clock was a theme for Brookville in its 28-14 victory over Amherst on Friday, as the Bees pushed their winning streak in the series to five games. Over and over, Brookville hogged important minutes on the Lancers' Homecoming.

"If you have the offense on the field that long, you just feel like for the other side, it's just crumbling that team," Brookville quarterback Drake McDaniel said. "And you could see throughout the game that they were scared of us on offense."

McDaniel engineered those drives and finished with 159 rushing yards on 21 carries. His 36-yard touchdown run on fourth and 26 late in the third quarter gave the Bees (6-2) a 16-0 lead and ended another lengthy drive, this one lasting nearly 6 minutes following an Amherst turnover.

The Bees stuck mostly to their ground attack, and all three members of the school's rushing trio got into the scoring mix. Facing his former team, junior Jor'Dyn Whitelaw scored twice and posted 42 rushing yards. Michael Viar finished with 72 rushing yards and scored midway through the fourth quarter.

Brookville toted the ball 56 times and put up all but six of its 297 yards of total offense on the ground. The numbers alone weren't so impressive. Rather, it was way the Bees went about things. The efficiency and patience they maintained while settling for three yards in a cloud of dust.

"That first drive we had them fourth down several times and let them convert," Amherst coach Bob Christmas said. "And it was [McDaniel], the quarterback. So that first drive, the first half, was pretty much it. We had our chance to tie it up third quarter and we fumbled."

Brookville led 8-0 when Amherst (6-2) fumbled at the 10:06 mark of that third frame at the Brookville 37-yard line. It had been the most promising drive of the night. It ended with a fumble scooped up by another former Lancer, 6-foot-6 offensive and defensive tackle Cody Keesee. Brookville went right back to its plan: keep that Amherst defense on the field for as long as possible.

"It's deflating, and I've been on the other end of that in the past," Brookville coach Jon Meeks said of Brookville's lengthy possessions, especially that opening one. "It's like, 'What do we do? That's 10 minutes and we haven't even ran a play yet.' You can't have a better way to start a game. ... It just kind of sets the tone."

Whitelaw wore a large grin after the Brookville huddle. While most of his teammates hurried off the field, the junior savored the moment at Lancer Stadium, the place he played his high school games up until this season.

"It's redemption," he said of his play, which included touchdowns that bookended the Brookville scoring of 6 and 8 yards. "Great atmosphere. The crowd was there, the game was there — it was a very physical game — and we outmuscled them, basically."

Amherst scored its first touchdown to cut into Brookville's 16-point lead with 2:04 remaining in the third quarter. Quarterback Tres Liggon ran in a 2-yarder and Eric West notched the two-point conversion to make it 16-8. But the Bees dominated the fourth quarter with two touchdowns, scoring 12 points before the Lancers found the end zone with 5.6 remaining on the clock off a 15-yard run by West.

"It was a fight. We could've made it through," West said. "We just made some mistakes that let us down, but we'll definitely come back next game strong and better, for sure. ... We could've won, we should've won."

Christmas lamented those mistakes as well.

They included two lost fumbles and another promising drive that stalled out at the start of the second quarter. Brookville pinned the Lancers to the 1-yard line via a McDaniel punt, but Liggon fought his way out. He hit Omar McPherson with a quick slant route and McPherson hauled it up the field for a 71-yard reception. But penalties helped doom that drive.

Liggon, a freshman, threw for 136 yards and completed 5 of 8 attempts.

"We had our opportunities," Christmas said. "I knew going in that we couldn't [fumble] and win. ... On defense, didn't do what we had to do to stop [McDaniel] tonight. He's the only one that really hurt us. I'm looking forward to looking at the film and finding out what in the world. I know they're big up front and I'm probably gonna see that they manhandled us up front a little bit. We're not very big up front. We're about 225 and most of them are about 275. I still think we had our chances to win the game. We just didn't do what we needed to do."

Both teams now turn their attention to a difficult Week 10. Brookville hosts E.C. Glass, while Amherst travels to Williams Stadium to take on Liberty Christian.

"We opened up and we smashed them in the mouth," McDaniel said when asked about the game from his perspective. "It was close to a 20-play drive. After that we got punched in the mouth a couple times and we took a step back again like sometimes we do, but then I thought we always came back and gave them another punch to their face."

NOTES: McDaniel regularly handles punt duties but in the absence of kicker Devan Stickle (injured hand), the QB also handled kickoffs (Brookville went for two each time it scored). McDaniel's had two impressive punts that put Amherst in tough field position. First, he placed one perfectly at the 6-yard line, and later kicked a liner that rolled to the 1. ... Amherst's JJ Morris was effective in the return game kickoff, going 35 yards in the first half and then giving Amherst strong position with a 40-yard return to the 50-yard line in the fourth quarter.

Seminole District

Brookville 28, Amherst 14

Brookville;8;0;8;12;—;28

Amherst;0;0;8;6;—;14

B — Jor'Dyn Whitelaw 6 run (Drake McDaniel run)

B — McDaniel 36 run (McDaniel run)

A — Tres Liggon 2 run (Eric West run)

B — Michael Viar 3 run (run failed)

B — Whitelaw 8 run (run failed)

A — West 15 run (pass failed)

;B;A

First downs;19;7

Rushes-yards;56-291;33-90

Passing yards;6;136

Passing;1-4-0;1;5-9-0

Total Offense;297;226

Penalties-yards;4-25;4-20

Fumbles-lost;3-0;2-2

Individual Statistics

Rushing — Brookville: Whitelaw 15-42, McDaniel 21-159, Viar 16-72, Micah Pennix 3-11, Steve Preston 1-7. Amherst: Tyrique Thomas 8-15, JJ Morris 4-8, Liggon 5-6, West 5-57, Jy'Shawn Manning 2-3, Nic'Khale Fleshman 1-1.

Passing — Brookville: McDaniel 1-4-0 (6). Amherst: Liggon 5-9-0 (136).

Receiving — Brookville: Whitelaw 1-6. Amherst: Omar McPherson 1-71, West 1-16, Devonte Wade 2-22, John Goins 1-27.

Records: Brookville 6-2. Amherst 6-2.