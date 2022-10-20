Brookville focused on stopping Amherst's 'home run potential'

In last week's thriller at Rustburg, four of Amherst's five touchdowns were scored on huge breakaways: runs of 40, 50 and 42 yards, and a 78-yard punt return. The Lancers averaged more than 9 yards per tote in the 35-34 victory, showcasing — as they have all season — a strong running back corps.

All that concerns Brookville coach Jon Meeks. The Bees travel to Amherst on Friday for a 7 p.m. matchup at Lancer Stadium.

"What I've seen on film is too many big plays," Meeks said after his team finished its Thursday walk-through session. "I call an explosive play anything over 30 yards. Lots of those. We prefer zero. So we've got to eliminate the explosive plays. They definitely have home run potential."

Amherst (6-1, 3-1 Seminole) brings back starting tailback Jy'Shawn Manning this week. Manning was out with a stinger last Friday and sports 342 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Coach Bob Christmas expects the senior to be "a full go." Junior running back John Goins (119 rushing yards) wasn't 100% and played only sparingly last week, but Christmas said he, too, will be back in the mix.

Here's what all that means: expect a ground assault by both teams, each of which features a stable of talented athletes to get the work done.

For Amherst, there's also senior Eric West, who sports a team-best 417 rushing yards and six scores, junior Tyrique Thomas (406 rushing yards and six TDs) and senior JJ Morris (386 yards and four TDs). The Lancers have relied, too, on junior Damonte Mosby and sophomore Antonio Parrish in the run game, both of whom have surpassed the 100-yard mark this season. Plainly put, it’s a talented corps to compliment freshman quarterback Tres Liggon, who has completed 56.4% of his passes for 312 yards.

And for Brookville (5-2, 2-2 Seminole), the offensive firepower comes through the trio of quarterback Drake McDaniel and running backs Michael Viar and JorD’yn Whitelaw.

McDaniel has been on a tear, rushing for 642 yards and 11 touchdowns while also passing for 621 yards and seven additional scores (his favorite target, Steve Preston, has amassed 349 yards and five TDs on just 10 catches). Viar currently leads the team with 715 yards on the ground, while Whitelaw has 662 rushing yards.

“It’s a great relationship,” Whitelaw said. “That trio, it means something to the team. It means something to us. It’s bigger than just football. Y'all got us in the news being a trio. It’s bigger than that, so I’m definitely blessed by that.”

Whitelaw, a junior, will face off against his former team Friday. He transferred from Amherst after his sophomore season and is one of two players on Brookville’s roster with Amherst ties. The other is senior Cody Keesee, a 6-foot-6, 295-pound offensive and defensive tackle in his second year with the Bees. Since becoming a Bee, he’s lost weight, gained muscle and improved his footwork. Now he regularly provides play Meeks has in the past referred to as “utter domination.”

Both Keesee and Whitelaw look forward to facing their former team.

“I can’t wait,” Whitelaw said. His goal Friday, he said, is to “get my point across, prove my point and just to send a message."

Asked what that point is, Whitelaw added: "My point is don’t try to down-play me. My point is we’re gonna come out with a dub at the end of the day.”

Keesee said Brookville’s defense needs to watch for the trap “because that’s Amherst’s main play. And offense, we’ve just got to keep doing what we’ve been doing, and that’s pounding it down the throat. ... It's exciting to go up against the guys you used to practice with and go against that old coaching staff. It is what it is; you just gotta go out there and do your best."

One focus for Amherst will be not giving the Bees any extra opportunities, like turnovers or mishaps on special teams.

“I think last year we gave them three extra possessions,” Christmas said of last season's 36-21 loss at Brookville. “We’ve got to do a good job on that and not give them any extra possessions. And hopefully no turnovers. If we do that, we’ve got a good shot at winning.”

What the Lancers can't afford is another fourth quarter like they had against Rustburg. A two-touchdown lead slipped away in that game before Amherst finally got a stop near the goal line on a Red Devils two-point conversion attempt, and then eventually kneeled out the clock.

But Amherst didn't turn the ball over and had fewer penalties than in other outings, so Christmas took positives away from the one-point victory.

"Pleased with the effort up until the fourth quarter," Christmas said. "I thought we lost our focus a little bit there. But I was real proud of our kids. ... Real proud of them bowing up at the end."

This week, Christmas said one key to victory is containing McDaniel. "He's very hard to tackle," the coach added. "Good athlete, very competitive. You can tell he's a competitor."

One reason that Bees trio has been so effective is because of the offensive line, which players have been quick to point to this season as the reason behind their success.

"Very big up front," Christmas said. "Maybe the biggest team in the Seminole up front."

Stopping Amherst's big-play mentality starts with tackling near the line of scrimmage. Christmas' offenses, whether operating out of the wishbone or the current Wing-T, always feature plenty of misdirection that can cause defenders headaches. One defender missing an assignment can lead to an open field.

"I think what stands out most is their team speed," Meeks said. "I say hustle and team speed kinda jumped off at me. And they're dangerous right now. They're having a great year, and they believe. And you can tell by their body language and the way they play. They believe in themselves and what they're doing right now. Our job is to go down there and do what we've done in the past, score some points and stop them. Easier said than done."