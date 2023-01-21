Brookville grad Kylie Stark's skill, competitive nature sparking historic season for Randolph women's basketball

On the court, Randolph grad student guard Yannessa Cabrera said, Kylie Stark is “something else.”

The backcourt duo’s coach, Steve Lanpher, described the star junior guard as well-rounded.

Box scores for each of the 49 games Stark has played during her three-year career at Randolph — all games she’s started — certainly tell that story, too.

In the scoring column, Stark consistently puts up double figures (she’s done so in all but 12 of her career outings and averages 12.7 points per game this season, which is good for eighth in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference). Her rebounding numbers (4.9 per game) rank near the top of her team. She chips in steals (2.9 per game) and assists (2.5 per game) at rates that not only put her among the best in the league in both categories, but also prove she’s a contributor on both sides of the court.

“That’s why she’s the most complete player, I think, in the ODAC,” Lanpher said.

But Stark — the Brookville High grad who also will rejoin the Randolph softball team this spring, after playing two years ago as a freshman — brings something else to the WildCats basketball program, too. Something that doesn’t show up on the stat sheet, but isn’t anywhere close to being hidden.

Observers see it in her face on game days. Teammates and coaches see it in the way she attacks drills, conditioning and lifting sessions.

“She’s been probably the most competitive basketball player I’ve ever coached,” said Lanpher, who’s mentored athletes from Division I down to the high school level for 28 years.

There are times when that part of her personality isn’t beneficial, she admitted. Moments when her emotions overtake her during contests, and days when she gets caught up in her head if she’s not playing the way she believes she should.

That refusal to let anyone else get the better of her, though, that’s also what makes her great, Lanpher said. It’s what makes her tick.

Even when the current season was months away, Stark was ready to get back on the court to work toward accomplishing the goals she had in mind for herself and her team. So ready she knew exactly how long she’d have to wait before she could do so.

The day after the last campaign ended, she opened an app on her phone and found the date the next season would start. She added a note on the calendar, and then set a countdown — which she made sure she’d see every time she looked at her home screen.

“That was a heartbreaker,” Stark said of the end of her sophomore year, a 63-57 loss to Shenandoah in the ODAC tournament quarterfinals. Stark had a chance to tie the game or put Randolph ahead in the final minute, but her 3-pointer for the lead was off the mark. “We had all the confidence in the world going into that tournament. After that loss, we were all feeling defeated.”

The defeat fueled the offseason — one Stark used as a chance to get in the gym, where she on several occasions happened upon her coach also working out.

“Kylie’s one of our best players, but she’s our hardest-working player,” Lanpher said. “… She kind of brings that want-to every single day.”

For Stark, that’s translated to an offensive skill set that includes an ability to find open teammates or spot up for long-range shots, and the understanding of when and how to create for herself via drives (by which she draws plenty of fouls and then knocks down 81.3% of her 4.2 free throws per game) and a unique mid-range jumper many in the women’s game have eschewed in favor of 3s or layups. Defensively, Stark’s been an important piece at the top of Randolph’s 2-3 zone, where she anticipates opponents’ half-court offenses and jumps passing lanes to create transition opportunities for the WildCats.

Randolph, with Stark as a spark on both sides of the court and an emotional leader, has become “the hunted” in the ODAC, Cabrera said.

At 10-1 in league play (16-1 overall), Randolph is one of just two teams with one loss. It meets the other, Washington and Lee (13-5, 10-1 ODAC), in a highly anticipated matchup in Lexington at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The double-figure win mark in the league is something Randolph had only once before (last season) accomplished. With seven regular-season games left (all against ODAC opponents), the WildCats will post only their second winning record in ODAC play and fourth overall.

Tuesday’s contest also will be Randolph’s first chance at setting the program record for wins in a single season (the 16 wins this season is tied with the mark set last year).

Even more impressive, perhaps, is how the ’Cats have gotten there this season — via an active 14-game winning streak.

Randolph’s last loss came more than two months ago — a product, in part, of its defensive prowess. According to NCAA statistics updated through Thursday’s games, Randolph is fourth in Division III in scoring defense, allowing just 46.3 points per game.

And while many teams that play zone are vulnerable to the 3, Randolph is not. With its matchup 2-3 that likes to trap often, it doesn’t give up uncontested long-range jumpers often. No DIII team is better against the 3-point shot. Randolph holds opponents to 18.6% from beyond the arc.

It’s all part of a recipe that gives the WildCats a chance to continue reaching new heights in the context of program history. In addition to the program single-season wins record, Randolph also is in search of its first berth into the ODAC tourney semifinals, and then the league title and an automatic ticket to the NCAA Division III tournament.

“Right now we have the confidence and the [humility] to take on any single team we face. We’re excited for the rest of the season,” Stark said. “Be prepared for Randolph.”