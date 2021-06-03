Brookville junior Camden Good takes nation's top powerlifting spot.

“I want to do powerlifting my entire life,” Camden Good says, and there’s passion in his voice when he says this, and it’s clear he really does plan to never stop participating in the sport that, over the last two years, he’s grown to love.

He says these words and one can almost see Good with 551 pounds loaded on his back, intent on squatting the equivalent of an averaged-sized Grizzly bear.

Or the steely look in his eyes as a pumps out a 391-pound bench press.

Or the more than 600 pounds of dead weight he can lift with perfect form.

Performing those feats of strength over an entire lifetime sounds like a goal too lofty, or at least too stressful, to maintain. But sometimes when you’re passionate about something, really passionate about it, iron will takes over. And right now, it seems like Good is made of iron — a ripped 17-year-old junior out of Brookville High School determined to shatter his own personal bests and shred the competition along the way.

Case in point: as a 15-year-old, Good set the national record in the 13- to 15-year-old bracket at the USA Powerlifting event. His win occurred not long after he’d gotten serious about powerlifting. Then, he went back and broke his own record at a later date.