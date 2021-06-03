Brookville junior Camden Good takes nation's top powerlifting spot.

“I want to do powerlifting my entire life,” Camden Good says, and there’s passion in his voice when he says this, and it’s clear he really does plan to never stop participating in the sport that, over the last two years, he’s grown to love.
He says these words and one can almost see Good with 551 pounds loaded on his back, intent on squatting the equivalent of an averaged-sized Grizzly bear.
Or the steely look in his eyes as a pumps out a 391-pound bench press.
Or the more than 600 pounds of dead weight he can lift with perfect form.
Performing those feats of strength over an entire lifetime sounds like a goal too lofty, or at least too stressful, to maintain. But sometimes when you’re passionate about something, really passionate about it, iron will takes over. And right now, it seems like Good is made of iron — a ripped 17-year-old junior out of Brookville High School determined to shatter his own personal bests and shred the competition along the way.
Case in point: as a 15-year-old, Good set the national record in the 13- to 15-year-old bracket at the USA Powerlifting event. His win occurred not long after he’d gotten serious about powerlifting. Then, he went back and broke his own record at a later date.
But Good’s biggest accomplishment in the sport came last weekend in Aurora, Colorado, at the USA Powerlifting National Championships. Competing in the 16-17 age bracket, he claimed the No. 1 spot in the nation by squatting 551 pounds, bench pressing 391 and posting a 628 deadlift (for a 1,570-pound total).
“It’s the visible progression,” Good said when asked about his passion for powerlifting. “So, a lot of times in your life you can’t really see a difference in actual progress. ... but [powerlifting] is so measurable, it makes you feel like you’re doing a good job.”
Last weekend, the 5-foot-11, 231-pound Good also claimed the all-time world No. 2 spot for his age and weight class. He faulted on a 661-pound deadlift attempt near the end of the competition getting slightly off balance. If Good had lifted that attempt clean, he would have taken over the nation’s No. 1 high school spot — regardless of weight class.
Oh, and in case you think he’s just a sweat-soaked gym rat, know this: Good also attends the Central Virginia Governor’s School and currently sports at least a 4.3 GPA (it may be 4.4, he said, but wasn’t entirely sure at the moment).
He had even loftier goals heading into last weekend: a 401-pound bench press and a bigger squat (he’s confident he can squat 560 in competition).
Brookville football coach Jon Meeks has seen Good’s power in the weight room up close.
“I’ve never coached a stronger kid,” Meeks said. “I’ve seen him get 407 on the bench.”
Good started on offense and defense for Meeks as a sophomore, but sat out the most recent season with an injury, one that stemmed from childhood.
“When I was a kid I could pop my shoulder out of joint,” Good said, adding that, back then, he’d pop the shoulder out on purpose. “I thought it was a cool party trick. That was a mistake. All the ligaments around the shoulder joint got really loose. When I’d make contact on the field, my shoulder would pop out of place very easily.”
He’s dislocated his right shoulder eight times and his left four times, he said. The shoulder issues led to a torn labrum that kept him off the football field this season.
It couldn’t keep him from powerlifting, though. “[The injury] wasn’t a huge issue with the bench press because it’s more controlled and my shoulder could handle the pressure.”
Trevor Vasser, a powerlifter and trainer, has worked with Good on deadlifting and squats for nearly a year, out of Legendary Strength Gym. Vasser cites Good’s work ethic as a main driver in his development.
“He’s willing to learn and willing to reach out for help when he needs it, and he’ll follow the plan,” Vasser said.
It’s rare, Vasser added, to see someone develop so quickly in the sport.
“Personally, I think the sky’s the limit,” he said. “The only thing with being younger is going off the plan and going too fast at one time. If he’s smart, he’ll take it one step at a time.”
Meeks said the Herculean rising senior will play fullback on offense and possibly nose guard on defense in the upcoming season, which begins in August. Good isn’t sure whether football is in his future; he’s waiting to see what types of college offers he receives and will then assess the situation.
He began with calisthenics and weight training at age 8 (“My dad [Chris] started me working out very early,” Good said). By 13, he was into heavy lifting. But it wasn’t until age 15 that Good started realizing his potential. That’s when Good said his dad was having a conversation in a barbershop, and the barber was a powerlifter.
“We went and looked at records for 13- to 15-year-olds and realized they were doable,” Good said.
He plans to return to USAPL Nationals next May as an 18-year-old, where all eyes will be on the guy who has found his calling, the sport he hopes lasts forever. As powerlifters age, Good explained, it becomes less and less about who can reach the maximum weight, and more about who can stay uninjured the longest.
“There are people who powerlift into their 80s,” he said. “I would love to be that old guy.”