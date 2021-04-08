Brookville looks to remain perfect as LCA vows revenge

Everyone, it seems, expects a much closer game tonight. And while it's important to recognize revenge as a powerful motivator for LCA, it's equally important to understand Brookville's prowess: its stalwart work in the trenches, an offense that has moved the ball almost at will for six games, a starting defense that gives up, on average, around five points per contest.

"The pass game has definitely progressed, so has the run game," Brookville quarterback Drake McDaniel said during Thursday's practice when asked about the offense he commands. "I think we came in with a different intensity this year after practicing for almost a whole year."

McDaniel has been consistent all season as a sophomore, and the Bees also have benefitted from a different hero every week. Sometimes it's running back Silas Rucker, or a host of receivers like Jahee Blake, Ethan Robey or Nik Dunford. Last week it was running back Tayshaun Butler, who rushed for five scores and a career-high 268 yards.

Butler gave Brookville a 12-7 lead over LCA at halftime in Week 1 when he went 100 yards from the back of the end zone for a touchdown following his pick-6. It was a game-altering play that set LCA back on its heels. One key for the Bulldogs tonight: avoid the big mistakes. Another occurred in that first meeting when Blake scored on a fumble recovery in the end zone, giving BHS a 6-0 lead.