Brookville looks to stay perfect in anticipated matchup against LCA

"Last time we played them they got the upper hand," Brookville coach Jon Meeks said, "so we're looking forward to getting another shot at them."

LCA must contend with McDaniel, who has completed 23 of 31 passes for 416 yards and thrown eight touchdowns while not tossing an interception. He threw four TD passes in last week's 68-14 victory over Jefferson Forest. Running back Tayshaun Butler has given the Bees a shot in the arm by rushing for nearly 400 yards and scoring 10 total TDs (seven rushing, one receiving and two interception returns).

And receiver Ethan Robey leads a talented receiving corps with nearly 200 receiving yards and four scores.

"They're a real good high school football team, and we respect them a whole lot. They have so many Jaylin Belford-type kids," LCA coach Frank Rocco said Wednesday, referencing LCA's dynamic receiver/returner/tailback, who received a preferred walk-on offer from North Carolina following last week's win. "We have Jaylin; they have six of him. I'll take our Jaylin, but they have six of him. So that makes it really difficult. The fact that they are very creative with formations and things they do that, if you're not disciplined and trained properly, it can cause you to get misaligned on defense.