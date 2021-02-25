Brookville powers past Liberty Christian in season opener

“We felt like, in a lot of ways … we were handling the game going up and down the field. And then, interception and ball returned, just mistakes. And it’s obvious. Football’s a game of chemistry and jelling. And we just haven’t had a chance to jell. But I’m disappointed in the fact that we had some freshmen and sophomores in there scratching and clawing for us and we had other guys out. I just can’t explain it.”

Cade Wycoff led the Bulldogs with 66 rushing yards, and Will Wycoff caught four passes for 63 yards.

Brookville took a 6-0 first-quarter lead off one of those Bulldogs mistakes, when Michael Viar blocked a punt that squirted away from several piles of converging players and wound up in the end zone, where BHS’ Jahee Blake fell on it.

Running back Silas Rucker (44 rushing yards) capped the BHS scoring with a 4-yard TD with 5:40 remaining in the fourth quarter.

It was a dominant effort for McDaniel, the sophomore who took over that role during the 2019 season as a freshman. He completed 5 of 8 passes for 146 yards.

“The [offensive] line did great,” McDaniel said. “They came in and did their job. Didn’t get sacked once.”