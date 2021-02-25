Brookville powers past Liberty Christian in season opener

The beginning of the strangest of seasons, staged in the strangest of times, produced the strangest of plays. The kind defenders dream about, but rarely accomplish.
Brookville junior Tayshaun Butler, fresh off a season spent sprinting up and down the basketball court, sprinted the length of the football field Thursday night. The defensive back intercepted a pass from Liberty Christian’s Davis Lane deep in the end zone in the second quarter, and then dashed upfield.
Bobbing, weaving, taking advantage of blocks and finally breaking out in a bolt with only a patch of brown winter grass ahead, Butler went 100 yards for the interception return to give his team the lead as the Stinger Stadium clock hit zeroes to end the first half in Thursday’s back-and-forth affair.
“That’s definitely number one,” Butler said with a smile when asked how his pick-6 ranks in the best plays of his football career.
That play gave the Bees (1-0) plenty of momentum at halftime, and they scored twice in the second half to defeat LCA 25-14.
BHS quarterback Drake McDaniel threw for 146 yards, receiver Nik Dunford tallied 106 yards off just two catches and the Bees erased memories of a 14-7 loss to LCA that occurred in 2019, the last time Virginia high schools staged a football season.
“We thought it might be a little rusty,” Brookville coach Jon Meeks said, referencing the little time to prepare for the winter/spring campaign that did not include preseason scrimmages. “But I thought both teams were pretty crisp.”
Butler’s pick-6 occurred with Brookville trailing LCA 7-6 and the Bulldogs looking for more. The Bees changed the tide of the game again midway through the third quarter when Dunford reeled in a 65-yard bomb under heavy coverage from McDaniel for a touchdown that gave BHS the lead again at 18-14. Dunford broke a couple tackles on the play.
“It was a simple seam route,” Dunford said. “Ran across the middle, caught it, got hit, shrugged ‘em off and just kept on going.”
It was a play McDaniel and Dunford were ready to execute. Brookville, McDaniel said, planned to run it at the beginning of the third quarter, but waited until a little more than 2 minutes remained in the frame.
“I trust my dude,” McDaniel said of Dunford. “He made a play.”
LCA (0-1) took a 7-6 lead in the second quarter off a 4-yard run by Lane, the quarterback who transferred from Jefferson Forest after the ‘19 season. With 4:07 left in the third, Lane connected with Conner Hill for a 10-yard touchdown that gave LCA a short-lived 14-12 lead. Brookville responded with Dunford’s TD catch less than 2 minutes later.
LCA fumbled twice (once for a turnover) and Lane went 7 of 16 for 98 yards passing and two interceptions. Brookville sacked the QB five times.
“We were very sloppy. It was evident,” LCA coach Frank Rocco said. “They didn’t have one guy cramp up or go out, we had five of them and they’re all, supposedly, our best players. Just cramping up and getting out of the game. …
“We felt like, in a lot of ways … we were handling the game going up and down the field. And then, interception and ball returned, just mistakes. And it’s obvious. Football’s a game of chemistry and jelling. And we just haven’t had a chance to jell. But I’m disappointed in the fact that we had some freshmen and sophomores in there scratching and clawing for us and we had other guys out. I just can’t explain it.”
Cade Wycoff led the Bulldogs with 66 rushing yards, and Will Wycoff caught four passes for 63 yards.
Brookville took a 6-0 first-quarter lead off one of those Bulldogs mistakes, when Michael Viar blocked a punt that squirted away from several piles of converging players and wound up in the end zone, where BHS’ Jahee Blake fell on it.
Running back Silas Rucker (44 rushing yards) capped the BHS scoring with a 4-yard TD with 5:40 remaining in the fourth quarter.
It was a dominant effort for McDaniel, the sophomore who took over that role during the 2019 season as a freshman. He completed 5 of 8 passes for 146 yards.
“The [offensive] line did great,” McDaniel said. “They came in and did their job. Didn’t get sacked once.”
Butler’s pick-6 may have been the longest in Brookville history. That’s what school representatives speculated Thursday night, anyway. As rare as the play is in high school football, Meeks has actually witnessed it before, when he was an assistant at Louisa. That one occurred just before halftime against Harrisonburg in a region semifinal game and made all the difference. So did this one.
“It changed everything,” Meeks said of Butler’s 100-yard dash.