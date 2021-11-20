Brookville punches out Heritage's lights in Region 3C semifinals

The coach protested a call by officials midway through the second quarter. Heritage had just forced a turnover on downs and trailed 14-7. Burns scrambled to try to find a receiver on first down but was forced into the end zone. He launched a pass that went to the Brookville sideline and was called for intentional grounding. That gave BHS a safety, and a chorus of boos rang out from the home side of the stadium.

But there was a bigger issue at play. Heritage consistently let BHS extend drives, couldn't come up with important tackles and looked stagnant on offense, with only 148 yards on the ground. Booker led the team with 100 rushing yards on 12 carries.

"We just got out-coached, out-played," Bradley said. "At the end of the day, it all starts with me. I'm proud of our seniors, but you've got to give all credit to Brookville, coach [Jon] Meeks and their football team. They just came out here and smacked us in the mouth tonight."

McDaniel passed for 97 yards and completed 5 of 9 throws. He also rushed for 107 yards, highlighted by a 59-yard breakaway in the first half. The junior ran in two TDs and passed for two more, hitting Preston and Alfonzo Jennings each with a 26-yard pass.

"Once I knew we had our momentum going, I knew there was no stop," Preston said. "I knew it was all gas, no brakes."