Brookville runs away from Turner Ashby with stellar ground game

Early in the second quarter Friday night, Brookville quarterback Drake McDaniel broke away from the Turner Ashby defense. Nothing was in his path, except a Knights defender, diving in at the last second to grasp at McDaniel's right ankle.

But the senior QB never went down. He broke free, balanced like a ballerina on one leg as he toppled forward and then dove head-first into the end zone, an acrobatic run that ended gloriously with a face full of turf. Then the ball popped out of his arms, but McDaniel had already been ruled down in the end zone for a touchdown that helped lead Brookville to a lopsided 35-6 victory at Stinger Stadium.

He threw both hands high and wide into the air. Was embraced by lineman Pierce Blankenship. Back-bumped receiver Stephen Preston. Brookville, having just recovered one of two TA fumbles moments before, was in lockdown mode. McDaniel's touchdown gave the Bees (2-0) a 21-0 lead.

"I ain't gonna lie, I didn't think I scored," McDaniel said. "I saw the ball roll and I was like, 'Dang, now I fumbled.' Then it was a touchdown so I was like, 'Yeah!'"

The quarterback rushed for 91 yards and two touchdowns and threw for 77 additional yards and tossed a 63-yard scoring strike.

And while that output was impressive, it was only a piece of the Bees' stellar offensive production. Michael Viar rushed for 120 yards and scored twice, on a 6-yard run that opened the scoring in the first quarter and a 56-yard sprint that capped all scoring in the fourth quarter. Ethan Robey added 73 rushing yards, all in the final minutes of the game, and Jor'Dyn Whitelaw churned up 51 rushing yards.

All in all, Brookville rushed for 356 yards and finished with 440 yards of total offense against the Knights (1-1).

"I proud of my guys," Brookville coach Jon Meeks said. "I thought we cleaned up a lot of little things from last week. ... I thought we played a really good game overall, but still room for tons of improvement. So many little things we can fix. We haven't peaked yet. That won't be our best performance of the year."

The Bees held Turner Ashby to 166 yards of total offense. Quarterback Micah Shank accounted for the majority of the output with 116 passing yards. The Knights managed just 50 rushing yards on 22 carries.

"We came down here and we competed but fell on the wrong end of it tonight," first-year Turner Ashby coach Scott Turner said. "We were able to execute a couple things on both sides of the ball in the second half, but you've got to play for 48 minutes. So hats off to their group. They were able to do that. We've got a good group of young men. They'll lick their wounds and the sun will come up tomorrow and we'll start to get ready for our game next week."

Preston, in his second game back from an ankle injury that sidelined him for the final four games of the 2021 season, scored for the first time this season when he caught a pass from McDaniel and sprinted away from a gang of Knights defenders for the 63-yard touchdown.

"It was just a great feeling," the senior said. "Dude was coming up on me and I thought I was gonna get tackled, but I put my hand out and did a little spin move. ... I just sprinted. I saw an opening and I just took off."

Brookville tried to get Robey into the end zone in the fourth quarter., but the team came up about 15 to 18 yards short at the buzzer. The senior is due to undergo season-ending knee injury next week after playing only three games his junior year.

"The surgery, it's a window. It's not something he could put off four, five months. It would make the rehab a lot worse," Meeks said of Robey. "The vibe that I got is that it's something that needs to happen sooner rather than later and they wanted to get him in [the game] and they did not have an issue with him playing tonight. They didn't feel like it was a risk to his health. We let him and his mom make that call. We tried our best to get him [a touchdown], and he got close."

Despite a 21-point lead at halftime, McDaniel said he and his teammates went into the locker room dissatisfied with their play.

"I agree we had a good game but I feel like we could do 10 times better," he said. "I feel like tonight's game was a C-plus, maybe a C-minus. We could have done a whole lot more and we should have done a whole lot more. ... I think we learned today that no matter what you're playing or who you're playing, you always have to come out with a different intensity every game. You can't come out thinking this game is gonna be easy."

Viar eclipsed the 100-yard mark for the second straight week, a sign he could be one of the fiercest running backs in the Seminole District this season.

"We got that push going and they didn't stop us," Viar said. "We drove it down the field and punched them in the mouth."

Turner Ashby committed four turnovers. Brookville's Alfonzo Jennings had two interceptions.

Brookville 35, Turner Ashby 6

Turner Ashby;0;0;6;0;—;6

Brookville;14;7;7;7;—;35

BHS — Michael Viar 6 run (Devan Stickle kick)

BHS — Stephen Preston 63 pass from Drake McDaniel (Stickle kick)

BHS — D. McDaniel 26 run (Stickle kick)

BHS — D. McDaniel 51 run (Stickle kick)

TA — Micah Matthews 66 pass from Micah Shank (kick failed)

BHS — Viar 56 run (Stickle kick)

;TA;BHS

First downs;5;17

Rushes-yards;22-50;40-356

Passing yards;116;84

Passing;10-19-2;8-14-2

Total Offense;166;440

Penalties-yards;5-45;13-105

Fumbles-lost;2-2;0-0

Individual Statistics

Rushing — Turner Ashby: Shank 7-15, Beau Baylor 14-34, Austin Casarrubias 1-1. Brookville: Viar 9-120, Jor'Dyn Whitelaw 12-51, D. McDaniel 6-91, Preston 1-9, Micah Pennix 1-10, Ethan Robey 8-73, Lincoln McDaniel 1-2, Elijah Hughes 2-0.

Passing — Turner Ashby: Shank 10-19-2 (116). Brookville: D. McDaniel 6-12-2 (77), L. McDaniel 2-2-0 (7).

Receiving — Turner Ashby: Baylor 2-9, Calvin Young 1-14, Brandon Pettit 1-4, Justen Spence 2-12, Matthews 3-70, Casarrubias 1-7. Brookville: Whitelaw 2-15, Preston 2-61, Pennix 1-2, David Schmitt 1-(minus 1), Robey 2-7.

Records: Turner Ashby 1-1. Brookville 2-0.