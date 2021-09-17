Brookville sets school scoring record in lopsided win over Jefferson Forest

Brookville had gone 109 minutes this season without trailing. So when Jefferson Forest put together back-to-back scoring drives to take the lead Friday night at Stinger Stadium, the Bees realized they needed to clean things up in a hurry.

Tayshaun Butler answered the call first, and a litany of Brookville athletes followed with big plays that added up to an offensive onslaught Jefferson Forest couldn’t come close to stopping. The Bees piled up 55 unanswered points on their way to a dominating, 68-14 victory.

“We just played our ball,” sophomore lineman Micah Pennix said after his team improved to 3-0. The Bees, who set a school record for points in a game Friday, now have defeated opponents by an average of 41 points.

Butler was the driving force behind the Bees early. He piled up 138 yards on the ground in the first half, most of which came on touchdown runs. Twenty-seven seconds after JF sophomore QB Joe Bell found Brody Jackson for a 32-yard TD to put the Cavaliers (0-3) up 14-13, Butler responded with a 52-yard run down the right sideline.

“We came out thinking this game was gonna be a cake walk, and we ended up getting down,” Butler, a senior running back said. “We had to flip the switch, actually had to focus and get our head right so we can play like we know we can play.”