Brookville trounces Patrick Henry with strong first half

Tayshaun Butler took center stage on Brookville's two opening series inside the wildcat package Friday night. Then he took his team on a wild ride.
With quarterback Drake McDaniel back in the saddle after those opening drives, Butler sprinted down the right sideline to reel in a pass just before halftime. He made an over-the-shoulder grab, broke a tackle at the 15-yard line, spun to his left and was caught in the grasps of another defender, spun right to shake off that tackle and then peeled away into the end zone.
His touchdown put Brookville up 28-0 with 26 seconds left before halftime and was a dagger from which visiting Patrick Henry never recovered as the Bees earned a 35-15 opening-night victory. Butler's heroics also sent the entire Brookville team running his way in celebration.
"I was running and I knew [the first defender] was gonna cut me off, so I had to make a couple people miss," Butler, a senior running back and receiver, said of the play. "I was like, 'Wow.' I was wowed, too."
Brookville scored the game's first 35 points, with Butler accounting for three of those five scores, and the team that reeled off six straight wins in the pandemic-shortened spring season to capture the Seminole District started out on the right foot again.
Butler scored on a 5-yard scamper in the first quarter, reeled in that TD pass from McDaniel, and also on a 9-yard sprint with 8:48 remaining in the third quarter that put the Bees up 35-0.
McDaniel, the reigning offensive Seminole District player of the year, didn't throw a pass until his team's first play of the second quarter. But he made the first one count, rearing back for a high, floating 28-yard bomb Ethan Robey snatched for Brookville's second score of the night.
"First pass, first touchdown pass of the season — that was lit, that was amazing," McDaniel said.
The junior quarterback passed for 5 of 7 for 137 yards and those two TD passes.
"I hope you can expect more," McDaniel said, "13 for 15, 17 for 20, something more like that."
Robey led the BHS receiving corps with three catches for 67 yards, while Butler churned up the turf for 81 rushing yards off 10 totes. Patrick Henry's Tashaun Webb had four catches for 71 yards.
Patrick Henry scored the game's final 15 points, all in the fourth quarter when the game was already out of reach, getting two 2-yard touchdown runs from Ar'Juan Webb (18 carries for 74 yards) and a safety that occurred when the Bees fumbled a punt attempt in the end zone.
"We played a bunch of guys tonight that this was their first varsity football game," Patriots coach Alan Fiddler said. "The first half looked like it. They punched us in the mouth and we struggled. But we got better as we went. We've got a lot of mistakes we've got to [correct]. We're hoping next week we're gonna work hard and these young guys will get better every week."
Opening night came with all the trappings that football in August typically brings: repeated game delays because players on both sides kept cramping up, mental mistakes and a boatload of penalties. Brookville and PH combined for 22 penalties for a total of 190 yards, with 115 of those yards belonging to the Bees.
"Obviously we did some things really well but we made a lot of mistakes. That's typically how a first game goes," Brookville coach Jon Meeks said. "So my challenge to the guys is I'm very proud of them — the effort was great, the performance — but the challenge at this point is that needs to be our worst performance. We're supposed to get better each week. So if that's our worst performance, if that's the bottom and then we build off that, we could be pretty special."
Meeks said early this week Butler was primed for a breakout season. The senior had impressed the coach in Brookville's two scrimmages. Butler impressed Brookville's quarterback on Friday night, too, taking direct snaps on those first couple drives, taking handoffs and reeling in the athletic play just before the half.
"Great all-around team player," McDaniel said. "He's always doing it for another person, not just himself. But I think he's an all-around great player. Great person to be around."
And Butler said he's entering the season with "a whole new mentality."