Brookville upsets Rustburg in Region 3C quarterfinals, ending Red Devils' bid for repeat state title

RUSTBURG — Eden Bigham was brilliant the first time through the lineup Monday. Through three innings, she’d struck out every Brookville batter she faced, at one point getting three straight to look at the third strike.

The first out of the fourth inning went down as yet another backward K for Bigham, who saw those first 10 batters make contact and foul off only three of 53 pitches.

But when Reagan Hunley stepped to the plate next, the Bees found a sliver of an opening and got the timing just right to cash in on their chances.

Destiny Calloway and Kayleigh Dobyns recorded Brookville’s lone hits of the day in the frame — the only inning in which it had runners reach safely — each sending singles to left field to give seventh-seeded BHS a lead it never relinquished in a 3-2 upset of second-seeded Rustburg in the Region 3C quarterfinals.

“We knew we were coming in with the intensity that we were gonna win this game,” said BHS senior Liz Pennington, who was one of two batters to reach on free passes with one out in the fourth.

Pennington walked after Hunley was plunked by Bigham, setting up Calloway, the Brookville pitcher, for the Bees’ first hit. Her fly ball wasn’t hit particularly hard, but it dropped in to give Hunley time to score from second.

“It made my team have hope, to get up there and be confident and swing the bat, and I feel like that’s what got us going,” Calloway said. “Someone did it, and it made everyone else feel confident coming into the box.”

Then, after Bigham’s 11th strikeout, Dobyns had the hit that gave Brookville the cushion it needed as the game wore on.

As was the case against Calloway, Bigham located the pitch inside as she tried to beat the BHS batters crowding the plate. Calloway and Dobyns, in their second at-bats, eyed the offerings and made just enough contact to put the ball in play.

Dobyns’ single against an 0-2 count squirted into the outfield down the line, just past third baseman Destiny Jones. The senior who hadn’t recorded a hit against Bigham since her freshman year drove in both Pennington and Calloway for a 3-0 lead with two outs.

“I just knew I had to get the runners in,” she said.

Pennington also scored a run in the game in which Dobyns recorded a hit three years ago. That contest, on April 30, 2019, represented Brookville’s last win in the series between the Seminole District foes.

Rustburg (17-3) had won four straight against BHS (15-6) since then — a Bigham no-hitter and perfect game among those wins.

But Brookville made sure Rustburg wouldn’t keep the streak going or have a chance to repeat as Class 3 state champ, despite Bigham’s best efforts and a rally by her teammates in the seventh.

“I’m not disappointed, but at the same time I wish we could’ve gone all the way,” Bigham said.

She finished the afternoon with 18 strikeouts.

“I’ve been struggling the past couple games, … and last week we took a lot of time focusing on the basics. You don’t have to throw the ball 1,000 mph, [just] spin the ball … I was a lot more confident coming into today,” the senior who’s headed to play next at University of Virginia said, highlighting her hot start to the game. “I knew that Brookville was gonna come to play because they really wanted to beat us, so we needed to come out strong from the beginning.”

In five of seven frames, she fanned all three batters she faced. Each of the three outs in the fourth, when the three runs were scored, also were strikeouts. Only in the sixth was the Rustburg defense behind Bigham responsible for putouts.

RHS retired Hunley and Pennington on groundouts in the frame, and Emily Hines tracked a fly ball to deep left field to make an impressive catch and prevent a runner.

Offensively, the Red Devils had Calloway (complete game, three walks, one hit by pitch, two Ks) figured out, recording six hits and often putting the barrel on the ball. But they stranded nine, including seven in scoring position. A runner was left a third in both the first and third innings, and two were left in scoring position in the sixth.

“We were putting balls in play; they were just making plays,” Bigham said. “We were hitting it right to them.”

RHS scored once in the fourth, cutting the BHS lead to 3-1 when Delaney Scharnus (2 for 2) singled and then came home on a Brookville fielding error with two outs. Bigham reached on the play, and Carly Mirakian also made it to first on another error, but Katie Donald grounded out to first to end the threat.

Rustburg rallied in the seventh, getting back-to-back, two-out singles from Maggie Mayhew (1 for 4) and Emma Blankinship (2 for 4). Scharnus was hit by a pitch to load the bases, and Mayhew scored to cut the Brookville lead to 3-2 when BHS first baseman Ashley Ferguson was off the bag after catching a throw from short on Destiny Jones’ grounder.

But Calloway induced a flyout to left to secure the upset for the Bees.

“I’m thinking in my head, ‘I gotta stay calm, stay together, do my best, keep locating, stay composed and not get too frustrated,’” Calloway said.

Afterward, though, she could celebrate with her teammates, who screamed in excitement after securing a region semifinal berth for the first time since 2017. The Bees will travel to Turner Ashby for the semifinal game at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

"We knew this was gonna be one of the toughest games of our season, even [against tough competition] continuing into the [postseason], so this gives us a boost of confidence,” Pennington said of the win over RHS. “Knowing that we can do this, what else can we do?”

