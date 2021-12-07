Brookville's Butler, LCA's Stowers earn highest honors in Region 3C, Glass well represented in Region 4D

Brookville senior Tayshaun Butler has been named the Region 3C offensive player of the year, while Liberty Christian middle linebacker Dillon Stowers earned the region's defensive player of the year honors.
Butler, who helped Brookville reach the Region 3C championship game last month, rushed for nearly 2,000 yards this season, scored 19 rushing touchdowns and averaged better than 10 yards per carry. He also became the Bees' go-to receiving option after numerous injuries to the corps. Butler earned first-team all-region defensive honors at linebacker, as well.
Stowers has been a major factor on both sides of the ball for LCA, which advanced over the weekend to its first VHSL state football championship. The Bulldogs host Phoebus for the Class 3 title at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Stowers, a 6-foot-3 senior, is an Army commit and recently was named the Seminole District defender of the year. He also took home first-team all-Region 3C honors at tight end.
LCA coach Frank Rocco was named the region coach of the year. He's guided his team to a 13-0 record, the regular-season Seminole District title and the Region 3C title.
Other local players to earn offensive first-team honors were: Tyler Murray (LCA), Zach Rice (LCA), Diallo Graves (Heritage), Gavin Womack (LCA), Andrew Cole (Brookville), Jaylin Belford (LCA), Deuce Crawford (Heritage), Keshaun Hubbard (Heritage), Rajan Booker (Heritage), Gideon Davidson (LCA), Davis Lane (LCA) and Karson Adcock (Heritage).
Other local first-team defensive members were: Carter Banks (Heritage), Addison Ellis (Brookville), Rice, Terrell Washington (LCA), Micah Pennix (Brookville), Marqaz Wood (Heritage), Michael Viar (Brookville), Donovan Jones (Heritage), Belford, Crawford, Jaylyn Marshall (Brookville) and Stevie Pauley (Brookville).
For a complete list of the all-Region 3C teams, see the prep scoreboard on B2.
Glass' White, Wood highlight Region 4D teams
E.C. Glass junior quarterback George White was named first-team quarterback for the Region 4D teams, released Tuesday, and Hilltoppers receiver Eli Wood was a first-team selection at receiver.
White threw for 2,379 yards and 29 touchdowns in a breakout campaign, while Wood caught 50 passes for 1,020 yards and 14 scores. He averaged 20.4 yards per reception and recently was named the Seminole District offensive player of the year.
Jefferson Forest's Daniel Price was a first-team offensive selection at kick returner. On the defensive first team, Mike Thomas was honored at linebacker, JF's Alex Marsteller at punter and Glass' versatile senior Markevus Graves at all-purpose. Graves was a key ingredient to Glass' success on both sides of the ball.
For the full list, see the prep scoreboard on B2.
All-Region 3C Teams
Offense
First team: Center — Tyler Murray, Liberty Christian. Offensive line — Zach Rice, LCA; Diallo Graves, Heritage; Gavin Womack, LCA; Andrew Cole, Brookville. Tight end — Dillon Stowers, LCA. Wide receiver — Jaylin Belford, LCA; Deuce Crawford, HHS; Keshaun Hubbard, HHS. Running back — Tayshaun Butler, BHS; Rajan Booker, HHS; Gideon Davidson, LCA. Quarterback — Davis Lane, LCA. Place kicker — Karson Adcock, HHS. Kick returner — Jaylin Belford, LCA. All-Purpose — Landen Stuhlmiller, Broadway.
Second team: C — Noah Tomlin, Rustburg. OL — Micah Pennix, BHS; Carson Meadows, LCA; Taylin Henderson, Waynesboro; Yandel Pedrozo, HHS. TE — Brade Smith, Broadway. WR — Ethan Robey, BHS; Keswick Owens, Rockbridge; JaQuante Scott, Staunton. RB — Ryan Barbour, WHS; Cameron Showalter, Broadway; Caleb Davidson, LCA. QB — Drake McDaniel, BHS. PK — Josh Ayers, BHS. KR — Keshaun Hubbard, HHS. AP — Ryan Barbour, WHS.
Offensive Player of the Year: Tayshaun Butler, Brookville.
Defense
First team: Defensive end — Carter Banks, HHS; Addison Ellis, BHS. Defensive line — Zach Rice, LCA; Terrell Washington, HHS; Micah Pennix, BHS. Linebacker — Dillon Stowers, LCA; Marqaz Wood, HHS; Tayshaun Butler, BHS; Michael Viar, BHS. Defensive back — Donovan Jones, HHS; Jaylin Belford, LCA; Deuce Crawford, HHS; Jaylyn Marshall, BHS. Punt returner — Jaylin Belford, LCA. Punter — Blake Jones, WHS. All-Purpose — Stevie Pauley, BHS.
Second team: DE — Gavin Womack, LCA; Tyler Murray, LCA. DL — Taylin Henderson, WHS; Lucas Allen, RHS; Gage Kile, Broadway. LB — Caleb Davidson, LCA; Christian Nicklow, Broadway; Noah Burtner, Spotswood; Peyton Dunn, Staunton. DB — Gideon Davidson, LCA; Kenai Booker-Felder, HHS; Landen Stuhlmiller, Broadway; Avery Dixon, RHS. PR — Deuce Crawford, HHS. P — Kam Burns, HHS. AP — Brody Carr, Broadway.
Defensive Player of the Year: Dillon Stowers, LCA.
Coach of the Year: Frank Rocco, LCA.
All-Region 4D Teams
Offense
First team: Quarterback — George White, E.C. Glass. Center — Caleb Wright, Salem. Offensive line — Sam Jones, SHS; Elijah Brooks, Louisa County; Kainan Miller, Western Albemarle; Kamron Turbeville, Halifax County. Running back — Cameron Leftwich, SHS; Mikyler Smalls, HCHS. Wide receiver — Eli Wood, ECG; Chauncey Logan Jr., SHS; Donavan Howard, George Washington. Tight end — Jake Massey, SHS. Kicker — Caden Lundy, LCHS. Kick returner — Daniel Price, Jefferson Forest. All-Purpose — Paul Poirier, Orange County.
Second team: QB — Paul Poirier, OCHS. C — Xander Smith, WAHS; OL — Chase Rollins, OCHS; Neo Corsini, ECG; Liam Thompson, JF; Devin Cash, Amherst. RB — Kaden Morrow, WAHS; Jordan Smith, LCHS; Trevor Burton, Pulaski County. WR — Lawrence Brown, ACHS; Omarion Hairston, GW; Lyvarius Gilbert, ECG. TE — Carson Tujugae, WAHS. K — Juan Rodriguez, GW. Jefferey; KR — Philips, SHS. AP — Landon Wilson, LCHS.
Offensive Player of the Year: Cameron Leftwich, Salem.
Defense
First team: Defensive line — Ahmad Poole, GW; Cameron Martindale, SHS; Stacy Williams, SHS. Defensive end — Elijah Brooks, LCHS; Nathaniel McClure, SHS. Linebacker — Noah Collins, SHS; Stephen Dean, LCHS; Mike Thomas, ECG; Carson Williams, SHS. Defensive back — Chauncey Logan Jr., SHS. Donavan Howard, GW; Paul Poirier, OCHS; John Lyman, PCHS. Punter — Alex Marsteller, JF. Punt returner — Chase Greer, SHS.
Second team: DL — Qwenton Spellman, LCHS; Brayden Demasi, Blacksburg; Neo Corsini, ECG. DE — Zach Carter, HCHS; Jerry Cashwell, ACHS. LB — Bryan Chiles, OCHS; Will Daniel, GW; Carson Tujugae, WAHS; Qualik Tucker, HCHS. DB — Chris Walker-Wells, ECG; Tyleik Brown, ACHS; Landon Wilson, LCHS; Joe Burch, WAHS. P — Chauncey Logan Jr., SHS. PR — Joe Burch, WAHS. AP — Jordan Smith, LCHS.
Defensive Player of the Year: Ahmad Poole, George Washington.
Coach of the Year: Don Holter, Salem.