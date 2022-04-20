Brookville's Driskill and 11 Staunton River athletes attend signing ceremonies

Reid Driskill's life has always revolved around baseball.

"It's definitely in the blood," he said.

So Wednesday, the Brookville senior infielder and pitcher made his decision to play four more years official. In a ceremony held at the school, Driskill announced he's headed to play at Shenandoah University, the Winchester-based school currently ranked No. 24 nationally in Division III rankings.

"As soon as I got there and met their coach and saw the whole program and how they run things up there, it's just a whole different level," Driskill said. "I just loved every second of it, and the whole vibe that I got."

Driskill was one of a dozen athletes from across the area who attended signing ceremonies Wednesday afternoon. At Staunton River, 11 athletes were honored, including girls basketball standout Jeni Levine, whose 1,252 career points is the most in Golden Eagles history, and who is headed to the University of South Carolina-Upstate along with her sister Cali, who was also at the event.

Jeni Levine averaged 23.7 points, 9.4 rebounds and nearly five assists as a senior. She also set a school record for the most points in a single season at 639. It took her just three years at the varsity level to become the new career leader in points scored; her junior year was lost because of the restrictions the Bedford County School Board placed on winter athletics in 2020-21, which effectively shut down the season.

Cali Levine (11.4 ppg, 2.6 spg) and Jeni announced their intentions after their senior season ended. The sisters led the Golden Eagles to a 25-2 record and a trip to the Class 3 state tournament. They were joined Wednesday by guard Jayda Jones (7.0 ppg, 2.7 spg), who is headed to Eastern Mennonite University.

Staunton River also honored the following athletes: Megan Vess (soccer, Sweet Briar); Abby McGuire (softball; Ferrum College); Kayden Ryder (track & field, Ferrum); Keith Johnson (track & field, Averett University); Malakhi Gregory (track & field, University of Lynchburg); Lilly Phillips (track & field, Hollins University); Logan Arnold (wrestling, Emory & Henry); and Hunter Brown (wrestling, Emory & Henry).

At Brookville, baseball coach Chris Glaize spoke to members of his young team at the ceremony, using Driskill as an example.

"Reid joins a tradition-rich program," he said of Shenandoah. "This program has been good for decades and has sent numerous players to the next level. Reid gets to join that fraternity now."

Brookville is also a tradition-rich program, producing standouts like Brandon Inge, Phil Leftwich and Gene Yost. Glaize's message: once a Bee always a Bee.

"All these guys that have gone on to play at even higher levels, they all care about Brookville baseball. They all call and ask what we're doing. They all drive by if they're in town, see us practicing and they stop. And Reid will do the same thing. So once a Brookville guy always a Brookville guy, all right?"

"Yes sir!" a few players in attendance responded.

Driskill has been keeping up with Shenandoah, which is currently third in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference standings. The Hornets started talking with Driskill about a year ago. In the meantime, one of his best friends from his travel club, the Richmond Braves, committed to Shenandoah. That sealed the deal for Driskill.

Brookville assistant Blake Trent described Driskill as a dedicated player.

"He's a good model, especially for the younger kids," Trent said. "When I come out every day to get our guys going, he's usually the first one in the [batting] cage. And in the fall and in the summer, every day he's gonna do it just the right way. ... I assume when I go out today, he's gonna be the first one out and he's gonna start taking some swings. And that adds up. He's done a phenomenal job."

That's something Driskill instilled in himself over time.

"I've seen older guys doing it," Driskill said. "Just trying to be a leader and be a good role model for the future, upcoming players. I'd like for them to see me do that. And I'll go to a major league game or a college game and see them do stuff, and try to take what they do and put it into my game."

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.