Brown's late pick-6 pushes Amherst past E.C. Glass (copy)

The game looked destined for overtime. Amherst fought its way back from a two-touchdown deficit before taking the lead late. Then, E.C. Glass responded and tied it.
With seconds left on the clock Friday night at City Stadium, though, Amherst’s defense made sure it had the final word.
Tyleik Brown, playing defensive back, saw the ball fall into his hands, then cut back toward the Lancers’ sideline and outran and avoided the only two defenders who had a chance keeping six points off the board.
Brown played the hero Friday, recording the game-winning TD with 18 seconds left on his 50-yard sprint in Amherst’s 35-28 victory, its second straight and its first win over Glass since 2016.
“It landed in my hands and I was like, ‘Oh it’s my time to shine,’” Brown said during a postgame interview as his teammates and coaches hounded him.
Brown picked off George White’s pass in the middle of the field, an attempt headed for Markevus Graves, the Hilltoppers’ star on the night. With 30 seconds left on the first-down play from its own 30-yard line, Glass aimed to gain just enough yardage to set up kicker Tyler Garrett for a potential game-winner with the game tied at 28.
“We could’ve possibly gotten into field-goal range; we have a really good kicker,” Hilltoppers coach Jeff Woody said. “That was our goal. Amherst was playing coverage-type of defense, wanted to stop the pass. Give them credit. They were in the right place at the right time.”
But White, who ended the night with 198 yards on 12-of-24 passing, couldn’t line up one of his last few attempts.
“That was heartbreaking,” Woody said of the interception.
In addition to Brown, a teammate who generally flies under the radar was a crucial piece of the play. Kylee Martin, a freshman in the game for his first play of the night, eyed White’s attempt and got his hands on the ball to tip it before Brown took over.
“Coach was telling me all night to just be patient,” he said, “… and then when my name was called, I just went out there and tried to make a play for the team.”
Amherst coach Bob Christmas pointed to the two and a handful of others as difference-makers in the second half, when the Lancers outscored the Hilltoppers 28-7.
CJ Rose, the quarterback, started a string of three straight scores for Amherst in the third quarter, punching it in from the 2 and the 1 on plays that cut Glass’ lead to 21-14 and 21-20. Then Isaiah Idore, on his first touch of the game, gave Amherst its first advantage of the night on a 62-yard run.
“A lot of kids in the second half really made some plays,” Christmas said.
After 24 minutes of lackluster play, Christmas said his team responded to his halftime message early on in the third quarter.
The Lancers were flagged three times for false starts on their first series of the night. But then in the third quarter, they scored on their first series after blocking a Glass punt to get things rolling in the right direction.
“I felt like we came into the game with our heads not in it. I don’t know if it was we seemed intimidated or what. … Had that far-away look in our eyes, and I couldn’t snap them out of it,” Christmas said. “At halftime, we had a real come-to-Jesus meeting, and they snapped out of it the second half and played well.”
The blocked punt ended a disappointing second-half start for Glass, which went three-and-out. Initially, the Hilltoppers looked as if they could make statement and put even more distance between them and the Lancers on the scoreboard.
But Graves’ 85-yard kickoff return for a touchdown was called back on a penalty.
Had that play gone the Hilltoppers’ way, “the snowball would’ve rolled in the right direction,” Woody said.
“That was the turning point in the game,” he added. “Uncle Mo [momentum] jumped on their side, and he hung out there for a while.”
Graves was responsible for the game-tying touchdown in the fourth quarter before Amherst pulled ahead for good. He punched it in from the 1-yard line, two plays after he broke off a 19-yard run to convert on fourth down.
“Markevus Graves is the heart and soul of our program,” Woody said. “… He played a great game. His tank was empty at the end of the night.”
Graves finished with 71 yards and two TDs on 14 carries to go with 73 yards on four catches. Marquise Woodruff (66 yards receiving) also had a 22-yard TD catch. Glass’ Caleb Hill capitalized on an Amherst miscue for the game’s first score, when he fell on an Amherst punt — which hit an Amherst player in the back — in the end zone.
Lawrence Brown and Rose also connected for a TD for Amherst.
Following their win Friday, the Lancers look destined for the four-team Region 4D playoffs with just one game left in the regular season. Glass, meanwhile, will finish the regular season with the Jug Bowl next Friday.
“On Monday, there is no pep talk needed to get you motivated to play against Heritage on Friday,” Woody said. “Forget about tonight and focus on the next one.”