Bulldogs blow out E.C. Glass with strong third quarter

Liberty Christian looked stagnant in the first half of Thursday night’s rematch with E.C. Glass. The Bulldogs weren’t moving well on offense or getting to the rim for high-percentage shots in their home gym.

But things clicked at halftime. LCA came out on fire in the third quarter, using a 16-0 run to break away and earn their second victory in 48 hours over the Hilltoppers. This one was much different than Tuesday’s four-point victory. On Thursday, LCA cruised, 60-37.

“I won’t say a rough first half, but it wasn’t what we wanted,” LCA guard Seth Hildebrand said after scoring 12 points. “We knew we had to come out punching in the second half. … There was some talk in [Wednesday’s] newspaper about them saying they felt like they could beat us, so we wanted to kind of cut their hopes early on in the game, which didn’t happen. So then we had to come out in the second half and make that happen. We were just on a roll.”