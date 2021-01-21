Bulldogs blow out E.C. Glass with strong third quarter

Liberty Christian looked stagnant in the first half of Thursday night’s rematch with E.C. Glass. The Bulldogs weren’t moving well on offense or getting to the rim for high-percentage shots in their home gym.
But things clicked at halftime. LCA came out on fire in the third quarter, using a 16-0 run to break away and earn their second victory in 48 hours over the Hilltoppers. This one was much different than Tuesday’s four-point victory. On Thursday, LCA cruised, 60-37.
“I won’t say a rough first half, but it wasn’t what we wanted,” LCA guard Seth Hildebrand said after scoring 12 points. “We knew we had to come out punching in the second half. … There was some talk in [Wednesday’s] newspaper about them saying they felt like they could beat us, so we wanted to kind of cut their hopes early on in the game, which didn’t happen. So then we had to come out in the second half and make that happen. We were just on a roll.”
They certainly were. LCA (5-1) went to the locker room at halftime with a five-point lead, but Glass (1-3) led for most of the first and second quarters. A slow start at McCue Gymnasium on Tuesday resulted in an early 14-point deficit for the Hilltoppers, a hole they almost climbed out of. By Thursday night, it looked as if the young group comprised mostly of underclassmen had learned just how costly that sluggish start had been.
But Glass was overwhelmed in Thursday’s third quarter, as shots clanged off the rim over and over. LCA struck, going up by 10 on a jumper by Haddon Smith midway through that frame, which jumpstarted the 16-0 run. The Bulldogs outscored Glass 25-8 in the third.
Emory & Henry commit and reigning Seminole District player of the year Jalen Leftwich once again bruised Glass, leading all scorers with 16 points after scoring 20 Tuesday in what was his second game of the season. He shot 62% from the floor (8 of 13). He was also 8 for 8 from inside the arc as he weaved his way to the basket for floaters and layups.
Smith chipped in 11 points, eight of which he scored in the third quarter.
By the time Bulldogs guard Logan Duff downed a 3-pointer in front of his bench in the final seconds of the third frame, LCA had done its damage, taking its largest lead of 24 points.
“When we played them last, it was kind of a close game,” Smith said. “I think showing that we can beat this team twice in the same week, it can really propel us to win more games.”
Glass was led by 6-foot-4 junior Owen Dunlop, who finished with 10 points and a team-high eight rebounds. Point guard O’Maundre Harris added nine points (six in the first half), four rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Everyone got into the action for LCA, which emptied its bench at the start of the fourth quarter.
“They celebrated like it was the Super Bowl, and I hope my that my kids took that in. They’re young,” Glass coach DJ Best said. “We’ve got to understand that just because you’re young, nobody cares. You’ve got to win a basketball game. [LCA] had a job to do, we had a job to do and they did it better. We’ve got to get back to the drawing board and get ready for Monday [against visiting Amherst].”
LCA coach Paul Redgate said his players knew what his message would be at halftime before he ever spoke: push the ball, get out in the open court and drive to the basket. Doing that, he told them, would allow for kick-outs to open shooters or high-percentage buckets.
“The game’s very easy when the ball goes through the hoop and fortunately it did for us in that third quarter,” Redgate said. “But I thought defensively, I was really proud of our effort.”