Burgess climbs leaderboard at VSGA State Open

E.C. Glass alum Connor Burgess climbed the leaderboard at the Virginia State Golf Association State Open on Saturday by firing a 1-under-par 70 at Independence Golf Club in Midlothian.

Play was halted in the late afternoon because of lightning. It will continue with the final day of play Sunday, with play from the No. 1 and No. 10 tees because of inclement weather forecasted in the area.

Burgess and Jefferson Forest alum Isaac Simmons (Liberty University) both finished their second rounds Saturday. Burgess, who sat in a tie for 31st place after shooting a 1-over par 72 in Friday's opening round, is currently in a six-way tie for 19th. He is even par overall. He was steady in Round 2, with 13 pars, two birdies and three bogeys. At one point on the back nine, Burgess strung together seven pars.

Simmons fired a 73 Saturday and sits at 2 over for the tourney. He is in a nine-way tie for 30th place after recording nine straight pars on the front nine. He had two bogeys and seven pars on the back nine.

Wake Forest's Evan Beck (9 under) leads the tourney. Virginia Tech's Mark Lawrence Jr. is one stroke back at 8 under.